  • Free Delivery Islandwide

  • 2-year warranty

  • 7-day returns

  • Sign up and save

Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    2.1 3D Blu-ray Home theater

    HTB7255D/98
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Enjoy perfect-sounding movies and music Enjoy perfect-sounding movies and music Enjoy perfect-sounding movies and music
      -{discount-value}

      2.1 3D Blu-ray Home theater

      HTB7255D/98
      Overall Rating / 5

      Enjoy perfect-sounding movies and music

      Philips new 3D Blu-ray HTB7255D 2.1 Home theater delivers unrivalled audio playback clarity and a truly convincing surround sound experience. So get set to enrich your favorite movies and music with new dimensions. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      2.1 3D Blu-ray Home theater

      Enjoy perfect-sounding movies and music

      Philips new 3D Blu-ray HTB7255D 2.1 Home theater delivers unrivalled audio playback clarity and a truly convincing surround sound experience. So get set to enrich your favorite movies and music with new dimensions. See all benefits

      Enjoy perfect-sounding movies and music

      Philips new 3D Blu-ray HTB7255D 2.1 Home theater delivers unrivalled audio playback clarity and a truly convincing surround sound experience. So get set to enrich your favorite movies and music with new dimensions. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      2.1 3D Blu-ray Home theater

      Enjoy perfect-sounding movies and music

      Philips new 3D Blu-ray HTB7255D 2.1 Home theater delivers unrivalled audio playback clarity and a truly convincing surround sound experience. So get set to enrich your favorite movies and music with new dimensions. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all Home Theater

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        2.1 3D Blu-ray Home theater

        2.1 3D Blu-ray Home theater

        Total:

        Enjoy perfect-sounding movies and music

        Obsessed with Sound

        • Class D Amplifer
        • CinemaPerfect HD
        • Built-in Wi-Fi & Bluetooth®
        • 500W
        Crystal Clear Sound for superbly clear and detailed sound

        Crystal Clear Sound for superbly clear and detailed sound

        With Philips' Crystal Clear Sound, you will now be able to discern and appreciate every sound detail, the way it's meant to be heard and as the artist or director intended! Crystal Clear Sound reproduces the sound source - whether it's an action movie, a musical or a live performance - faithfully, precisely and without any distortion. Philips home theaters with Crystal Clear Sound keep audio processing to a minimum, preserving the purity of the original audio content. The result is greater sonic accuracy delivered to your ears.

        CinemaPerfect HD for ultra-high resolution video playback

        CinemaPerfect HD for ultra-high resolution video playback

        Philips' new CinemaPerfect HD engine offers quad full HD for better video playback than ever. The intelligent engine sharpens and reduces noise that is produced when video is compressed into MPEG format. Together with improved upscale processing, the engine produces sharp and deep images on screen.

        Wireless music streaming via Bluetooth

        Wireless music streaming via Bluetooth

        Bluetooth is a short range wireless communication technology that is both stable and energy efficient. The technology allows for easy wireless connection to other Bluetooth devices, so you can play your favorite music from any smartphone, tablet or laptop, including the iPod or iPhone with a Bluetooth-enabled speaker.

        Soft dome tweeters for pure sound and voice clarity

        Soft dome tweeters for pure sound and voice clarity

        Soft Dome Tweeters reproduce clear high and mid-range frequencies that enhance the overall clarity of sound from the speakers.

        Premium Class D Amplifiers to preserve every sound detail

        Premium Class D Amplifiers to preserve every sound detail

        The Philips proprietary Premium Class-D Amplifiers are designed to preserve the original sound source for greater audio signal accuracy, thus allowing acoustic details in music and movies to be delivered exactly as the artist or director intended.

        Built-in WiFi to enjoy your connected media wirelessly

        Built-in WiFi to enjoy your connected media wirelessly

        Thanks to built-in WiFi, by simply connecting your home theater directly to your home network, you can experience a rich selection of popular online services. You can enjoy some of the best websites offering movies, pictures, infotainment and other online contents tailored to fit your TV screen.

        Full HD 3D Blu-ray for a truly immersive 3D movie experience

        Full HD 3D Blu-ray for a truly immersive 3D movie experience

        Be enthralled by 3D movies in your own living room on a Full HD 3D TV. Active 3D uses the latest generation of fast switching displays for real life depth and realism in full 1080x1920 HD resolution. By watching these images through special glasses with right and left lenses that are timed to open and close in synchrony with alternating images, the full HD 3D viewing experience is created in your home cinema. Premium 3D movie releases on Blu-ray offer a wide, high quality selection of content. Blu-ray also delivers uncompressed surround sound for an unbelievably real audio experience.

        Virtual Surround Sound for a realistic movie experience

        Virtual Surround Sound for a realistic movie experience

        Philips Virtual Surround Sound produces rich and immersive surround sound from less than five-speaker system. Highly advanced spatial algorithms faithfully replicate the sonic characteristics that occur in an ideal 5.1-channel environment. Any high quality stereo source is transformed into true-to-life, multi-channel surround sound. No need to purchase extra speakers, wires or speaker stands to appreciate room-filling sound.

        iPod/iPhone music playback and recharge

        iPod/iPhone music playback and recharge.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Equalizer settings
          • Gaming
          • Movie
          • Music
          • News
          • Original
          Sound Enhancement
          • Dialog Enhancer
          • DoubleBass
          • FullSound
          • Night Mode
          • Treble, Mid and Bass Control
          Sound System
          • Dolby Digital 5.1
          • Dolby Digital Plus
          • Dolby True HD
          • DTS Digital Surround
          • DTS-HD High Resolution Audio
          Satellite speaker output power
          135W x 2
          Subwoofer output power
          200 W
          Total Power RMS @ 30% THD
          440  W

        • Loudspeakers

          Loudspeaker types
          2 x Satellite speakers
          Drivers per Satellite speaker
          • 1 Tweeter
          • 2 x 3" Woofers
          Satellite speaker freq range
          150 - 20k  Hz
          Satellite speaker impedance
          5  ohm
          Subwoofer type
          Active
          Subwoofer driver
          1 x 6.5" woofer
          Subwoofer freq range
          20 - 150  Hz
          Subwoofer impedance
          3  ohm

        • Connectivity

          Front / Side connections
          • USB
          • Audio in
          Rear Connections
          • Digital optical in
          • Ethernet
          • FM Antenna Socket
          • HDMI 1.4 output (ARC)
          • Mini Easy-Fit Speaker Jacks
          • AUX in
          • Subwoofer out
          Integrated Connections
          Wi-Fi

        • Convenience

          EasyLink (HDMI-CEC)
          • 21:9 format subtitle support
          • Audio Return Channel
          • Automatic audio input mapping
          • Dynamic Lipsync
          • One touch play
          • One touch standby
          • Remote Control-Passthrough
          HDMI Features
          • 3D
          • Audio Return Channel (ARC)
          • Content Type
          • Deep color
          Ease of Use
          DLNA

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          RDS
          Station Name
          Tuner Bands
          FM
          Number of Preset Channels
          40

        • Optical Playback Media

          Playable Discs
          • AVCHD
          • BD
          • BD R / BD RE
          • CD
          • CDDA
          • CD-R/CD-RW
          • DVD
          • DVD +R/+RW
          • DVD -R/-RW
          • SVCD
          • VCD

        • File Format

          Audio
          • aac
          • mka
          • mp3
          • wma
          • wav
          Picture
          • GIF
          • JPEG
          • JPG
          Video
          • asf
          • avi
          • divx
          • mkv
          • mp4
          • mpeg
          • mpg
          • wmv
          • flv
          • mov

        • Audio Playback

          Compression format
          • AAC
          • MP3
          • WAV
          • WMA
          • Dolby Digital
          • DTS
          • FLAC
          • Ogg Vorbis
          MP3 bit rates
          32 - 320kbps

        • Video Playback

          Compression formats
          • AVCHD
          • DivX Plus HD
          • MPEG1
          • MPEG2
          • MPEG4
          • WMV HD
          • WMV SD
          • avi
          • MKV
          • XviD

        • Still Picture Playback

          Compression format
          • GIF
          • JPEG
          • JPEG HD
          • JPEG Progressive
          • PNG
          Picture Enhancement
          • Rotate
          • Slideshow with music playback
          • Zoom

        • Picture/Display

          Philips Branded feature
          CinemaPerfect HD
          Picture enhancement
          • Quad HD (3840 x 2160)
          • Instant 2D to 3D
          • HD (720p, 1080i, 1080p/24fps)
          • Progressive scan
          • Video upscaling

        • Power

          Power consumption
          135  W
          Power supply
          • 220-240V
          • 50Hz
          Standby power consumption
          < 0.5 W

        • Dimensions

          Main Unit (W x H x D)
          360 x 70 x 345  mm
          Main Unit Weight
          4.36  kg
          Satellite Speaker (W x H x D)
          97 x 301 x 120  mm
          Satellite Speaker Weight
          1.5  kg
          Satellite Speaker Cable length
          3  m
          Subwoofer (W x H x D)
          196 x 395 x 342  mm
          Subwoofer Weight
          5.3  kg
          Subwoofer cable length
          3  m
          Packaging (W x H x D)
          564 x 389 x 400  mm
          Weight incl. Packaging
          14.7  kg

        • Accessories

          Included accessories
          • 2 x AAA Batteries
          • FM antenna
          • Power cord
          • Quick start guide
          • Remote Control
          • World Wide Warranty leaflet
          Compatible accessories
          • STS9501 Speaker stands
          • STS9510 Wall mount brackets

        • Outer Carton

          EAN
          87 12581 68222 4
          Gross weight
          13.45  kg
          Height
          41.3  cm
          Length
          56.5  cm
          Nett weight
          10.05  kg
          Number of consumer packagings
          1
          Tare weight
          3.4  kg
          Width
          40  cm

        • Packaging dimensions

          Depth
          40  cm
          EAN
          87 12581 68222 4
          Gross weight
          13.45  kg
          Height
          41.3  cm
          Nett weight
          10.05  kg
          Number of products included
          1
          Packaging type
          Carton
          Tare weight
          3.4  kg
          Type of shelf placement
          Laying
          Width
          56.5  cm

        • Product dimensions

          Depth
          30.72  cm
          Height
          6.89  cm
          Weight
          2.11  kg
          Width
          30.44  cm

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • 2 x AAA Batteries
        • FM antenna
        • Power cord
        • Quick start guide
        • Remote Control
        • World Wide Warranty leaflet

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            • DivX, DivX Certified, and associated logos are trademarks of DivXNetworks, Inc. and are used under license.
            • Dolby and the double-D symbol are registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories Inc.

            Subscribe  to our newsletter

            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

            Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

            Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Keep track of your product warranty coverage

            Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

            Get easy access to product support

            Register now

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method
            PayPal - payment method
            American Express - payment method
            Maestro - payment method

            Quick links

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            Returns
            About Philips
            Contact us

            By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

            I understand

            Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.