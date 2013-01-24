Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
    DiamondClean 9000

    Sonic electric toothbrush with app

    HX9912/36
    Whiter, healthier teeth for life
      DiamondClean 9000 Sonic electric toothbrush with app

      HX9912/36
      Whiter, healthier teeth for life

      Philips Sonicare's best whitening in our most elegant sonic electric toothbrush.

      DiamondClean 9000 Sonic electric toothbrush with app

      Whiter, healthier teeth for life

      Philips Sonicare's best whitening in our most elegant sonic electric toothbrush. Switch to Philips Sonicare. See all benefits

      Whiter, healthier teeth for life

      Philips Sonicare's best whitening in our most elegant sonic electric toothbrush. Switch to Philips Sonicare. See all benefits

      DiamondClean 9000 Sonic electric toothbrush with app

      Whiter, healthier teeth for life

      Philips Sonicare's best whitening in our most elegant sonic electric toothbrush. Switch to Philips Sonicare. See all benefits

        Whiter, healthier teeth for life

        Whiter teeth in just 1 day*

        • Connected brushing made easy
        • Built-in pressure sensor
        • Smart brush head recognition
        • 4 modes, 3 intensities
        Remove up to 100% more stains* in just 3 days

        Remove up to 100% more stains* in just 3 days

        Get rid of surface stains and enjoy a whiter smile with the W3 Premium White brush head. The brush head's densely packed bristles are especially designed to tackle stains and it's clinically proven to remove up to 100% more stains in just three days.***

        Removes up to 10x more plaque* for a deep clean

        Removes up to 10x more plaque* for a deep clean

        Know you're getting the deepest possible clean with The C3 Premium Plaque Control brush head. The soft, flexible bristles are designed to curve around the contours of your teeth, giving you 4x more surface contact** and up to 10x more plaque removal from hard-to-reach spots.

        Stains disappear for a brighter, whiter smile

        Stains disappear for a brighter, whiter smile

        Click on the W3 Premium White brush head to remove surface stains and reveal your whitest smile. Its densely packed central stain removal bristles whiten your teeth from day one.

        Hard on plaque, gentle on your gums

        Hard on plaque, gentle on your gums

        The C3 Premium Plaque Control brush head is designed to give you your deepest clean yet. Soft flexible sides and bristles perfectly curve around the contours of your teeth, giving you 4x more surface contact and helping target hard-to-reach spots*.

        Start and keep up healthy habits

        Start and keep up healthy habits

        The DiamondClean 9000 gives you the guidance you need to improve and maintain healthy brushing habits in between dentist checkups. Built-in smart sensors let you know when you're using too much pressure, and by connecting your brushing experience to the Sonicare app, a personalized Progress Report helps you stay on track, to see how much you've improved over time.

        Personalized brushing experience

        Personalized brushing experience

        DiamondClean 9000 comes with Clean, White+, Gum Health and Deep Clean+ to take care of your brushing needs. Clean mode is for exceptional everyday cleaning, White+ is for removing stains, Gum Health provides a gentle yet effective clean for gums and Deep Clean+ gives you an invigorating deep clean. Three intensities allow you to choose between a higher setting to boost your clean and a lower one for more-sensitive mouths.

        BrushSync automatically selects the best mode for you

        BrushSync automatically selects the best mode for you

        Smart brush heads ensure you're using the right mode and intensity for the best possible clean. For an example, say you're using the W3 Premium White brush head. Your DiamondClean 9000's BrushSync technology will automatically sync your brush head with the White+ mode to help whiten your teeth.

        Lets you know if you're pressing too hard

        Lets you know if you're pressing too hard

        You might not notice if you're brushing too hard, but your DiamondClean 9000 will. If you need to ease up, the toothbrush will make a pulsing sound. It's a heads up to let your brush head do the work. 7 out of 10 people found this feature helped them become a better brusher.

        Always know when to replace your brush heads

        Always know when to replace your brush heads

        All brush heads wear out over time, so you'll want to keep an eye on yours to make sure you're still getting a great clean. Our BrushSync technology tracks how long you've been using your brush head for, and how hard you've been brushing. The BrushSync replacement reminder on your handle and a short beep gives you a heads up when it's time to replace it.

        Simple to charge and style to boot

        Simple to charge and style to boot

        Your DiamondClean 9000 will last for up to two weeks on a single charge with regular use.

        Technical Specifications

        • Modes

          3 intensities
          • High
          • Low
          • Medium
          Clean
          For exceptional everyday clean
          Deep Clean+
          For an invigorating deep clean
          Gum Health
          Special attention to molars
          White+
          To remove surface stains

        • Items included

          Handle
          1 DiamondClean 9000
          Brush heads
          • 1 C3 Premium Plaque Control
          • 1 TongueCare+ tongue brush
          Glass charger
          1
          Travel case
          USB charging travel case
          Charger base
          1

        • Connectivity

          Bluetooth® wireless technology
          Connected brushing app

        • Compatibility

          Android compatibility
          • Android phones
          • Bluetooth 4.0 enabled tablets
          iOS compatibility
          • iPad 3rd Gen or higher
          • iPhone 4S or higher
          • with iOS7 or higher
          • with iOS7 operational system

        • Design and finishing

          Color
          Pink

        • Cleaning performance

          Performance
          Removes up to 10x more plaque*
          Whitening benefits
          Whitens teeth in 1 day*
          Pressure feedback
          Vibrates handle to alert user
          Timer
          BrushPacer and SmarTimer

        • Smart sensor technology

          Pressure sensor
          Alerts when brushing too hard
          BrushSync Replacement Reminder
          • Always know when to
          • replace brush heads
          BrushSync Technology
          • smart brush head
          • Connects smart handle and

        • Ease of use

          Handle compatibility
          Easy click-on brush heads
          Replacement reminder
          • To always ensure best results
          • reminder icon lights up
          Handle
          Slim ergonomic design

        • Technical specifications

          Battery
          Rechargeable
          Battery type
          Lithium ION
          Operating time (full to empty)
          14 days***

        • Power

          Voltage
          110-220 V

        • Service

          Warranty
          2-year limited warranty

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

            • * compared to DiamondClean
            • more than a manual toothbrush
            • ** based on two periods of two-minute brushings per day

