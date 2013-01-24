Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
Home
$

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 2-year warranty

    • 7-day returns

    • Free delivery on orders over $100

    Philips Sonicare 2 Series

    Sonic electric toothbrush

    HX6232/20
    Sonicare
    Overall Rating / 5
    1 Awards
    Sonicare
    • Removes up to 7x more plaque* Removes up to 7x more plaque* Removes up to 7x more plaque*
      -{discount-value}

      Philips Sonicare 2 Series Sonic electric toothbrush

      HX6232/20
      Overall Rating / 5
      1 Awards

      Removes up to 7x more plaque*

      Offers you superior plaque removal at the push of a button See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: $89.00
      Find similar products

      Philips Sonicare 2 Series Sonic electric toothbrush

      Removes up to 7x more plaque*

      Offers you superior plaque removal at the push of a button See all benefits

      Removes up to 7x more plaque*

      Offers you superior plaque removal at the push of a button See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: $89.00
      Find similar products

      Philips Sonicare 2 Series Sonic electric toothbrush

      Removes up to 7x more plaque*

      Offers you superior plaque removal at the push of a button See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all 2-series-plaque-control

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        See all accessories
        2 Series

        2 Series

        Sonic electric toothbrush

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Removes up to 7x more plaque*

        *than a manual toothbrush

        • 1 mode
        • 2 brush heads
        Up to 7x more plaque removal than a manual toothbrush

        Up to 7x more plaque removal than a manual toothbrush

        Densely-packed, high-quality bristles remove up to 7x more plaque than a manual toothbrush.

        Whitens teeth in just one week

        Whitens teeth in just one week

        Click on the W DiamondClean brush head to remove surface stains and reveal a whiter smile. With its densely packed central stain-removal bristles, it's clinically proven to whiten teeth in just one week.

        Better plaque removal to help reduce cavities

        Better plaque removal to help reduce cavities

        Provides better plaque removal and access to back teeth; brushing twice a day every day with this brush can help reduce cavities

        Safe on orthodontics, dental work and veneers

        Safe on orthodontics, dental work and veneers

        The gentle motion of this Philips Sonicare power toothbrush is safe for dental work, including orthodontics, implants and veneers, so you can brush without worry.

        Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology

        Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology

        Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology pulses water between teeth, and its brush strokes break up plaque and sweep it away for an exceptional daily clean.

        Easy start program builds your Philips Sonicare routine

        Easy start program builds your Philips Sonicare routine

        Starting something new can take some getting used to. Our easy-start program gives you the option of a gradual, gentle increase in brushing power with the first 14 uses with your new toothbrush.

        Timers encourage thorough 2 minutes of brushing

        Timers encourage thorough 2 minutes of brushing

        It takes just 2 minutes to thoroughly brush your teeth. Our QuadPacer lets you know when you've spent the optimal amount of time on each section of your mouth while our SmarTimer signals when your total time is up. Together they help you reach your recommended brushing time, every time.

        Technical Specifications

        • Modes

          Clean
          For exceptional everyday clean

        • Items included

          Handle
          1 2-Series
          Brush heads
          2 W DiamondClean standard
          Charger
          1

        • Design and finishing

          Color
          Black

        • Cleaning performance

          Speed
          Up to 31000 brush movement/min
          Performance
          Removes up to 7x more plaque*
          Health benefits
          Helps reduce cavities
          Timer
          SmarTimer and Quadpacer

        • Ease of use

          Brush head system
          Easy click-on brush heads
          Brushing time
          Up to 2 weeks
          Battery indicator
          Light shows battery status
          Handle
          Slim ergonomic design

        • Technical specifications

          Battery
          Rechargeable
          Battery type
          NiMH
          Operating time (full to empty)
          Up to 2 weeks

        • Power

          Voltage
          110-220 V

        • Service

          Warranty
          2-year limited warranty

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Find a spare part or an accessory

        Go to parts and accessories

        Accessories for this product

        See all accessories
          * Suggested retail price

          Suggested products

            Recently viewed products

              Awards

              Reviews

              Be the first to review this item

              • than a manual toothbrush

              Subscribe  to our newsletter

              Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

              Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

              Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

              Discover 
              MyPhilips

              Keep track of your product warranty coverage

              Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

              Get easy access to product support

              Register now

              Payment

              We accept the following payment methods:
              Visa - payment method
              MasterCard - payment method
              PayPal - payment method
              American Express - payment method
              Maestro - payment method

              Quick links

              Frequently asked questions
              Terms and conditions
              Search order
              About Philips
              Contact us