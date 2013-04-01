  • Free Delivery Islandwide

    5.1 DVD Home theater

    HTD3510/98
    • Powerful surround sound from compact speakers Powerful surround sound from compact speakers Powerful surround sound from compact speakers
      5.1 DVD Home theater

      HTD3510/98
      Powerful surround sound from compact speakers

      Pump up your home entertainment experience with the Philips home theater. Exposed speakers drivers offering 300W powerful surround sound and DVD video upscaling to 1080p via HDMI for near-HD images. See all benefits

      Powerful surround sound from compact speakers

      Pump up your home entertainment experience with the Philips home theater. Exposed speakers drivers offering 300W powerful surround sound and DVD video upscaling to 1080p via HDMI for near-HD images. See all benefits

        Powerful surround sound from compact speakers

        Home theater sound

        • DVD
        • Karaoke
        Dolby Digital for ultimate movie experience

        Dolby Digital for ultimate movie experience

        Because Dolby Digital, the world's leading digital multi-channel audio standards, make use of the way the human ear naturally processes sound, you experience superb quality surround sound audio with realistic spatial cues.

        EasyLink to control all HDMI CEC devices via a single remote

        EasyLink to control all HDMI CEC devices via a single remote

        EasyLink lets you control multiple devices like DVD players, Blu-ray players, soundbar speaker, Home theater and TV's etc. with one remote. It uses HDMI CEC industry-standard protocol to share functionality between devices through the HDMI cable. With one touch of a button, you can operate all your connected HDMI CEC enabled equipment simultaneously. Functions like standby and play can now be carried out with absolute ease.

        HDMI for high definition movies and picture quality

        HDMI for high definition movies and picture quality

        HDMI is a direct digital connection that can carry digital HD video as well as digital multichannel audio. By eliminating the conversion to analog signals it delivers perfect picture and sound quality, completely free from noise. Movies in standard definition can now be enjoyed in true high definition resolution - ensuring more details and more true-to-life pictures.

        Plays DVD, VCD, CD and USB devices

        Plays DVD, VCD, CD and USB devices

        Play virtually any disc and any media devices you want - whether they be DVDs, VCDs, CDs or USB devices. Experience the unbeatable convenience of great playability, and the luxury of sharing media files on your TV or home theater system.

        DivX Ultra Certified for enhanced DivX video playback

        DivX Ultra Certified for enhanced DivX video playback

        With DivX support, you are able to enjoy DivX encoded videos and movies from the Internet, including purchased Hollywood films, in the comfort of your living room. The DivX media format is an MPEG-4 based video compression technology that enables you to save large files like movies, trailers and music videos on media like CD-R/RW and DVD recordable disc for playback on your DivX Ultra Certified Philips Blu-ray or DVD player. DivX Ultra combines DivX playback with great features like integrated subtitles, multiple audio languages, multiple tracks and menus into one convenient file format.

        Audio in to enjoy music from iPod/iPhone/MP3 player

        Audio in to enjoy music from iPod/iPhone/MP3 player

        Audio in allows you to easily play your music directly from your iPod/iPhone/iPad, MP3 player, or laptop via a simple connection to your home cinema. Simply connect your audio device to the Audio in jack to enjoy your music with the superior sound quality of the Philips home cinema system.

        300W RMS power delivers great sound for movies and music

        300W RMS power delivers great sound for movies and music

        Exposed speaker drivers for powerful surround sound

        Exposed speaker drivers for powerful surround sound

        Karaoke for endless singing entertainment at home

        Karaoke for endless singing entertainment at home

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Sound System
          Dolby Digital 5.1
          Cube speaker output power
          5 x 50  W
          Subwoofer output power
          50 W
          Total Power RMS @ 30% THD
          300  W
          Equalizer settings
          • Gaming
          • Movie
          • Music
          • News
          • Original
          Sound Enhancement
          Night Mode

        • Loudspeakers

          Loudspeaker types
          5 x Cube speakers
          Drivers per Cube speaker
          1 x 2.5" woofer
          Cube speaker freq range
          150 - 20k  Hz
          Cube speaker impedance
          4  ohm
          Subwoofer type
          Passive
          Subwoofer driver
          1 x 6.5" woofer
          Subwoofer freq range
          20 - 150  Hz
          Subwoofer impedance
          4  ohm

        • Optical Playback Media

          Playable Discs
          • CD
          • CDDA
          • CD-R/CD-RW
          • DVD
          • DVD +R/+RW
          • DVD -R/-RW
          • SVCD
          • VCD

        • Video Playback

          Compression formats
          • DivX Ultra
          • MPEG1
          • MPEG2

        • Picture/Display

          Picture enhancement
          Video upscaling

        • Audio Playback

          Compression format
          • MP3
          • WMA
          MP3 bit rates
          32 - 320kbps

        • Still Picture Playback

          Picture Enhancement
          • Rotate
          • Zoom
          Picture Compression Format
          • BMP
          • GIF
          • JPEG
          • TIFF

        • File Format

          Picture
          • JPEG
          • BMP
          • GIF
          Audio
          • mp3
          • wma
          Video
          • avi
          • divx
          • mpeg
          • mpg

        • Connectivity

          Front Connections
          • Hi-Speed USB
          • Microphone In
          • Audio in
          Rear Connections
          • AUX in
          • Composite video (CVBS) output
          • Digital optical in
          • HDMI 1.4 output (ARC)
          • Mini Easy-Fit Speaker Jacks
          • Fixed FM Antenna

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Tuner Bands
          FM
          Number of Preset Channels
          40

        • Convenience

          EasyLink (HDMI-CEC)
          • Audio Return Channel
          • Automatic audio input mapping
          • One touch play
          • One touch standby
          • Remote Control-Passthrough
          • System standby
          HDMI Features
          Audio Return Channel (ARC)

        • Karaoke Playback

          Standard functions
          • Echo level control
          • Mic volume control
          • Pitch control

        • Power

          Power consumption
          50  W
          Power supply
          • 110-240V
          • 50/60 Hz
          Standby power consumption
          < 0.5 W

        • Accessories

          Included accessories
          • HDMI cable
          • Power cord
          • AAA Battery (x1)
          • Remote Control
          • Safety & Legal Leaflet
          • Trademarks Sheet
          • World Wide Warranty leaflet
          • User Manual
          Compatible accessories
          STS3001 Speaker stand

        • Dimensions

          Main Unit (W x H x D)
          360 x 58 x 325  mm
          Main Unit Weight
          2.40  kg
          Center Speaker (W x H x D)
          85 x 88 x 83  mm
          Center Speaker Weight
          0.26  kg
          Centre Speaker cable length
          1.2  m
          Front Speaker (W x H x D)
          85 x 88 x 83  mm
          Front Speaker Weight
          0.26  kg
          Front Speaker cable length
          2.2  m
          Rear Speaker (W x H x D)
          85 x 88 x 83  mm
          Rear Speaker Weight
          0.26  kg
          Rear Speaker cable length
          7.2  m
          Subwoofer (W x H x D)
          195 x 265 x 265  mm
          Subwoofer cable length
          2.2  m
          Subwoofer Weight
          2.82  kg

        • Outer Carton

          EAN
          87 12581 67854 8
          Gross weight
          7.6  kg
          Height
          34.5  cm
          Length
          47  cm
          Nett weight
          6.5  kg
          Number of consumer packagings
          1
          Tare weight
          1.1  kg
          Width
          37.7  cm

        • Packaging dimensions

          Depth
          37.7  cm
          EAN
          87 12581 67854 8
          Gross weight
          7.6  kg
          Height
          34.5  cm
          Nett weight
          6.5  kg
          Number of products included
          1
          Packaging type
          Carton
          Tare weight
          1.1  kg
          Type of shelf placement
          Laying
          Width
          47  cm

        • Product dimensions

          Depth
          33.5  cm
          Height
          5.8  cm
          Weight
          2.15  kg
          Width
          36  cm

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • HDMI cable
        • Power cord
        • AAA Battery (x1)
        • Remote Control
        • Safety & Legal Leaflet
        • Trademarks Sheet
        • World Wide Warranty leaflet
        • User Manual

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

            • DivX, DivX Certified, and associated logos are trademarks of DivXNetworks, Inc. and are used under license.
            • Dolby and the double-D symbol are registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories Inc.

