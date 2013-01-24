Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
Home
$

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 2-year warranty

    • 7-day returns

    • Free delivery on orders over $100

    Philips Sonicare FlexCare

    Sonic electric toothbrush

    HX6902/02
    Sonicare
    Overall Rating / 5
    Sonicare
    • Advanced Cleaning Advanced Cleaning Advanced Cleaning
      -{discount-value}
    • Play Pause

      Philips Sonicare FlexCare Sonic electric toothbrush

      HX6902/02
      Overall Rating / 5

      Advanced Cleaning

      Innovative technology delivers better results. Now there's a guaranteed way to better oral health. It's the new Philips Sonicare FlexCare that adapts to your oral care needs. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Find similar products

      Philips Sonicare FlexCare Sonic electric toothbrush

      Advanced Cleaning

      Innovative technology delivers better results. Now there's a guaranteed way to better oral health. It's the new Philips Sonicare FlexCare that adapts to your oral care needs. See all benefits

      Advanced Cleaning

      Innovative technology delivers better results. Now there's a guaranteed way to better oral health. It's the new Philips Sonicare FlexCare that adapts to your oral care needs. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Find similar products

      Philips Sonicare FlexCare Sonic electric toothbrush

      Advanced Cleaning

      Innovative technology delivers better results. Now there's a guaranteed way to better oral health. It's the new Philips Sonicare FlexCare that adapts to your oral care needs. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all flexcare

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        See all accessories
        FlexCare

        FlexCare

        Sonic electric toothbrush

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Advanced Cleaning

        • 3 modes
        • 2 brush heads
        Sonicare dynamic cleaning action drives fluid between teeth

        Sonicare dynamic cleaning action drives fluid between teeth

        Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush's unique dynamic action gently and effectively reaches deep between teeth and along the gumline.

        Naturally whiter teeth with patented sonic technology

        Naturally whiter teeth with patented sonic technology

        The dynamic cleaning action of this toothbrush and the direct broader contact with each tooth, has proven to remove everyday stains, to help keep teeth naturally whiter.

        Improves gum health in only two weeks

        Improves gum health in only two weeks

        This Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush provides optimal cleaning between teeth and along the gumline for improved gum health in just two weeks.

        Two-minute timer helps ensure recommended brushing time

        Two-minute timer helps ensure recommended brushing time

        2-minute timer on this Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush helps ensure dental professional recommended brushing time

        Quadpacer interval timer encourages thorough brushing

        Quadpacer interval timer encourages thorough brushing

        30 seconds interval timer indicates when you have completed each quadrant of your mouth and signals for you to move on resulting in more consistent cleaning throughout your mouth

        Easy-start program to acclimate to the Sonicare experience

        Easy-start program to acclimate to the Sonicare experience

        Gently increases power over first 14 uses to ease into the Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush experience

        Philips Sonicare toothbrush helps whiten teeth

        Philips Sonicare toothbrush helps whiten teeth

        This Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush helps to remove and reduce stains on your teeth for a brighter smile.

        Removes up to 2x more plaque than a manual toothbrush

        Removes up to 2x more plaque than a manual toothbrush

        Patented Sonic Technology removes up to 2x more plaque than a manual toothbrush.

        Sensitive Mode: Gentle teeth and gum cleaning

        Sensitive Mode: Gentle teeth and gum cleaning

        Philips Sonicare toothbrush with Sensitive Mode: Gentle, yet thorough cleaning for sensitive gums

        Dynamic cleaning action drives fluid between teeth

        Dynamic cleaning action drives fluid between teeth

        Sonicare electric toothbrush's unique dynamic action gently and effectively reaches deep between teeth and along the gumline.

        Technical Specifications

        • Modes

          Clean
          For exceptional everyday clean
          Sensitive
          Gentle teeth and gum cleaning
          Massage
          Invigorating massage
          2 Routines
          Go Care and Max Care

        • Items included

          Handles
          1 FlexCare
          Brush heads
          • 1 ProResults standard
          • 1 ProResults compact
          Charger
          1
          UV sanitizer
          No
          Travel case
          1 soft

        • Design and finishing

          Color
          White & green

        • Cleaning performance

          Speed
          Up to 62000 brush movement/min
          Performance
          Removes up to 83% of plaque in hard-to-reach areas
          Health benefits
          Helps improve gum health
          Whitening benefits
          Whitens teeth up to 2 shades
          Timer
          SmarTimer and Quadpacer

        • Ease of use

          Brush head system
          Easy click-on brush heads
          Brushing time
          Up to 2 weeks
          Battery indicator
          Light shows battery status
          Handle
          • Slim ergonomic design
          • Rubber grip for easy handling

        • Technical specifications

          Battery
          Rechargeable
          Battery type
          Lithium ION
          Operating time (full to empty)
          Up to 2 weeks

        • Power

          Voltage
          110-220 V

        • Service

          Warranty
          2-year limited warranty

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Find a spare part or an accessory

        Go to parts and accessories

        Accessories for this product

        See all accessories
          * Suggested retail price

          Suggested products

            Recently viewed products

              Reviews

              Be the first to review this item

              Subscribe  to our newsletter

              Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

              Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

              Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

              Discover 
              MyPhilips

              Keep track of your product warranty coverage

              Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

              Get easy access to product support

              Register now

              Payment

              We accept the following payment methods:
              Visa - payment method
              MasterCard - payment method
              PayPal - payment method
              American Express - payment method
              Maestro - payment method

              Quick links

              Frequently asked questions
              Terms and conditions
              Search order
              About Philips
              Contact us