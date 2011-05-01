  • Free Delivery Islandwide

      Obsessed with sound

      Bring the power of the cinema into your home! Powerful speakers with basspipes and high definition HDMI 1080p upscaling pump up your home entertainment experience

        Obsessed with sound

        Powerful cinematic sound with deep bass

        • HDMI 1080p
        Dolby Digital and Pro Logic II surround sound

        Dolby Digital and Pro Logic II surround sound

        A built-in Dolby Digital decoder eliminates the need for an external decoder by processing all six channels of audio information to provide a surround sound experience and an astoundingly natural sense of ambience and dynamic realism. Dolby Pro Logic II provides five channels of surround processing from any stereo source.

        HDMI 1080p upscales to high definition for sharper pictures

        HDMI 1080p upscales to high definition for sharper pictures

        HDMI 1080p upscaling delivers images that are crystal clear. Movies in standard definition can now be enjoyed in true high definition resolution - ensuring more details and more true-to-life pictures. Progressive Scan (represented by "p" in "1080p') eliminates the line structure prevalent on TV screens, again ensuring relentlessly sharp images. To top it off, HDMI makes a direct digital connection that can carry uncompressed digital HD video as well as digital multichannel audio, without conversions to analog - delivering perfect picture and sound quality, completely free from noise.

        Karaoke Scoring for fun and exciting song contests at home

        Karaoke Scoring for fun and exciting song contests at home

        Add a dash of fun to your Karaoke sessions with Karaoke Scoring. Allow your performance to be judged for further improvement, or for friendly competitions. Karaoke Scoring automatically rates your singing and gives you a humorous picture that is tied to how well you did. The fun never ends.

        Plays DVD, VCD, CD and USB devices

        Plays DVD, VCD, CD and USB devices

        Play virtually any disc and any media devices you want - whether they be DVDs, VCDs, CDs or USB devices. Experience the unbeatable convenience of great playability, and the luxury of sharing media files on your TV or home theater system.

        Powerful speakers with basspipes for great sound

        Powerful speakers with basspipes for great sound

        300W RMS power delivers great sound for movies and music

        300W RMS power delivers great sound for movies and music

        Compact design that fits anywhere

        Compact design that fits anywhere

        Technical Specifications

        • Accessories

          Included accessories
          • Audio/Video cable
          • Batteries for remote control
          • FM antenna
          • Quick start guide
          • Remote Control
          • User Manual
          • World Wide Warranty leaflet

        • Audio Playback

          Compression format
          • MP3
          • WMA
          MP3 bit rates
          32 - 320 kbps

        • Karaoke Playback

          Advance functions
          • Scoring
          • Voice Cancellation
          Standard functions
          • Echo level control
          • Mic volume control
          • Pitch control

        • Still Picture Playback

          Picture Enhancement
          • Rotate
          • Slideshow with music playback
          • Zoom
          Compression format
          • JPEG
          • JPEG HD

        • Video Playback

          Compression formats
          • DivX Ultra
          • MPEG1
          • MPEG2
          • MPEG4
          • XviD
          Video disc playback system
          • PAL
          • NTSC

        • Optical Playback Media

          Playable Discs
          • CD
          • CDDA
          • CD-R/CD-RW
          • DVD
          • DVD +R/+RW
          • DVD -R/-RW
          • SVCD
          • VCD

        • File Format

          Audio
          • mp3
          • wma
          Picture
          • JPEG
          • JPG
          Video
          • asf
          • avi
          • divx
          • mpeg
          • mpg

        • Connectivity

          Front / Side connections
          • Microphone In
          • USB
          Rear Connections
          • AUX IN 1
          • Click-fit Speaker Connectors
          • Component Video output
          • Composite video (CVBS) output
          • FM Antenna Socket
          • HDMI 1.3 output

        • Dimensions

          Main Unit (W x H x D)
          360 x 58 x 320  mm
          Main Unit Weight
          2.84  kg
          Front Speaker (W x H x D)
          95 x 160.9 x 87  mm
          Front Speaker Weight
          0.56  kg
          Front Speaker cable length
          4  m
          Center Speaker (W x H x D)
          160.9 x 95 x 92  mm
          Center Speaker Weight
          0.77  kg
          Centre Speaker cable length
          3  m
          Rear Speaker (W x H x D)
          95 x 160.9 x 87  mm
          Rear Speaker Weight
          0.56  kg
          Rear Speaker cable length
          10  m
          Subwoofer (W x H x D)
          120 x 307 x 369  mm
          Subwoofer Weight
          3.84  kg
          Subwoofer cable length
          4  m
          Packaging (W x H x D)
          370 x 385 x 468  mm
          Weight incl. Packaging
          12.52  kg

        • Loudspeakers

          Loudspeaker types
          • 1 x Centre speaker
          • 4 x Satellite speakers
          Center speaker drivers
          1 x 3" Full range woofer
          Center speaker freq range
          150 - 20k  Hz
          Center speaker impedance
          8  ohm
          Drivers per Satellite speaker
          1 x 3" Full range woofer
          Satellite speaker freq range
          150 - 20k  Hz
          Satellite speaker impedance
          4  ohm
          Subwoofer type
          Passive
          Subwoofer driver
          1 x 6.5" woofer
          Subwoofer freq range
          20 - 150  Hz
          Subwoofer impedance
          8  ohm

        • Picture/Display

          Picture enhancement
          • Progressive scan
          • High Def (720p, 1080i, 1080p)
          • Video upscaling

        • Power

          Power supply
          • 110-240V
          • 50/60 Hz
          Standby power consumption
          < 0.9
          Power consumption
          60  W

        • Sound

          Equalizer settings
          • Action
          • Classic
          • Concert
          • Drama
          • Rock
          • Sports
          • Jazz
          Frequency response
          20 - 20k  Hz
          Signal to noise ratio
          > 65 dB
          Sound Enhancement
          • Dolby Digital Prologic II
          • Night Mode
          Sound System
          • Stereo
          • Dolby Digital 5.1
          Total Power RMS @ 30% THD
          300  W

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Tuner Bands
          FM
          Number of Preset Channels
          40

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • Audio/Video cable
        • Batteries for remote control
        • FM antenna
        • Quick start guide
        • Remote Control
        • User Manual
        • World Wide Warranty leaflet

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

