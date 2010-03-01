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    • Encourage healthy brushing on their own Encourage healthy brushing on their own Encourage healthy brushing on their own
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      Philips Sonicare For Kids Sonic electric toothbrush

      HX6311/02

      Encourage healthy brushing on their own

      The Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush HX6311/02 supports growing smiles

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      For Kids

      Sonic electric toothbrush

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      Encourage healthy brushing on their own

      Electric toothbrush for kids

      • 2 modes
      • 2 brush heads
      Sonicare dynamic cleaning action drives fluid between teeth

      Sonicare dynamic cleaning action drives fluid between teeth

      Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush's unique dynamic action gently and effectively reaches deep between teeth and along the gumline.

      Rubberized brush head is designed to protect young teeth

      Rubberized brush head is designed to protect young teeth

      Rubberized brush head is designed to protect young teeth

      KidTimer helps to increase brushing time

      KidTimer helps to increase brushing time

      Increases brushing time slowly over 90 days, building towards the dentist recommended 2 minutes

      2 Kid-friendly power modes deliver a gentle, effective clean

      2 Kid-friendly power modes deliver a gentle, effective clean

      2 Kid-friendly power modes adapts to different ages providing a gentle cleaning that's ideal for different ages. There is a low mode for ages 4 and up and high mode for ages 7 and older

      Age-appropriate brush heads to protect kid's teeth

      Age-appropriate brush heads to protect kid's teeth

      This Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush has 2 brush head sizes that are specifically designed to gently clean and protect teeth at key developmental stages

      KidPacer delivers fun and engaging musical tones

      KidPacer delivers fun and engaging musical tones

      KidPacer encourage kids to brush their entire mouth effectively for the dentist-recommended 2 minutes

      Fun interchangeable panels for customization

      Fun interchangeable panels for customization

      Allows kids to customize their toothbrush

      Anti-roll shape

      Anti-roll shape

      Sturdy handle design allows kids to store upright as well as apply toothpaste while the toothbrush is laying flat.

      Multi grip design for parents and kids

      Multi grip design for parents and kids

      Ergonomically designed to enable parents and kids to brush together or own their own

      Technical Specifications

      • Power

        Voltage
        110-220 V

      • Technical specifications

        Operating time (full to empty)
        Up to 3 weeks**
        Battery
        Rechargeable
        Battery type
        Lithium ION

      • Design and finishing

        Color
        Red with 3 interchangeable panels

      • Service

        Warranty
        2-year limited warranty

      • Ease of use

        Display
        Illuminated display
        Handle
        • Slim ergonomic design
        • Rubber grip for easy handling
        Brush head system
        Easy click-on brush heads
        Battery indicator
        Light shows battery status
        Brushing time
        Up to 3 weeks**

      • Items included

        Handles
        1 Sonicare for Kids
        Brush heads
        • 1 Sonicare for Kids standard
        • 1 Sonicare for Kids compact
        Charger
        1

      • Cleaning performance

        Performance
        75% more effective*
        Health benefits
        For healthy oral care habits
        Timer
        KidTimer and Quadpacer
        Speed
        Up to 62000 brush movement/min

      • Modes

        Power modes
        2

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      • Removes up to 7x more plaque vs. a manual toothbrush
      • based on two periods of two-minute brushings per day, on standard mode

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