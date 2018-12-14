2 year warranty
Discontinued
HTS5110/98
Obsessed with sound
Enjoy clear sound for all the TV dialogues and details of music and movies from super slim speakers, without the clutter! With 300W of sound power, HDMI 1080p upscaling and a wireless subwoofer, make your movie night a special one!
HDMI 1080p
Intuitive touch panel controls allows you to control the volume as well as other playback options by simply pressing the touch sensitive controls on the front panel.
The Universal Serial Bus or USB is a protocol standard that is conveniently used to link PCs, peripherals and consumer electronic equipment. Hi-Speed USB devices have a data transfer rate of up to 480 Mbps – up from the 12 Mbps of original USB ones. With Hi-Speed USB 2.0 Link, all you have to do is plug in your USB device, select your music or photos, and play away.
1.0
of 5
1
Review
Catman4
14/12/2018
United Kingdom
Good piece of equipment but not for long
It is a very sleek piece of sound equipment but... The sub overpowers the soundbars mids and highs Eventually the chipet that was probably used creates a problem with the volume that is decreased by itself and if you do not stop it in time it doesnt work anymore
This review was made for HTS5110 Home cinema speakers
This review was made for HTS5110 Home cinema speakers