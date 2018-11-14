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Discontinued

Philips Sonicare FlexCare PlatinumRechargeable toothbrush

HX9182/10

4.5

| (11) Reviews | 91% recommend this product

Exceptional clean between teeth

With nine unique brushing options, an intuitive pressure sensor and advanced brush head technology, Philips Sonicare FlexCare Platinum goes beyond traditional cleaning to deliver exceptional plaque removal and improved gum health.

See all benefits

Removes up to 7x more plaque between teeth*

Exceptional clean between teeth

  • 3 modes, 3 intensities

  • 2 brush heads

  • With pressure sensor

  • UV brush head sanitizer

Customize your mode and intensity

Customize your mode and intensity

FlexCare Platinum lets you choose from three cleaning modes — Clean, White or Gum Care — and three intensity settings — Low, Medium or High — to create a brushing experience that’s perfectly tailored to you.

Clinically proven to improve gum health in two weeks

Clinically proven to improve gum health in two weeks

With a special Gum Care mode for focused cleaning to help reduce gingival bleeding and inflammation, FlexCare Platinum is clinically proven to improve gum health in only two weeks.

New InterCare brush head offers advanced interdental clean

New InterCare brush head offers advanced interdental clean

With extra long bristles to reach deep between teeth and along the gum line, our new InterCare brush head features advanced cleaning technology to remove plaque and polish teeth as well as reminder bristles that fade from blue to white when it’s time to change your brush head.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.5

of 5

11

Reviews

91%

recommend this product

4
2

14/11/2018

Australia

Australia

why is it discontinued!

i really love this toothbrush and am very disappointed that it has been discontinued.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for FlexCare Platinum HX9182/10 Rechargeable toothbrush

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for FlexCare Platinum HX9182/10 Rechargeable toothbrush

18/09/2017

Australia

Australia

This product is far superior than previous electric toothbrushes I have used.

I love my new Philips Electric toothbrush and the fact that the brush is tucked away and sanitised after use. Lots of levels of the device which I find excellent. Also the brush is just the right size to get around my teeth.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for FlexCare Platinum HX9182/10 Rechargeable toothbrush

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for FlexCare Platinum HX9182/10 Rechargeable toothbrush

30/10/2016

Australia

Australia

Amazing!

Product is amazing, my mouth hasn't felt this clean in a long time :) only con would be on the front of the box says I can redeem 2 free brush heads but the redemption form inside says the promotion ended on 31 December 2015

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for FlexCare Platinum HX9182/10 Rechargeable toothbrush

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for FlexCare Platinum HX9182/10 Rechargeable toothbrush

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Disclaimers

  1. Compared to manual toothbrushing alone

  2. based on two periods of two-minute brushings per day, on clean mode