Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 2-year warranty

    • 7-day returns

    • Free delivery on orders over $100

    NIVEA

    shaving heads

    HS85/60
    NIVEA
    NIVEA
    • Keep a close shave Keep a close shave Keep a close shave
      -{discount-value}

      NIVEA shaving heads

      HS85/60

      Keep a close shave

      Within one year your shaver heads cut 4.5 million hairs on your face. Replace the shaver heads every year for best results. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Find similar products

      NIVEA shaving heads

      Keep a close shave

      Within one year your shaver heads cut 4.5 million hairs on your face. Replace the shaver heads every year for best results. See all benefits

      Keep a close shave

      Within one year your shaver heads cut 4.5 million hairs on your face. Replace the shaver heads every year for best results. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Find similar products

      NIVEA shaving heads

      Keep a close shave

      Within one year your shaver heads cut 4.5 million hairs on your face. Replace the shaver heads every year for best results. See all benefits

      Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

      All your needs covered in one purchase

      Bundle price

      Skip this

      Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

      Add accessories

      shaving heads

      Philips shop price

      Total:

      Keep a close shave

      Change heads every 12 months for best results

      • Nivea for Men
      Super Lift & Cut shaving technology with dual blade system

      Super Lift & Cut shaving technology with dual blade system

      Dual blade system of your Philips shaver: first blade lifts, second blade cuts for a comfortable close shave.

      Flex Tracker system

      Flex Tracker system

      The Flex Tracker automatically tracks the curves of your face and helps to protect against skin irritation.

      Glide rings

      Glide rings

      The shaving heads have unique glide rings to help the shaver move smoothly over your face.

      Wet use

      Wet use

      Use the shaver in the shower to save time and gives you the fresh sensation of wet shaving.

      Technical Specifications

      • Shaving unit

        Fits product types
        • 8020X
        • 8040X
        • 8060X
        • HS8015
        • HS8020
        • HS8023
        • HS8040
        • HS8060
        • HS8420
        • HS8440
        • HS8460

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Subscribe  to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

          Discover 
          MyPhilips

          Keep track of your product warranty coverage

          Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

          Get easy access to product support

          Register now

          Payment

          We accept the following payment methods:
          Visa - payment method
          MasterCard - payment method
          PayPal - payment method
          American Express - payment method
          Maestro - payment method

          Quick links

          Frequently asked questions
          Terms and conditions
          Search order
          About Philips
          Contact us