    Philips Sonicare Elite

    Sonic electric toothbrush

    HX7361
    Sonicare
    Overall Rating / 5
    Sonicare
      -{discount-value}

      Philips Sonicare Elite Sonic electric toothbrush

      HX7361
      Overall Rating / 5

      Better reach for a better clean

      The only angled Sonic brush for a better reach and a better clean. Sonicare's unique dynamic cleaning action reaches deep between teeth and into hard-to-reach areas, while massaging gums for a brushing experience unlike any other.

      Philips Sonicare Elite Sonic electric toothbrush

      Philips Sonicare Elite Sonic electric toothbrush

        Better reach for a better clean

        Contoured bristles

        Contoured bristles

        Extra-soft end-rounded bristles are gentle on teeth and gums

        Naturally whiter teeth

        Naturally whiter teeth

        Clinically proven to significantly reduce coffee, tea and tobacco stains for naturally whiter teeth.

        Clinically proven safe and gentle

        Clinically proven safe and gentle

        Your Philips Sonicare Electric Toothbrush is safe to use on: braces (brush heads wear out sooner when used on braces), dental restorations (fillings, crowns, veneers) and periodontal pockets.

        Improves gum health in only two weeks

        Improves gum health in only two weeks

        This Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush provides optimal cleaning between teeth and along the gumline for improved gum health in just two weeks.

        SmarTimer encourages 2-minute brushing time

        SmarTimer encourages 2-minute brushing time

        2-minute timer helps ensure dental professional recommended brushing time

        Easy-start to acclimate to the Sonicare experience

        Easy-start to acclimate to the Sonicare experience

        Gently increases power over first 12 uses, to ease into the Sonicare experience

        Quadpacer 30-second interval timer encourages even brushing

        Quadpacer 30-second interval timer encourages even brushing

        Dual Speed Control

        Dual Speed Control

        Patented dynamic cleaning action

        Gently and efficiently reaches between teeth and along the gumline.

        Slim, angled brush neck

        Helps clean hard to reach areas.

        Technical Specifications

        • Additional features

          Contoured brush head
          Yes
          Smartimer
          Yes
          Easy-Start
          Yes
          Quadpacer
          Yes
          Deluxe recharge gauge
          Yes
          Ergonomic tapered handle
          Yes
          Brush heads included
          1

        • Technical specifications

          Speed
          31,000 movements per minute
          Charging time
          24  hour(s)
          Battery rechargable
          NiCd
          Voltage
          230V, 50Hz (UK 240V, 50Hz)
          Power consumption
          3  W

        • Accessories

          Brush head holder
          Yes

        • Cleaning performance

          Speed
          Up to 31000 brush movement/min

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

