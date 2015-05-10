  • Free Delivery Islandwide

  • 2-year warranty

  • 7-day returns

  • Sign up and save

Search terms

0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • Whiter, healthier teeth for life Whiter, healthier teeth for life Whiter, healthier teeth for life
    • Play Pause
    • Play Pause

      Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Sonic electric toothbrush

      HX9372/04

      Overall Rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews

      Whiter, healthier teeth for life

      Sonicare's best whitening in our most elegant Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush. Switch to Sonicare.

      See all benefits

      Available in:

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: $319.00

      Similar products

      See all DiamondClean

      Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

      All your needs covered in one purchase

      Bundle price

      Skip this

      Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

      Add accessories

      See all accessories
      This product
      DiamondClean
      - {discount-value}

      DiamondClean

      Sonic electric toothbrush

      Total

      recurring payment

      Whiter, healthier teeth for life

      Best Philips Sonicare whitening sonic toothbrush

      • 5 modes
      • 2 brush heads
      • Glass charger, travel case
      • USB travel charger
      Up to 7x more plaque removal than a manual toothbrush

      Up to 7x more plaque removal than a manual toothbrush

      Densely-packed, high-quality bristles remove up to 7x more plaque than a manual toothbrush.

      A whiter smile in 1 week with our DiamondClean brush head*

      A whiter smile in 1 week with our DiamondClean brush head*

      Click on our DiamondClean brush head to gently yet effectively remove surface stains. Densely packed central stain removal bristles work hard to make your smile 2x whiter in just 7 days.*

      Improves gum health in just 2 weeks*

      Improves gum health in just 2 weeks*

      With optimal cleaning from your DiamondClean, gums will become healthier in 2 weeks*. Removing up to 7x more plaque along the gum line than a manual toothbrush*, you’ll get your healthiest smile.

      USB charging travel case and charging glass

      USB charging travel case and charging glass

      Your deluxe USB travel case doubles as a charger so you stay topped up on the go. Place your toothbrush in the case and connect to your laptop or plug into a wall socket. Also includes a brush head holder for extra hygiene when traveling. As for charging at home, our sleek charger glass fits stylishly into your bathroom and doubles as a glass for rinsing after brushing. Simply place your brush into the glass. Enjoy two weeks of regular use from a single full charge.

      Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology

      Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology

      Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology pulses water between teeth, and its brush strokes break up plaque and sweep it away for an exceptional daily clean.

      Timers encourage thorough 2 minutes of brushing

      Timers encourage thorough 2 minutes of brushing

      It takes just 2 minutes to thoroughly brush your teeth. Our QuadPacer lets you know when you've spent the optimal amount of time on each section of your mouth while our SmarTimer signals when your total time is up. Together they help you reach your recommended brushing time, every time.

      Angled neck to help tackle cleaning in tough areas

      Angled neck to help tackle cleaning in tough areas

      The unique shape of your DiamondClean toothbrush handle combined with our brush heads means that even tricky spots like back teeth get a thorough clean.

      Easy start program builds your Philips Sonicare routine

      Easy start program builds your Philips Sonicare routine

      Starting something new can take some getting used to. Our easy-start program gives you the option of a gradual, gentle increase in brushing power with the first 14 uses with your new toothbrush.

      Safe and gentle for your oral health needs

      Safe and gentle for your oral health needs

      Whatever your specific needs, you can be sure of a safe brushing experience with DiamondClean. Our sonic technology is suitable for use with braces, fillings, crowns and veneers, and can even be used in the daily treatment of gum disease.

      Technical Specifications

      • Power

        Voltage
        110-220 V

      • Technical specifications

        Battery
        Rechargeable
        Operating time (full to empty)
        Up to 3 weeks**
        Battery type
        Lithium ION

      • Design and finishing

        Color
        Amethyst

      • Service

        Warranty
        2-year limited warranty

      • Ease of use

        Battery indicator
        Illuminated icon indicates battery life
        Brush head system
        Easy click-on brush heads
        Display
        Illuminated display
        Handle
        Slim ergonomic design
        Brushing time
        Up to 3 weeks**

      • Items included

        Handle
        1 DiamondClean
        Brush heads
        2 DiamondClean standard
        Glass charger
        1
        Travel case
        USB travel charger

      • Cleaning performance

        Health benefits
        Improves gum health in only two weeks
        Performance
        Removes up to 7x more plaque*
        Speed
        Up to 62000 brush movement/min
        Timer
        Quadpacer and SmarTimer
        Whitening benefits
        Whitens teeth 2X better*

      • Modes

        Clean
        For exceptional everyday clean
        Gum Care
        Gently massages gums
        White
        Removes surface stains
        Polish
        Brighten and polish your teeth
        Sensitive
        Gentle teeth and gum cleaning

      Badge-D2C

      Get support for this product

      Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.
      Clippin

      Find a spare part or an accessory

      Go to parts and accessories

      Accessories for this product

      * Suggested retail price

      Suggested products

      Recently viewed products

      Reviews

      Be the first to review this item

      • *based on two periods of two-minute brushings per day, on clean mode

      Subscribe to our newsletter

      * This field is mandatory

      Exclusive promotions and coupons

      Product launches

      Sign up and receive $30 off on your first purchase*

      *
      I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!
      What does this mean?

      Discover 
      MyPhilips

      Keep track of your product warranty coverage

      Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

      Get easy access to product support

      Register now

      By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

      I understand

      You are about to visit a Philips global content page

      Continue

      Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.