Shopping cart

If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Get sharper, clearer pictures
with HDMI 1080p upscaling
Technical Specifications
-
Picture/Display
- D/A converter
-
12 bit, 108 MHz
- Picture enhancement
-
-
Progressive scan
-
High Def (720p, 1080i, 1080p)
-
Smart Picture
-
Video upscaling
-
Video Upscaling(720p, 1080i/p)
-
Video upsampling
-
Sound
- D/A converter
-
24 bit, 192 kHz
- Frequency response
-
30-20000
Hz
- Signal to noise ratio
-
90
- Crosstalk (1kHz)
-
70
dB
- Dynamic Range (1kHz)
-
80
dB
- Distortion and Noise (1kHz)
-
65
dB
- Sound System
-
Dolby Digital
-
Video Playback
- Playback Media
-
-
CD-R/CD-RW
-
DVD-R/-RW
-
DVD+R/+RW
-
DVD-Video
-
Video CD/SVCD
-
CD
-
DVD
-
DivX
- Compression formats
-
-
MPEG1
-
MPEG2
-
DivX 3.11
-
DivX 4.x
-
DivX 5.x
-
DivX 6.0
-
DivX Ultra
- Video disc playback system
-
-
Audio Playback
- Playback Media
-
-
Audio CD
-
CD-R/RW
-
CD
-
MP3-CD
-
MP3-DVD
-
WMA-CD
- Compression format
-
-
MP3
-
WMA
-
Dolby Digital
-
PCM
- MP3 bit rates
-
32 - 320 kbps
-
Still Picture Playback
- Playback Media
-
-
CD-R/RW
-
DVD+R/+RW
-
DVD-R/-RW
-
Kodak Picture CD
-
Picture CD
- Picture Compression Format
-
JPEG
- Picture Enhancement
-
-
Multimedia Applications
- Playback Formats
-
-
JPEG Still pictures
-
MP3
-
DivX
- Multimedia connections
-
USB memory class device
-
Connectivity
- Front / Side connections
-
- Rear Connections
-
-
Analog audio Left/Right out
-
Composite video (CVBS) output
-
Digital coaxial out
-
HDMI output
-
ComponentVideo out Progressive
-
Convenience
- Child Protection
-
-
Child Lock
-
Parental Control
- On-Screen Display languages
-
-
English
-
Malay
-
Thai
-
Traditional Chinese
- Karaoke
-
MIC volume
-
Power
- Power supply
-
- Power consumption
-
< 12
W
- Standby power consumption
-
< 0.8 W
-
Accessories
- Included accessories
-
-
Dimensions
- Set Width
-
360
mm
- Set Height
-
39
mm
- Set Depth
-
209
mm
- Packaging Width
-
502
mm
- Packaging Height
-
456
mm
- Packaging Depth
-
308
mm
- Speaker Depth
-
89
mm
- Speaker Height
-
276
mm
- Subwoofer Depth
-
305
mm
- Subwoofer Height
-
303
mm
- Speaker Width
-
89
mm
- Subwoofer Width
-
102
mm
