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Discontinued

Philips Sonicare AirFlossInterdental - Rechargeable

HX8211/02

4

| (710) Reviews

Don’t floss? Then AirFloss.

For those who don’t floss consistently, AirFloss is an easy way to start cleaning between teeth. AirFloss can be used with mouthwash or water and features unique air and micro-droplet technology to help remove plaque in hard to reach areas.

See all benefits

Removes plaque where brushing can’t

Don’t floss? Then AirFloss.

  • w/ 1 nozzle

Air and micro-droplet technology

Air and micro-droplet technology

AirFloss utilizes unique air and micro-droplet technology to send a burst of pressurized air and water or mouthwash between your teeth. The one-touch activation button is as simple as a mouse click.

An easy way to improve cleaning between teeth

An easy way to improve cleaning between teeth

Interproximal cleaning is very important to overall oral health. AirFloss is an easy way to clean deeper between teeth, helping to form a healthy habit. After three months of using AirFloss, 96% of inconsistent flossers continued to use AirFloss four or more days per week.

Cleans your entire mouth in just 30 seconds

Cleans your entire mouth in just 30 seconds

With the AirFloss, cleaning your entire mouth takes just 30 seconds. Simply press the button once for a single burst, then move and repeat. To use the new auto-burst feature, hold down the button and move the guidance tip from space to space. It will automatically burst every second.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.0

of 5

710

Reviews

20/04/2020

Singapore

Singapore

This product is great

It is very fast and very effective in removing pieces of food stuck in between the teeth and the braces for my child who is wearing orthodontic braces. There is no worry of tooth decay.

Pros

Very effective in orthodontic care

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HX8632/01 AirFloss Pro/Ultra - Interdental cleaner

Date of Use 2019-12-20

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HX8632/01 AirFloss Pro/Ultra - Interdental cleaner

Date of Use 2019-12-20

11/02/2015

Singapore

Singapore

Now, I cannot do without it. It really cleans between the teeth.

Ease of use. Comfortable feeling and your mouth feels clean and fresh after using.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AirFloss HX8211/02 Interdental - Rechargeable

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AirFloss HX8211/02 Interdental - Rechargeable

06/12/2019

Australia

Australia

Verified buyer

A Great Product

The Philips Sonicare AirFloss is easy to use, and very effective.

Pros

Simple, very portable

Cons

None to speak of

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AirFloss HX8221/02 Interdental - Rechargeable

Date of Use 2018-11-06

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AirFloss HX8221/02 Interdental - Rechargeable

Date of Use 2018-11-06

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Disclaimers

  1. than manual toothbrushing alone