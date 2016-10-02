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    • Interactive sonic power. More fun, better brushing Interactive sonic power. More fun, better brushing Interactive sonic power. More fun, better brushing

      Philips Sonicare For Kids Sonic electric toothbrush

      HX6321/03

      Overall Rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews

      Interactive sonic power. More fun, better brushing

      Keep kids engaged while they learn to brush. The Philips Sonicare For Kids Bluetooth-enabled toothbrush interacts with a fun app that helps kids brush better and for longer. Kids have fun while learning techniques that will last a lifetime.

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      Suggested retail price: $99.00

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      For Kids

      Sonic electric toothbrush

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      Interactive sonic power. More fun, better brushing

      An exciting start to lifelong healthy habits

      • Built-in Bluetooth®
      • Coaching App
      • 1 brush head
      • 2 modes
      Simply follow the app

      Simply follow the app

      Kids play along with the interactive app during brush time. The Sonicare kids app coaches them into how to brush, with fun animations and rewards designed to support them as they build their routine.

      98% say it's easier to get kids brush longer and better*

      98% say it's easier to get kids brush longer and better*

      With the Philips Sonicare For Kids toothbrush and app, children can discover how to brush properly on their own. The app synchs with your kid's sonic toothbrush via Bluetooth to show proper brushing techniques and track performance. Kids can see how well they brush, and earn exciting rewards for a job well done. Educational, and effective, 98% of parents surveyed say it's easier to get their kids to brush longer and better. It's the fun way to help kids develop healthy oral care habits that will last a lifetime.

      Your child’s personal brushing coach

      Your child’s personal brushing coach

      The fun starts as soon as brush time begins. Sonicare kids can earn healthy food rewards to feed to Sparkly, who will encourage them to brush for longer and in a better way.

      For the development of a lifelong routine

      For the development of a lifelong routine

      The Sonicare Kids app is designed to make brushing easier for children. Sparkly encourages your child to brush each part of their mouth for even coverage. And the speed gradually increases to 2-minutes over time to meet dental brush time recommendations.

      No need for constant syncs

      No need for constant syncs

      Your child’s brush saves data for up to 20 brushing sessions, meaning there’s no need to constantly sync. It also saves time information – so you can easily monitor how well your child is sticking to their routine.

      Dynamic cleaning action drives fluid between teeth

      Dynamic cleaning action drives fluid between teeth

      As kids learn to brush, our sonic technology does the rest. The unique dynamic action of a Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush gently and effectively reaches deep between teeth and along the gum line. With over 500 strokes per second, sonic cleaning power helps compensate for developing techniques as children grow better at brushing. This technology makes a Philips Sonicare For Kids toothbrush up to 75% more effective than manual toothbrushes, resulting in more successful check-ups.

      Fun interchangeable stickers for customization

      Fun interchangeable stickers for customization

      Fun handle stickers let kids choose the look of their toothbrush. With eight interchangeable designs inside every sonic toothbrush box, kids can give their brush a new look as often as they want. Combined with the chance to customize the look of their app's character, the Philips Sonicare For Kids experience is all about making effective oral care engaging and fun at all times.

      2 Kid-friendly power modes deliver a gentle, effective clean

      2 Kid-friendly power modes deliver a gentle, effective clean

      With two kid-friendly power modes, this power toothbrush provides proper cleaning for different ages; a low mode for younger children and high mode for older kids.

      Multi grip design for parents and kids

      Multi grip design for parents and kids

      Ergonomically designed to enable kids to brush on their own, or with their parents. Every Philips Sonicare For Kids toothbrush boasts a cleverly designed handle that enables parents and kids to brush together if they want. The steady grip ensures smaller hands can easily maneuver the brush on their own, while the spacious design leaves room for parents to help when need be. The sturdy handle design makes it easy for kids to store the toothbrush in an upright position, or apply toothpaste while the toothbrush is laying flat.

      Rubberized brush head is designed to protect young teeth

      Rubberized brush head is designed to protect young teeth

      The rubberized brush head of this electric toothbrush is designed to help protect growing teeth

      Preferred by dentists

      Preferred by dentists

      Choose the brush preferred by dental professionals. 91% of dental professional parents prefer Philips Sonicare For Kids for their own children****

      2 brush head sizes available

      This Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush comes with 1 compact size brush bead. A standard sized brush head is also available to be purchased separately. Philips Sonicare for Kids brush heads are specifically designed to gently clean and protect teeth as they grow.

      Technical Specifications

      • Power

        Voltage
        110-220 V

      • Technical specifications

        Operating time (full to empty)
        Up to 2 weeks
        Battery
        Rechargeable
        Battery type
        Lithium ION

      • Design and finishing

        Color
        Aqua

      • Service

        Warranty
        2-year limited warranty

      • Compatibility

        Android compatibility
        • Android phones
        • Bluetooth 4.0 enabled tablets
        iOS compatibility
        • iPhone 4S or higher
        • iPad 3rd Gen or higher
        • with iOS7 operational system

      • Ease of use

        Display
        Illuminated display
        Handle
        • Rubber grip for easy handling
        • Slim ergonomic design
        Battery indicator
        Light shows battery status
        Brush head system
        Easy click-on brush heads
        Brushing time
        Up to 3 weeks**

      • Items included

        Handles
        1 Sonicare for Kids Bluetooth-enabled handle
        Brush heads
        2 Sonicare for Kids compact
        Charger
        1

      • Cleaning performance

        Health benefits
        For healthy oral care habits
        Performance
        75% more effective*
        Timer
        KidTimer and Quadpacer
        Speed
        Up to 62000 brush movement/min

      • Modes

        Power modes
        2

      • Software Support

        Software updates
        Philips offers relevant software updates for a period of 2 years after the date of purchase.

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      • of the parents surveyed versus using a tootbrush alone
      • ** based on two periods of two-minute brushings per day
      • * than a manual toothbrush
      • *** survey of US dental professionals with children age 4-10

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