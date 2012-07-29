2 year warranty
Discontinued
Advanced Cleaning
Innovative technology delivers better results. Now there's a guaranteed way to better oral health. It's the new Philips Sonicare FlexCare that adapts to your oral care needs.
No. 1 Dental professional reccomended sonic toothbrush brand worldwide
3 modes
2 brush heads
Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush's unique dynamic action gently and effectively reaches deep between teeth and along the gumline.
The uniquely angled brush head neck of this toothbrush head makes it easier to reach back teeth, removing plaque in those hard-to-reach areas.
The dynamic cleaning action of this toothbrush and the direct broader contact with each tooth, has proven to remove everyday stains, to help keep teeth naturally whiter.
4.4
of 5
339
Reviews
89%
recommend this product
JayD
29/07/2012
United Kingdom
A most useful product
One product not to be missed. It does a very good job and is certainly a lot better than your standard toothbrush. My dentist has no complaints either.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for FlexCare HX6982 Sonic electric toothbrush
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for FlexCare HX6982 Sonic electric toothbrush
Toothygrin
26/07/2012
United Kingdom
Does what it says on the tin
My dentist recommended this toothbrush and I really can't imagine using anything else now. I have to admit that I initially baulked at the price. It's expensive, but dentist bills are too (as my dentist reminded me) and I'm certain that the more you pay on the one the less you'll end up paying on the other. In fact, now I think about it, I'm confident this toothbrush has paid for itself. Personally, I find dental care a great big bore, but using the right tools minimizes the effort and maximizes the results. Best toothbrush I've ever owned.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for FlexCare HX6982 Sonic electric toothbrush
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for FlexCare HX6982 Sonic electric toothbrush
baby
25/07/2012
United Kingdom
Very easy to use and clean teeth
Best tooth brush I have used --teeth feel so clean and sparkly clean
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for FlexCare HX6982 Sonic electric toothbrush
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for FlexCare HX6982 Sonic electric toothbrush