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    • Up to 100% whiter teeth in just one week* Up to 100% whiter teeth in just one week* Up to 100% whiter teeth in just one week*

      Philips Sonicare W2 Optimal White Standard sonic toothbrush heads

      HX6062/67

      Overall Rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews

      Up to 100% whiter teeth in just one week*

      The W2 Optimal White brush head is perfect for those who want to go beyond deep cleaning to remove surface stains for a white, radiant smile. This brush head is also great for maintaining brightness between professional whitening treatments

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      W2 Optimal White

      Standard sonic toothbrush heads

      Total

      recurring payment

      Up to 100% whiter teeth in just one week*

      Advanced cleaning for stain removal & whiter teeth

      • 2 pack
      • Standard size
      • Click-on
      • BrushSync mode pairing
      Up to 7x more plaque removal than a manual toothbrush

      Up to 7x more plaque removal than a manual toothbrush

      Densely-packed, high-quality bristles remove up to 7x more plaque than a manual toothbrush.

      Diamond-shaped bristles give you 100% whiter teeth in 1 week

      Diamond-shaped bristles give you 100% whiter teeth in 1 week

      The DiamondClean's stain-removal pad, made from densely-packed diamond-shaped bristles, removes surface stains caused by food and drinks. You'll notice a whiter smile, up to 100%*, in just 7 days.

      Automatically selects optimal mode for ultimate results**

      Automatically selects optimal mode for ultimate results**

      You’ll always get the best possible clean with our BrushSync™ mode-pairing feature**. The Philips Sonicare W2 Optimal White brush head syncs with your BrushSync™ enabled Philips Sonicare toothbrush handle**, selecting the optimal brushing mode and intensity level for exceptional whitening. All you need to do is start brushing.

      Always know when to replace. Always get an effective clean.

      Always know when to replace. Always get an effective clean.

      Brush heads become less effective after 3 months of use, but with BrushSync™ you'll be reminded before this happens. Your smart toothbrush will track how often and how hard you brush, and will notify you when it’s time for a replacement. Don’t have a smart Philips Sonicare toothbrush? Just monitor your blue replacement bristles, and when they turn white you’ll know it’s time for a fresh brush head.

      Tested to meet your oral health needs

      Tested to meet your oral health needs

      All Philips Sonicare brush heads are safe and gentle on teeth and gums. During tests, each brush head is put through its paces to ensure durability and an exceptional performance every time you brush.

      Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology

      Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology

      Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology pulses water between teeth, and its brush strokes break up plaque and sweep it away for an exceptional daily clean.

      Click-on design for simple brush head placement

      Click-on design for simple brush head placement

      Your W DiamondClean brush head fits perfectly with any Philips Sonicare toothbrush handle, except Philips One and Essence. Simply click on and off for easy replacement and cleaning.

      Technical Specifications

      • Design and finishing

        Color
        White
        Bristle stiffness feel
        Medium
        Reminder bristles
        Blue bristle color fade away
        Size
        Standard

      • Compatibility

        Brush head system
        Click-on
        BrushSync mode-pairing
        Yes
        Suitable for these models
        • 2 Series plaque control
        • 2 Series plaque defense
        • 3 Series gum health
        • DiamondClean
        • DiamondClean Smart
        • EasyClean
        • Essence+
        • FlexCare
        • FlexCare Platinum
        • FlexCare Platinum Connected
        • FlexCare+
        • for Kids
        • HealthyWhite
        • HealthyWhite+
        • PowerUp
        • ProtectiveClean

      • Items included

        Brush heads
        2 W2 Optimal White standard

      • Quality and performance

        Replacement
        Every 3 months
        Tested
        for optimal usage

      • Health benefits

        Gum health
        Helps improve gum health
        Plaque removal
        Removes up to 7x more plaque*
        Whitening
        Whiter teeth in just one week

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      • Removes up to 7x more plaque vs. a manual toothbrush
      • *BrushSync™ mode-pairing is only compatible with Philips Sonicare BrushSync™ enabled toothbrush handles

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