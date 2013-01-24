Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
Home
$

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 2-year warranty

    • 7-day returns

    • Free delivery on orders over $100

    Philips Sonicare For Kids

    Sonic electric toothbrush

    HX6311/02
    Sonicare
    Find support for this product
    Overall Rating / 5
    Sonicare
    • Encourage healthy brushing on their own Encourage healthy brushing on their own Encourage healthy brushing on their own
      -{discount-value}
    • Play Pause

      Philips Sonicare For Kids Sonic electric toothbrush

      HX6311/02
      Find support for this product

      Encourage healthy brushing on their own

      The Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush HX6311/02 supports growing smiles See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Find similar products

      Philips Sonicare For Kids Sonic electric toothbrush

      Encourage healthy brushing on their own

      The Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush HX6311/02 supports growing smiles See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all sonicare-for-kids

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        See all accessories
        For Kids

        For Kids

        Sonic electric toothbrush

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Encourage healthy brushing on their own

        Electric toothbrush for kids

        • 2 modes
        • 2 brush heads
        Sonicare dynamic cleaning action drives fluid between teeth

        Sonicare dynamic cleaning action drives fluid between teeth

        Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush's unique dynamic action gently and effectively reaches deep between teeth and along the gumline.

        Rubberized brush head is designed to protect young teeth

        Rubberized brush head is designed to protect young teeth

        Rubberized brush head is designed to protect young teeth

        KidTimer helps to increase brushing time

        KidTimer helps to increase brushing time

        Increases brushing time slowly over 90 days, building towards the dentist recommended 2 minutes

        2 Kid-friendly power modes deliver a gentle, effective clean

        2 Kid-friendly power modes deliver a gentle, effective clean

        2 Kid-friendly power modes adapts to different ages providing a gentle cleaning that's ideal for different ages. There is a low mode for ages 4 and up and high mode for ages 7 and older

        Age-appropriate brush heads to protect kid's teeth

        Age-appropriate brush heads to protect kid's teeth

        This Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush has 2 brush head sizes that are specifically designed to gently clean and protect teeth at key developmental stages

        KidPacer delivers fun and engaging musical tones

        KidPacer delivers fun and engaging musical tones

        KidPacer encourage kids to brush their entire mouth effectively for the dentist-recommended 2 minutes

        Fun interchangeable panels for customization

        Fun interchangeable panels for customization

        Allows kids to customize their toothbrush

        Anti-roll shape

        Anti-roll shape

        Sturdy handle design allows kids to store upright as well as apply toothpaste while the toothbrush is laying flat.

        Multi grip design for parents and kids

        Multi grip design for parents and kids

        Ergonomically designed to enable parents and kids to brush together or own their own

        Technical Specifications

        • Modes

          Power modes
          2

        • Items included

          Handles
          1 Sonicare for Kids
          Brush heads
          • 1 Sonicare for Kids standard
          • 1 Sonicare for Kids compact
          Charger
          1

        • Design and finishing

          Color
          Red with 3 interchangeable panels

        • Cleaning performance

          Speed
          Up to 62000 brush movement/min
          Performance
          75% more effective*
          Health benefits
          For healthy oral care habits
          Timer
          KidTimer and Quadpacer

        • Ease of use

          Brush head system
          Easy click-on brush heads
          Brushing time
          Up to 3 weeks**
          Battery indicator
          Light shows battery status
          Handle
          • Slim ergonomic design
          • Rubber grip for easy handling
          Display
          Illuminated display

        • Technical specifications

          Battery
          Rechargeable
          Battery type
          Lithium ION
          Operating time (full to empty)
          Up to 3 weeks**

        • Power

          Voltage
          110-220 V

        • Service

          Warranty
          2-year limited warranty

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Find a spare part or an accessory

        Go to parts and accessories

        Accessories for this product

        See all accessories
          * Suggested retail price

          Suggested products

            Recently viewed products

              Reviews

              Be the first to review this item

              • than a manual toothbrush
              • based on two periods of two-minute brushings per day, on standard mode

              Subscribe  to our newsletter

              Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

              Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

              Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

              Discover 
              MyPhilips

              Keep track of your product warranty coverage

              Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

              Get easy access to product support

              Register now

              Payment

              We accept the following payment methods:
              Visa - payment method
              MasterCard - payment method
              PayPal - payment method
              American Express - payment method
              Maestro - payment method

              Quick links

              Frequently asked questions
              Terms and conditions
              Search order
              About Philips
              Contact us