      This stylish High Definition digital home entertainment system plays practically any disc in high quality Dolby and DTS multi-channel surround sound. So just relax and fully immerse yourself in movies and music at home. See all benefits

        Turn up your experience

        with HDMI and video upscaling

        • DivX Ultra
        HDMI digital output for easy connection with only one cable

        HDMI digital output for easy connection with only one cable

        HDMI stands for High Definition Multimedia Interface. It is a direct digital connection that can carry digital HD video as well as digital multichannel audio. By eliminating the conversion to analog signals it delivers perfect picture and sound quality, completely free from noise. HDMI is fully backward-compatible with (Digital Video Interface) DVI.

        High definition JPEG playback for images in true resolution

        High definition JPEG playback for images in true resolution

        High definition JPEG playback lets you view your pictures on your television in resolutions as high as two megapixels. Now you can view your digital pictures in absolute clarity, without loss of quality or detail - and share them with friends and family in the comfort of your living room.

        DTS, Dolby Digital and Pro Logic II surround sound

        DTS, Dolby Digital and Pro Logic II surround sound

        A built-in DTS and Dolby Digital decoder eliminates the need for an external decoder by processing all six channels of audio information to provide a surround sound experience and an astoundingly natural sense of ambience and dynamic realism. Dolby Pro Logic II provides five channels of surround processing from any stereo source.

        Karaoke for endless singing entertainment

        Karaoke for endless singing entertainment

        The Karaoke feature on your DVD player provides endless entertainment and maximum audio and singing enjoyment.You can enhance your performance by adding an ‘echo’ effect to your voice. The key controls allows you to choose the optimal key for your personal vocal range.

        DivX Ultra Certified for enhanced playback of DivX videos

        DivX Ultra Certified for enhanced playback of DivX videos

        With DivX support, you are able to enjoy DivX encoded videos in the comfort of your living room. The DivX media format is an MPEG4-based video compression technology that enables you to save large files like movies, trailers and music videos on media like CD-R/RW, and DVD recordable discs. DivX Ultra combines DivX playback with great features like integrated subtitles, multiple audio languages, multiple tracks and menus into one convenient file format.

        Easy-fit™ connectors with color-coding for a simple set-up

        Easy-fit™ connectors with color-coding for a simple set-up

        Color-coded connectors provide a simple and user-friendly solution to connect the speakers and subwoofer to the center unit of the home entertainment system simply by plugging the connectors in the matching colored interface at the rear of the center unit.

        Full length tower speakers for more impressive sound

        Full length tower speakers for more impressive sound

        Video Upscaling for improved resolution of up to 1080i

        With Video Upscaling you can increase the resolution of SD (Standard Definition) video signals that DVD uses to HD (High Definition) so you’ll be able to see more details thanks to a sharper, more true-to-life picture.The resulting HD video output signal can be fed to an HD display through HDMI (High-Definition Multimedia Interface).

        Movies: DVD, DVD+R/RW, DVD-R/RW, (S)VCD, DivX

        Multi-format playability allows you to play most disc formats for maximum disc compatibility and viewing pleasure.

        Music: CD, MP3-CD, CD-R/RW & Windows Media™ Audio

        Multi-format playability allows you to play most disc formats for maximum disc compatibility and listening pleasure.

        Picture CD (JPEG) with music (MP3) playback

        Picture CD is a CD-R or CD-RW disc on which you can store your MP3 and digital pictures. When inserting a Picture CD in the DVD player, a screen menu will pop up, showing your JPEG's and/or MP3 files on the disc. Just select the music and pictures files you wish to enjoy and press play or OK. You can watch your pictures on TV with your music playing simultaneously.

        Technical Specifications

        • Picture/Display

          D/A converter
          12 bit, 108 MHz
          Picture enhancement
          • High Def (720p, 1080i)
          • Progressive scan

        • Sound

          D/A converter
          24 bit, 192 kHz
          Frequency response
          30-20000  Hz
          Output power (RMS)
          4x125W, 2x250W
          Total Power (RMS)
          1000  W
          Sound System
          • Dolby Digital
          • Dolby Prologic II
          • DTS
          • Stereo

        • Loudspeakers

          Center Speaker
          Magnetically shielded
          Center speaker drivers
          • 2 x 2.5" woofers
          • 1 x 2" tweeter
          Center freq range
          150-20000  Hz
          Center speaker impedance
          2  ohm
          Satellite Speaker
          Magnetically shielded front
          Satellite speaker drivers
          3" full range woofer
          Satellite speaker freq range
          150-20000  Hz
          Satellite speaker impedance
          4  ohm
          Subwoofer driver
          8" high efficiency woofer
          Subwoofer freq range
          30-150  Hz
          Subwoofer impedance
          2  ohm
          Subwoofer type
          Active

        • Video Playback

          Compression formats
          • DivX 3.11
          • DivX 4.x
          • DivX 5.x
          • DivX 6.0
          • DivX Ultra
          • MPEG1
          • MPEG2
          • MPEG4
          Playback Media
          • DVD-Video
          • CD-R/CD-RW
          • DVD+R/+RW
          • DVD-R/-RW
          • Video CD/SVCD
          Video disc playback system
          • NTSC
          • PAL

        • Audio Playback

          Compression format
          • MP3
          • WMA
          Playback Media
          • DVD+R/+RW
          • Audio CD
          • CD-R/RW
          MP3 bit rates
          32-256 kbps and VBR

        • Still Picture Playback

          Picture Compression Format
          JPEG
          Playback Media
          • DVD+R/+RW
          • CD-R/RW
          Picture Enhancement
          • Slideshow with MP3 playback
          • Rotate
          • Zoom

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          No. of preset Audio Channels
          40
          Tuner Bands
          • FM
          • MW

        • Connectivity

          Front / Side connections
          Microphone input 3.5mm jack
          Rear Connections
          • HDMI output
          • Component Video output
          • S-Video out
          • Composite video (CVBS) output
          • Easy-Fit Speaker Connectors
          • FM Antenna
          • AM/MW Antenna
          • Digital coaxial in 2x
          • AUX in
          • TV in (audio, cinch)
          • VGA out

        • Accessories

          Included accessories
          • Remote Control
          • 2 x AAA Batteries
          • 4 speaker stands
          • CVBS video cable
          • VGA cable
          • FM antenna
          • AM antenna
          • World Wide Warranty leaflet

        • Dimensions

          Set Width
          435  mm
          Set Height
          55  mm
          Set Depth
          327  mm
          Set weight
          2.44  kg
          Center Speaker Width
          433.5  mm
          Center Speaker Height
          90.2  mm
          Center Speaker Depth
          68.8  mm
          Center Speaker Weight
          1.4  kg
          Surround Speaker Width
          98.7  mm
          Surround Speaker Height
          1104.3  mm
          Surround Speaker Depth
          63.3  mm
          Surround speaker Weight
          3.7  kg
          Subwoofer Width
          240  mm
          Subwoofer Height
          365.5  mm
          Subwoofer Depth
          426.5  mm
          Subwoofer Weight
          8.7  kg
          Packaging Width
          1234  mm
          Packaging Height
          478  mm
          Packaging Depth
          516  mm
          Weight incl. Packaging
          32.9  kg

        • Power

          Power supply
          • 110-240V
          • 50/60 Hz
          Standby power consumption
          < 1 W

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • Remote Control
        • 2 x AAA Batteries
        • 4 speaker stands
        • CVBS video cable
        • VGA cable
        • FM antenna
        • AM antenna
        • World Wide Warranty leaflet

