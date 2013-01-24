Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
    1600-Series

    Rechargeable toothbrush

    HX1622
    Overall Rating / 5
      -{discount-value}

      Naturally whiter teeth

      Your smile says it all. What better way to get naturally whiter teeth than to use the Philips rechargeable toothbush HX1622. In addition the Dual Cleaning Action brush head delivers a clinically better clean compared to a manual toothbrush.

        1 mode
        Cleans visible teeth surfaces while the active tip targets hard-to-reach plaque in between teeth.

        Technical Specifications

        • Technical specifications

          Operating time (full to empty)
          25  minute(s)
          Charging time
          16  hour(s)
          Battery rechargable
          NiMH
          Voltage
          220-240  V
          Frequency
          50/60  Hz
          Power consumption
          2.9  W
          Dual brush head
          Brush head combines to create 15,000 strokes/min.
          Cord length
          1.16  m

        • Accessories included

          Brush head
          1
          Charger base with brush head storage pins
          Yes

        • Weight and dimensions

          F-box dimensions (L x W x H)
          117 x 82 x 225  mm
          F-box weight
          339
          A-box weight
          2354  g
          A-box dimensions
          261 x 247 x 247  mm
          A-box number of pieces
          6

