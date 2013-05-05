  • Free Delivery Islandwide

    5.1 3D Blu-ray Home theater

    HTB5510D/98
    True cinematic experience with Crystal Clear Sound
      5.1 3D Blu-ray Home theater

      HTB5510D/98
      True cinematic experience with Crystal Clear Sound

      Enrich music and movies, with this Philips home theater. With a 15mm soft-dome, horn-loaded tweeter, audio has never sounded more distortion-free. With a powerful 3 x stronger “Ribbed” Bass Reflex system for ultra-lifelike low notes. See all benefits

        True cinematic experience with Crystal Clear Sound

        Obsessed with Sound

        • Crystal Clear Sound
        • Built-in Wi-Fi & Bluetooth®
        • HDMI hub & iPod/iPhone via USB
        • 1000W
        Full HD 3D Blu-ray for a truly immersive 3D movie experience

        Full HD 3D Blu-ray for a truly immersive 3D movie experience

        Be enthralled by 3D movies in your own living room on a Full HD 3D TV. Active 3D uses the latest generation of fast switching displays for real life depth and realism in full 1080x1920 HD resolution. By watching these images through special glasses with right and left lenses that are timed to open and close in synchrony with alternating images, the full HD 3D viewing experience is created in your home cinema. Premium 3D movie releases on Blu-ray offer a wide, high quality selection of content. Blu-ray also delivers uncompressed surround sound for an unbelievably real audio experience.

        Connect to HDMI x 2 for great picture and sound quality

        Connect to HDMI x 2 for great picture and sound quality

        Enjoy larger-than-life 3D playback and crystal-clear 5.1 or 7.1 audio by simply plugging our player's audio HDMI x 2 output to the connection in your non-3D AV receiver.

        Built-in WiFi to enjoy your connected media wirelessly

        Built-in WiFi to enjoy your connected media wirelessly

        Thanks to built-in WiFi, by simply connecting your home theater directly to your home network, you can experience a rich selection of popular online services. You can enjoy some of the best websites offering movies, pictures, infotainment and other online contents tailored to fit your TV screen.

        Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD for high fidelity surround sound

        Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD for high fidelity surround sound

        Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD Master Audio Essential deliver the finest sound from your Blu-ray Discs. Audio reproduced is virtually indistinguishable from the studio master, so you hear what the creators intended for you to hear. Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD Master Audio Essential complete your high definition entertainment experience.

        Wireless rear speakers option for clutter free placement

        Wireless rear speakers option for clutter free placement

        Wireless rear speakers give you scalability and mobility in speaker placement. Developed using interference-free technology, wireless speakers provide full surround sound without unsightly wire connections.

        Touch panel for intuitive playback and volume control

        Touch panel for intuitive playback and volume control

        Intuitive touch panel controls allows you to control the volume as well as other playback options by simply pressing the touch sensitive controls on the front panel.

        Crystal Clear Sound for super clarity and realism

        Crystal Clear Sound for super clarity and realism

        1000W RMS power delivers great sound for movies and music

        1000W RMS power delivers great sound for movies and music

        Bluetooth wireless music streaming from your music devices

        Bluetooth wireless music streaming from your music devices

        Karaoke for endless singing entertainment at home

        Karaoke for endless singing entertainment at home

        Play and charge your iPod/iPhone via USB port

        Enjoy your favorite music while charging your iPod/iPhone! Simply connect your iPod/iPhone with its USB cable to the USB port of the Home Theater System. It charges your iPod/iPhone while it plays so you can enjoy your music and not have to worry about your Apple device battery running out.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Center speaker output power
          166 W
          Equalizer settings
          • Movie
          • Music
          • Original
          • News
          • Gaming
          Satellite speaker output power
          4 x 166 W
          Sound Enhancement
          • Auto Volume Leveller
          • Dolby Digital Prologic II
          • Double Bass Sound
          • FullSound
          • Night Mode
          • Surround Plus
          • Treble and Bass Control
          Sound System
          • Dolby Digital 5.1
          • Dolby Digital Plus
          • Dolby True HD
          • DTS Digital Surround
          • DTS-HD High Resolution Audio
          • DTS-HD Master Audio
          Subwoofer output power
          166 W
          Total Power RMS @ 30% THD
          1000  W

        • Loudspeakers

          Center speaker freq range
          150-20k  Hz
          Center speaker drivers
          • 1 x 0.7" tweeter
          • 1 x 3" Full range woofer
          Center speaker impedance
          4  ohm
          Loudspeaker types
          • 4 x Satellite speakers
          • 1 x Centre speaker
          Satellite speaker freq range
          150-20k  Hz
          Satellite speaker impedance
          4  ohm
          Subwoofer type
          Passive
          Subwoofer driver
          1 x 8" woofer
          Subwoofer freq range
          20-150  Hz
          Subwoofer impedance
          4  ohm
          Front speaker drivers
          • 1 x 0.7" tweeter
          • 2 x 3" woofers
          Rear speaker drivers
          1 x 3" full range

        • Connectivity

          Rear Connections
          • Digital coaxial in
          • Digital optical in
          • Ethernet
          • FM Antenna Socket
          • HDMI 1.4 output (ARC)
          • HDMI IN 1
          • HDMI IN 2
          • AUX in
          • Composite video (CVBS) output
          • Easy-Fit Speaker Jacks
          • USB (For VOD/BD-LIVE only)
          • Wireless Rear Audio
          Front Connections
          • Hi-Speed USB
          • Audio in
          • Microphone In
          Integrated Connections
          • Bluetooth
          • Wi-Fi
          iPod/iPhone
          via USB

        • Convenience

          EasyLink (HDMI-CEC)
          • 21:9 format subtitle support
          • Audio Return Channel
          • Automatic audio input mapping
          • Dynamic Lipsync
          • One touch play
          • One touch standby
          • Remote Control-Passthrough
          HDMI Features
          • 3D
          • Audio Return Channel (ARC)
          • Content Type
          • Deep color
          Ease of Use
          DLNA

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Tuner Bands
          FM
          Number of Preset Channels
          40

        • Optical Playback Media

          Playable Discs
          • AVCHD
          • BD
          • BD R / BD RE
          • CD
          • CDDA
          • CD-R/CD-RW
          • DVD
          • DVD +R/+RW
          • DVD -R/-RW
          • SVCD
          • VCD

        • File Format

          Audio
          • aac
          • mka
          • mp3
          • wma
          Picture
          • GIF
          • JPEG
          • JPG
          Video
          • avi
          • divx
          • mkv
          • mp4
          • mpeg
          • mpg

        • Audio Playback

          Compression format
          • AAC
          • MP3
          • WAV
          • WMA
          • Dolby Digital
          • DTS
          • FLAC
          • Ogg Vorbis
          MP3 bit rates
          32 - 320kbps

        • Video Playback

          Compression formats
          • AVCHD
          • DivX Ultra
          • MPEG1
          • MPEG2
          • MPEG4
          • DivX Plus HD

        • Still Picture Playback

          Compression format
          • GIF
          • JPEG
          • JPEG HD
          • JPEG Progressive
          • PNG
          Picture Enhancement
          • Rotate
          • Slideshow with music playback
          • Zoom

        • Picture/Display

          Picture enhancement
          • HD (720p, 1080i, 1080p/24fps)
          • Progressive scan
          • Video upscaling

        • Power

          Power consumption
          160  W
          Power supply
          110 - 127 V / 220 - 240 V
          Standby power consumption
          < 0.5 W

        • Sustainability

          Packaging
          Electronic User Manual

        • Dimensions

          Main Unit (W x H x D)
          435 x 58 x 280  mm
          Center Speaker (W x H x D)
          314.2 x 111.04 x 83  mm
          Centre Speaker cable length
          2  m
          Front Speaker (W x H x D)
          100.17 x 227.7 x 130.33 mm  mm
          Front Speaker cable length
          3  m
          Rear Speaker (W x H x D)
          100.17 x 191.4 x 125.3  mm
          Rear Speaker cable length
          10  m
          Subwoofer (W x H x D)
          230X370X310  mm
          Subwoofer cable length
          3  m
          Center Speaker Weight
          1  kg
          Front Speaker Weight
          0.63  kg
          Rear Speaker Weight
          0.6  kg
          Subwoofer Weight
          4.813  kg

        • Accessories

          Compatible accessories
          RWSS5512 Wireless Rear module
          Included accessories
          • 2 x AAA Batteries
          • FM antenna
          • HDMI cable
          • Power cord
          • Quick start guide
          • Remote Control
          • Safety & Legal Leaflet
          • Trademarks Sheet
          • World Wide Warranty leaflet

        • Outer Carton

          EAN
          87 12581 68001 5
          Gross weight
          12.45  kg
          Height
          49.1  cm
          Length
          53.6  cm
          Nett weight
          10.95  kg
          Number of consumer packagings
          1
          Tare weight
          1.5  kg
          Width
          37.4  cm

        • Packaging dimensions

          Depth
          37.4  cm
          EAN
          87 12581 68001 5
          Gross weight
          12.45  kg
          Height
          49.1  cm
          Nett weight
          10.95  kg
          Number of products included
          1
          Packaging type
          Carton
          Tare weight
          1.5  kg
          Type of shelf placement
          Laying
          Width
          53.6  cm

        • Product dimensions

          Depth
          28  cm
          Height
          5.8  cm
          Weight
          2.7  kg
          Width
          43.5  cm

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • 2 x AAA Batteries
        • FM antenna
        • HDMI cable
        • Power cord
        • Quick start guide
        • Remote Control
        • Safety & Legal Leaflet
        • Trademarks Sheet
        • World Wide Warranty leaflet

