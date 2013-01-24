Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
    Philips Sonicare Elite+

    Sonic electric toothbrush

    HX3215/08
    Sonicare
    Sonicare
    Clinically proven to provide superior cleaning *
      Philips Sonicare Elite+ Sonic electric toothbrush

      HX3215/08
      Clinically proven to provide superior cleaning *

      Designed to be the perfect toothbrush to transition from your manual toothbrush. Until now, it feels like you've never brushed your teeth before.

      Philips Sonicare Elite+ Sonic electric toothbrush

      Clinically proven to provide superior cleaning *

      Designed to be the perfect toothbrush to transition from your manual toothbrush. Until now, it feels like you’ve never brushed your teeth before. See all benefits

      Clinically proven to provide superior cleaning *

      Designed to be the perfect toothbrush to transition from your manual toothbrush. Until now, it feels like you’ve never brushed your teeth before. See all benefits

      Philips Sonicare Elite+ Sonic electric toothbrush

      Clinically proven to provide superior cleaning *

      Designed to be the perfect toothbrush to transition from your manual toothbrush. Until now, it feels like you’ve never brushed your teeth before. See all benefits

        Elite+

        Elite+

        Sonic electric toothbrush

        Clinically proven to provide superior cleaning *

        Up to 3x more plaque removal*

        • 1 mode
        • 1 brush head
        Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology

        Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology

        Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology pulses water between teeth, and its brush strokes break up plaque and sweep it away for an exceptional daily clean.

        Up to 3x more plaque removal than a manual toothbrush

        Up to 3x more plaque removal than a manual toothbrush

        Densely-packed, high-quality bristles remove up to 3x more plaque than a manual toothbrush. And the contoured bristles fit the shape of your teeth, so you can easily clean those hard-to-reach areas.

        Timers encourage thorough 2 minutes of brushing

        Timers encourage thorough 2 minutes of brushing

        It takes just 2 minutes to thoroughly brush your teeth. Our QuadPacer lets you know when you've spent the optimal amount of time on each section of your mouth while our SmarTimer signals when your total time is up. Together they help you reach your recommended brushing time, every time.

        A great way to get used to your new toothbrush

        A great way to get used to your new toothbrush

        Starting something new can take getting used to. That's why our easy-start program gives you the option of a gradual, gentle increase in brushing power the first 14 times you use your new toothbrush.

        Battery life

        Battery life

        Lasts up to 14 days between charges.

        Click-on brush head system

        Click-on brush head system

        This brush head clicks on and off your brush handle for a secure fit and easy maintenance and cleaning. It fits Philips Sonicare toothbrush PowerUp Battery, Essence+/Elite+/CleanCare+ handles.

        Technical Specifications

        • Modes

          Clean
          For exceptional everyday clean

        • Items included

          Handle
          1 Elite+
          Brush heads
          1 C1 ProResults standard
          Charger
          1

        • Design and finishing

          Color
          Light blue

        • Cleaning performance

          Timer
          SmarTimer and Quadpacer
          Performance
          Removes up to 3x more plaque*

        • Ease of use

          Handle
          Ergonomic design
          Brush head system
          Easy click-on brush heads

        • Technical specifications

          Battery
          Rechargeable
          Battery type
          NiMH
          Operating time (full to empty)
          Up to 14 days

        • Power

          Voltage
          100-240 V, 50-60 Hz

        • Service

          Warranty
          2-year limited warranty

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Find a spare part or an accessory

        Go to parts and accessories

        Accessories for this product

        See all accessories
              • than a manual toothbrush

