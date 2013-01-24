Shopping cart

  • Free Delivery Islandwide

        Get sharper, clearer pictures

        with HDMI 1080p upscaling

        Technical Specifications

        • Picture/Display

          D/A converter
          12 bit, 108 MHz
          Picture enhancement
          • Progressive scan
          • High Def (720p, 1080i, 1080p)
          • Smart Picture
          • Video upscaling
          • Video Upscaling(720p, 1080i/p)
          • Video upsampling

        • Sound

          D/A converter
          24 bit, 192 kHz
          Frequency response
          30-20000  Hz
          Signal to noise ratio
          90
          Crosstalk (1kHz)
          70  dB
          Dynamic Range (1kHz)
          80  dB
          Distortion and Noise (1kHz)
          65  dB
          Sound System
          Dolby Digital

        • Video Playback

          Playback Media
          • CD-R/CD-RW
          • DVD-R/-RW
          • DVD+R/+RW
          • DVD-Video
          • Video CD/SVCD
          • CD
          • DVD
          • DivX
          Compression formats
          • MPEG1
          • MPEG2
          • DivX 3.11
          • DivX 4.x
          • DivX 5.x
          • DivX 6.0
          • DivX Ultra
          Video disc playback system
          • NTSC
          • PAL

        • Audio Playback

          Playback Media
          • Audio CD
          • CD-R/RW
          • CD
          • MP3-CD
          • MP3-DVD
          • WMA-CD
          Compression format
          • MP3
          • WMA
          • Dolby Digital
          • PCM
          MP3 bit rates
          32 - 320 kbps

        • Still Picture Playback

          Playback Media
          • CD-R/RW
          • DVD+R/+RW
          • DVD-R/-RW
          • Kodak Picture CD
          • Picture CD
          Picture Compression Format
          JPEG
          Picture Enhancement
          • Flip photos
          • High Definition Resolution
          • Rotate
          • Slideshow with MP3 playback
          • Zoom

        • Multimedia Applications

          Playback Formats
          • JPEG Still pictures
          • MP3
          • DivX
          Multimedia connections
          USB memory class device

        • Connectivity

          Front / Side connections
          • USB
          • Microphone
          Rear Connections
          • Analog audio Left/Right out
          • Composite video (CVBS) output
          • Digital coaxial out
          • HDMI output
          • ComponentVideo out Progressive

        • Convenience

          Child Protection
          • Child Lock
          • Parental Control
          On-Screen Display languages
          • English
          • Malay
          • Thai
          • Traditional Chinese
          Karaoke
          MIC volume

        • Power

          Power supply
          • 110-240V
          • 50/60 Hz
          Power consumption
          < 12  W
          Standby power consumption
          < 0.8 W

        • Accessories

          Included accessories
          • 2 x AAA Batteries
          • Audio/Video cable
          • Quick start guide
          • Remote Control
          • Power cord
          • User Manual
          • Warranty Leaflet
          • World Wide Warranty leaflet

        • Dimensions

          Set Width
          360  mm
          Set Height
          39  mm
          Set Depth
          209  mm
          Packaging Width
          502  mm
          Packaging Height
          456  mm
          Packaging Depth
          308  mm
          Speaker Depth
          89  mm
          Speaker Height
          276  mm
          Subwoofer Depth
          305  mm
          Subwoofer Height
          303  mm
          Speaker Width
          89  mm
          Subwoofer Width
          102  mm

