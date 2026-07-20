2 year warranty
Discontinued
Support
HTD3500K/98
Discontinued
Can I connect coaxial antenna cable to my Philips HTS?
What's the best connection between my Philips HTS and TV?
What file formats are supported on my Philips player?
Which DivX formats does my Philips player support?
What is ARC port and why to use it?
What USB devices are supported by my Philips HTS?
How to connect my Philips system to my TV?
How to setup the speakers of my Philips home theatre?
How do I format my USB devices to FAT file system?
How to get sound from my TV/cablebox to my Philips HTS?
How to setup ARC for my Philips Home Theatre system?
Sound does not come through the home cinema speakers
Fast/Forward feature not working on some videos
No sound from my Philips home theater's speakers
There is no picture from my Philips HTS on my TV
DivX subtitles not displayed on my Philips HTS
It takes long to display USB content on my Philips device
My Philips HTS does not wake up from standby mode
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair