Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Interactive sonic power. More fun, better brushing
Keep kids engaged while they learn to brush. The Philips Sonicare For Kids Bluetooth-enabled toothbrush interacts with a fun app that helps kids brush better and for longer. Kids have fun while learning techniques that will last a lifetime. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Interactive sonic power. More fun, better brushing
Keep kids engaged while they learn to brush. The Philips Sonicare For Kids Bluetooth-enabled toothbrush interacts with a fun app that helps kids brush better and for longer. Kids have fun while learning techniques that will last a lifetime. See all benefits
Interactive sonic power. More fun, better brushing
Keep kids engaged while they learn to brush. The Philips Sonicare For Kids Bluetooth-enabled toothbrush interacts with a fun app that helps kids brush better and for longer. Kids have fun while learning techniques that will last a lifetime. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Interactive sonic power. More fun, better brushing
Keep kids engaged while they learn to brush. The Philips Sonicare For Kids Bluetooth-enabled toothbrush interacts with a fun app that helps kids brush better and for longer. Kids have fun while learning techniques that will last a lifetime. See all benefits