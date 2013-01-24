Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
    Philips Sonicare FlexCare Platinum

    Sonic electric toothbrush

    HX9112/02
    Sonicare
    Overall Rating / 5
    1 Awards
    Sonicare
    • Exceptional clean between teeth Exceptional clean between teeth Exceptional clean between teeth
      Philips Sonicare FlexCare Platinum Sonic electric toothbrush

      HX9112/02
      Overall Rating / 5
      1 Awards

      Exceptional clean between teeth

      With nine unique brushing options, an intuitive pressure sensor and advanced brush head technology, Philips Sonicare FlexCare Platinum goes beyond traditional cleaning to deliver exceptional plaque removal and improved gum health.

        Exceptional clean between teeth

        Removes up to 7x more plaque between teeth*

        • 3 modes, 3 intensities
        • 2 brush heads
        • With pressure sensor
        Remove up to 7x more plaque with our InterCare brush head*

        Remove up to 7x more plaque with our InterCare brush head*

        Click on our InterCare brush head to improve gum health in just 2 weeks. Extra-long bristles help remove more plaque in hard-to-reach spots and between teeth for healthy gums.

        Improves gum health in just 2 weeks

        Improves gum health in just 2 weeks

        With optimal cleaning from your FlexCare, gums will become healthier in 2 weeks. Removing up to 7x more plaque along the gum line than a manual toothbrush, you’ll get your healthiest smile.

        Choose from 3 modes and 3 intensity settings

        Choose from 3 modes and 3 intensity settings

        With FlexCare Platinum, you experience a truly deep clean. Our 3 intensity settings let you boost your clean, while 3 modes meet your specific needs: Clean mode – for superior daily cleaning, White – to remove surface stains, andClean for outstanding daily cleaning.

        Alerts you if you're pressing too hard

        Alerts you if you're pressing too hard

        You might not notice if you're brushing too hard, but your FlexCare Platinum will. If you use too much pressure, your handle will gently pulsate. This is a reminder to ease off the pressure, and let your brush head do the work. 7 out of 10 people found this feature helped them become a better brusher.

        Our unique technology brings you a powerful yet gentle clean

        Our unique technology brings you a powerful yet gentle clean

        Powerful sonic vibrations whip up your toothpaste into plaque fighting bubbles, and drive them deep between your teeth and along your gum line. At the same time your teeth will experience 62,000 gentle but effective brush movements. You'll get a month's worth of manual brushing in just 2 minutes.

        Timers encourage thorough 2 minutes of brushing

        Timers encourage thorough 2 minutes of brushing

        It takes just 2 minutes to thoroughly brush your teeth. Our QuadPacer lets you know when you've spent the optimal amount of time on each section of your mouth while our SmarTimer signals when your total time is up. Together they help you reach your recommended brushing time, every time.

        Safe and gentle for your oral health needs

        Safe and gentle for your oral health needs

        Whatever your specific needs, you can be sure of a safe brushing experience with FlexCare Platinum. Our sonic technology is suitable for use with braces, fillings, crowns and veneers, and can even be used in the daily treatment of gum disease.

        Long battery life and travel case

        Long battery life and travel case

        Our premium travel case lets you store your toothbrush hygienically, while our compact travel charger keeps you topped up when you’re on the go. You’ll enjoy two weeks of regular use from a single full charge, so being on the move means you needn’t miss out on that fresh feeling.

        Technical Specifications

        • Modes

          Clean
          For exceptional everyday clean
          Gum Care
          Gently massages gums
          White
          Removes surface stains
          3 intensities
          • Low
          • Medium
          • High

        • Items included

          Handle
          1 FlexCare Platinum
          Brush heads
          • 1 InterCare standard
          • 1 InterCare compact
          Charger
          1
          Travel case
          1

        • Design and finishing

          Color
          Platinum gray

        • Cleaning performance

          Speed
          Up to 62000 brush movement/min
          Performance
          Removes up to 7x more plaque*
          Health benefits
          Improves gum health in only two weeks
          Whitening benefits
          Helps naturally remove stains
          Timer
          SmarTimer and Quadpacer
          Pressure sensor
          Vibrates handle to alert user

        • Ease of use

          Brush head system
          Easy click-on brush heads
          Brushing time
          Up to 3 weeks**
          Battery indicator
          Light shows battery status
          Handle
          Slim ergonomic design
          Display
          Illuminated display

        • Technical specifications

          Battery
          Rechargeable
          Battery type
          Lithium ION
          Operating time (full to empty)
          Up to 3 weeks**

        • Power

          Voltage
          110-220 V

        • Service

          Warranty
          2-year limited warranty

        Accessories for this product
              • *based on two periods of two-minute brushings per day, on clean mode
              • Compared to manual toothbrushing alone

