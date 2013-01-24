Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
Home
$

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 2-year warranty

    • 7-day returns

    • Free delivery on orders over $100

    Philips Sonicare FlexCare+

    Sonic electric toothbrush

    HX6942/14
    Sonicare
    Overall Rating / 5
    Sonicare
    • Complete Gum Care Complete Gum Care Complete Gum Care
      -{discount-value}

      Philips Sonicare FlexCare+ Sonic electric toothbrush

      HX6942/14
      Overall Rating / 5

      Complete Gum Care

      Combining our sonic technology and 5 brushing modes, FlexCare+ electric toothbrush is your solution for improved oral health. Plus you can improve your gum health after just 2 weeks of use. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Find similar products

      Philips Sonicare FlexCare+ Sonic electric toothbrush

      Complete Gum Care

      Combining our sonic technology and 5 brushing modes, FlexCare+ electric toothbrush is your solution for improved oral health. Plus you can improve your gum health after just 2 weeks of use. See all benefits

      Complete Gum Care

      Combining our sonic technology and 5 brushing modes, FlexCare+ electric toothbrush is your solution for improved oral health. Plus you can improve your gum health after just 2 weeks of use. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Find similar products

      Philips Sonicare FlexCare+ Sonic electric toothbrush

      Complete Gum Care

      Combining our sonic technology and 5 brushing modes, FlexCare+ electric toothbrush is your solution for improved oral health. Plus you can improve your gum health after just 2 weeks of use. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all flexcare-plus

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        See all accessories
        FlexCare+

        FlexCare+

        Sonic electric toothbrush

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Complete Gum Care

        Toothbrush for gentle cleaning of teeth and gum

        • 5 modes
        • 2 brush heads
        Sonicare dynamic cleaning action drives fluid between teeth

        Sonicare dynamic cleaning action drives fluid between teeth

        Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush's unique dynamic action gently and effectively reaches deep between teeth and along the gumline.

        Angled brush head neck for better reach to back teeth

        Angled brush head neck for better reach to back teeth

        The uniquely angled brush head neck of this toothbrush head makes it easier to reach back teeth, removing plaque in those hard-to-reach areas.

        Naturally whiter teeth with patented sonic technology

        Naturally whiter teeth with patented sonic technology

        The dynamic cleaning action of this toothbrush and the direct broader contact with each tooth, has proven to remove everyday stains, to help keep teeth naturally whiter.

        Clinically proven safe and gentle

        Clinically proven safe and gentle

        Your Philips Sonicare Electric Toothbrush is safe to use on: braces (brush heads wear out sooner when used on braces), dental restorations (fillings, crowns, veneers) and periodontal pockets.

        Improves gum health in only two weeks

        Improves gum health in only two weeks

        This Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush provides optimal cleaning between teeth and along the gumline for improved gum health in just two weeks.

        SmarTimer encourages 2-minute brushing time

        SmarTimer encourages 2-minute brushing time

        2-minute timer helps ensure dental professional recommended brushing time

        Quadpacer 30-second interval timer encourages even brushing

        Quadpacer 30-second interval timer encourages even brushing

        UV brush head Sanitizer - Cleaner brush, better oral health

        All-in-one sanitizing, charging and storage. The UV brush head Sanitizer helps keep your brush head free of bacteria. It kills up to 99% of bacteria and viruses.*

        Technical Specifications

        • Modes

          Clean
          For exceptional everyday clean
          Gum Care
          Gently massages gums
          Refresh
          1 min mode for quick touch up
          Sensitive
          Gentle teeth and gum cleaning
          Massage
          Invigorating massage

        • Items included

          Handles
          1 FlexCare+
          Brush heads
          • 1 ProResults compact
          • 1 ProResults standard
          Charger
          1
          UV sanitizer
          No
          Travel case
          1

        • Design and finishing

          Color
          White with soft sky blue

        • Cleaning performance

          Speed
          Up to 62000 brush movement/min
          Performance
          Removes up to 83% of plaque in hard-to-reach areas
          Health benefits
          Helps improve gum health
          Whitening benefits
          Helps naturally remove stains
          Timer
          SmarTimer and Quadpacer

        • Ease of use

          Brush head system
          Easy click-on brush heads
          Brushing time
          Up to 3 weeks**
          Battery indicator
          Light shows battery status
          Handle
          • Rubber grip for easy handling
          • Slim ergonomic design
          Display
          Illuminated display

        • Technical specifications

          Battery
          Rechargeable
          Battery type
          Lithium ION
          Operating time (full to empty)
          Up to 3 weeks**

        • Power

          Voltage
          110-220 V

        • Service

          Warranty
          2-year limited warranty

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Find a spare part or an accessory

        Go to parts and accessories

        Accessories for this product

        See all accessories
          * Suggested retail price

          Suggested products

            Recently viewed products

              Reviews

              Be the first to review this item

              • *based on two periods of two-minute brushings per day, on clean mode

              Subscribe  to our newsletter

              Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

              Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

              Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

              Discover 
              MyPhilips

              Keep track of your product warranty coverage

              Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

              Get easy access to product support

              Register now

              Payment

              We accept the following payment methods:
              Visa - payment method
              MasterCard - payment method
              PayPal - payment method
              American Express - payment method
              Maestro - payment method

              Quick links

              Frequently asked questions
              Terms and conditions
              Search order
              About Philips
              Contact us