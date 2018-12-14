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2 year warranty

7-day return

All series

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Discontinued

Home cinema speakers

HTS5110/98

1

| (1) Review

Obsessed with sound

Enjoy clear sound for all the TV dialogues and details of music and movies from super slim speakers, without the clutter! With 300W of sound power, HDMI 1080p upscaling and a wireless subwoofer, make your movie night a special one!

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Great surround sound from super-slim SoundBar

Obsessed with sound

  • HDMI 1080p

Touch panel for intuitive playback and volume control

Touch panel for intuitive playback and volume control

Intuitive touch panel controls allows you to control the volume as well as other playback options by simply pressing the touch sensitive controls on the front panel.

Easily connect your TV via a single HDMI cable

Easily connect your TV via a single HDMI cable

Hi-Speed USB 2.0 Link plays music from USB flash drives

Hi-Speed USB 2.0 Link plays music from USB flash drives

The Universal Serial Bus or USB is a protocol standard that is conveniently used to link PCs, peripherals and consumer electronic equipment. Hi-Speed USB devices have a data transfer rate of up to 480 Mbps – up from the 12 Mbps of original USB ones. With Hi-Speed USB 2.0 Link, all you have to do is plug in your USB device, select your music or photos, and play away.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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1.0

of 5

1

Review

5
4
3
2

14/12/2018

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Good piece of equipment but not for long

It is a very sleek piece of sound equipment but... The sub overpowers the soundbars mids and highs Eventually the chipet that was probably used creates a problem with the volume that is decreased by itself and if you do not stop it in time it doesnt work anymore

This review was made for HTS5110 Home cinema speakers

This review was made for HTS5110 Home cinema speakers

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