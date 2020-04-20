2 year warranty
Discontinued
HX8211/02
Don’t floss? Then AirFloss.
For those who don’t floss consistently, AirFloss is an easy way to start cleaning between teeth. AirFloss can be used with mouthwash or water and features unique air and micro-droplet technology to help remove plaque in hard to reach areas.
w/ 1 nozzle
AirFloss utilizes unique air and micro-droplet technology to send a burst of pressurized air and water or mouthwash between your teeth. The one-touch activation button is as simple as a mouse click.
Interproximal cleaning is very important to overall oral health. AirFloss is an easy way to clean deeper between teeth, helping to form a healthy habit. After three months of using AirFloss, 96% of inconsistent flossers continued to use AirFloss four or more days per week.
With the AirFloss, cleaning your entire mouth takes just 30 seconds. Simply press the button once for a single burst, then move and repeat. To use the new auto-burst feature, hold down the button and move the guidance tip from space to space. It will automatically burst every second.
4.0
of 5
710
Reviews
Lau Angela
20/04/2020
Singapore
This product is great
It is very fast and very effective in removing pieces of food stuck in between the teeth and the braces for my child who is wearing orthodontic braces. There is no worry of tooth decay.
Pros
Very effective in orthodontic care
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HX8632/01 AirFloss Pro/Ultra - Interdental cleaner
Date of Use 2019-12-20
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HX8632/01 AirFloss Pro/Ultra - Interdental cleaner
Date of Use 2019-12-20
keltan
11/02/2015
Singapore
Now, I cannot do without it. It really cleans between the teeth.
Ease of use. Comfortable feeling and your mouth feels clean and fresh after using.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AirFloss HX8211/02 Interdental - Rechargeable
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AirFloss HX8211/02 Interdental - Rechargeable
maccamob
06/12/2019
Australia
Verified buyer
A Great Product
The Philips Sonicare AirFloss is easy to use, and very effective.
Pros
Simple, very portable
Cons
None to speak of
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AirFloss HX8221/02 Interdental - Rechargeable
Date of Use 2018-11-06
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AirFloss HX8221/02 Interdental - Rechargeable
Date of Use 2018-11-06
than manual toothbrushing alone