    Sonicare FlexCare Platinum Rechargeable toothbrush

    HX9182/10
    Sonicare
      Sonicare FlexCare Platinum Rechargeable toothbrush

      HX9182/10

      Exceptional clean between teeth

      With nine unique brushing options, an intuitive pressure sensor and advanced brush head technology, Philips Sonicare FlexCare Platinum goes beyond traditional cleaning to deliver exceptional plaque removal and improved gum health.

      With nine unique brushing options, an intuitive pressure sensor and advanced brush head technology, Philips Sonicare FlexCare Platinum goes beyond traditional cleaning to deliver exceptional plaque removal and improved gum health.

      Exceptional clean between teeth

      With nine unique brushing options, an intuitive pressure sensor and advanced brush head technology, Philips Sonicare FlexCare Platinum goes beyond traditional cleaning to deliver exceptional plaque removal and improved gum health.

        Exceptional clean between teeth

        Removes up to 7x more plaque between teeth*

        • 3 modes, 3 intensities
        • 2 brush heads
        • With pressure sensor
        • UV brush head sanitizer

        Customize your mode and intensity

        FlexCare Platinum lets you choose from three cleaning modes — Clean, White or Gum Care — and three intensity settings — Low, Medium or High — to create a brushing experience that’s perfectly tailored to you.

        Clinically proven to improve gum health in two weeks

        With a special Gum Care mode for focused cleaning to help reduce gingival bleeding and inflammation, FlexCare Platinum is clinically proven to improve gum health in only two weeks.

        New InterCare brush head offers advanced interdental clean

        With extra long bristles to reach deep between teeth and along the gum line, our new InterCare brush head features advanced cleaning technology to remove plaque and polish teeth as well as reminder bristles that fade from blue to white when it’s time to change your brush head.

        Sonic technology for better oral health

        Unlike a traditional electric or power toothbrush, Philips Sonicare features a patented sonic technology. Sonicare’s unique dynamic cleaning action drives fluid between teeth, gently and effectively removing plaque interdentally and along the gum line.

        Removes up to 7x more plaque between teeth

        FlexCare Platinum reaches deep between teeth to provide superior plaque removal. It is clinically proven to remove 7x more plaque between teeth than a manual toothbrush.

        Alerts you when you’re brushing to hard

        FlexCare Platinum features a unique, intuitive Pressure Sensor to help reduce aggressive brushing. The handle gently vibrates to let you know when you’re applying too much pressure.

        Long battery life and travel case

        Our premium travel case lets you store your toothbrush hygienically, while our compact travel charger keeps you topped up when you’re on the go. You’ll enjoy two weeks of regular use from a single full charge, so being on the move means you needn’t miss out on that fresh feeling.

        Timers to help encourage thorough brushing

        FlexCare Platinum offers two timers to help encourage thorough brushing. The Quadpacer interval timer indicates when it’s time to move to another quadrant of the mouth, while the SmarTimer helps you reach the dentist recommended brushing time of two minutes.

        Handy travel case and charger

        It’s easy to take your FlexCare Platinum wherever you need it with an easy-to-pack travel case and compact travel charger.

        Technical Specifications

        • OHC-CHA_0000020

          Color
          White w/ metallic front panel

        • Items included

          Travel case
          1
          Charger
          1
          UV sanitizer
          Yes
          Handles
          1 FlexCare Platinum
          Brush heads
          • 1 InterCare standard
          • 1 InterCare compact

        • Modes

          Gum Care
          Gently massages gums
          3 intensities
          • Low
          • Medium
          • High
          White
          Removes surface stains
          Clean
          For exceptional everyday clean

        • Ease of use

          Handle
          Slim ergonomic design
          Brushing time
          Up to 3 weeks**
          Brush head system
          Easy click-on brush heads
          Display
          Illuminated display
          Battery indicator
          Light shows battery status

        • Power

          Voltage
          110-220 V

        • Cleaning performance

          Whitening benefits
          Helps naturally remove stains
          Pressure sensor
          Vibrates handle to alert user
          Health benefits
          Improves gum health in only two weeks
          Performance
          Removes up to 7x more plaque*
          Timer
          Quadpacer and SmarTimer
          Speed
          Up to 62000 brush movement/min

        • Service

          Warranty
          2-year limited warranty

        • Technical specifications

          Operating time (full to empty)
          Up to 3 weeks**
          Battery type
          Lithium ION
          Battery
          Rechargeable

              Regulatory information
              Manufacturer address
              Product risks
              • Compared to manual toothbrushing alone
              • *based on two periods of two-minute brushings per day, on clean mode

