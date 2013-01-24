Keep track of brushing time even when you don't use the app

With the Bluetooth-enabled Philips Sonicare For Kids toothbrush, the app's Quadpacer tracks brushing sessions in real time. It recognizes when a brushing session starts, pauses and is completed. And thanks to an integrated memory and time stamp on the toothbrush handle, you can even save the details of up to 20 brushing sessions when you're not using the app. Next time you use the app and handle together, the details of those sessions are synched to the app's calendar. Rewards for successful brushing sessions can still be collected, and your kid can easily see how far they've progressed.