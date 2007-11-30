  • Free Delivery Islandwide

      Enjoy your favorite movies with The Philips MCD139B. Featuring Progressive Scan for optimized image quality and Dynamic Bass Boost for powerful sound output, you can now enjoy cinematic experience right at your home! See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      DVD Micro Theater

      Enjoy your favorite movies with The Philips MCD139B. Featuring Progressive Scan for optimized image quality and Dynamic Bass Boost for powerful sound output, you can now enjoy cinematic experience right at your home! See all benefits

      Enjoy your favorite movies with The Philips MCD139B. Featuring Progressive Scan for optimized image quality and Dynamic Bass Boost for powerful sound output, you can now enjoy cinematic experience right at your home! See all benefits

      DVD Micro Theater

      Enjoy your favorite movies with The Philips MCD139B. Featuring Progressive Scan for optimized image quality and Dynamic Bass Boost for powerful sound output, you can now enjoy cinematic experience right at your home! See all benefits

        • DivX playback
        • component design
        Progressive Scan component video for optimized image quality

        Progressive Scan component video for optimized image quality

        Progressive Scan doubles the vertical resolution of the image resulting in a noticeably sharper picture. Instead of sending a field comprising the odd lines to the screen first, followed by the field with the even lines, both fields are written at one time. A full image is created instantaneously, using the maximum resolution. At such a speed, your eye perceives a sharper picture with no line structure.

        Digital Sound Control for optimized music style settings

        Digital Sound Control for optimized music style settings

        Digital Sound Control offers you a choice of pre-set Jazz, Rock, Pop and Classic controls you can use to optimise the frequency ranges for different musical styles. Each mode uses graphic equalizing technology to automatically adjust the sound balance and enhance the most important sound frequencies in your chosen music style. Ultimately, Digital Sound Control makes it easy for you get the most out of your music by precisely adjusting the sound balance to match the type of music you are playing.

        Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

        Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

        Dynamic Bass Boost maximizes your music enjoyment by emphasizing the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.

        Wake up and sleep timer functions

        Wake up and sleep timer functions

        Many of alarm clocks feature a variety of alarm choices. This Philips Clock radio awakens you to radio or the traditional alarm buzzer. The Sleep Timer allows you to program the required length of time for music to coincide with how long you normally take to fall asleep. No matter what your alarm clock needs, whether it's a morning buzzer that produces a steady tone, or listening to your favorite music as you go to sleep, this clock radio has it all.

        Digital tuning with 40 preset stations for extra convenience

        Digital tuning with 40 preset stations for extra convenience

        Digital radio offers you additional music options to your music collection on your Philips audio system. Simply tune into the station that you want to preset, press and hold the preset button to memorize the frequency. With preset radio stations that can be stored, you can quickly access your favorite radio station without having to manually tune the frequencies each time.

        Dolby Digital for ultimate movie experience

        Dolby Digital for ultimate movie experience

        Because Dolby Digital, the world's leading digital multi-channel audio standards, make use of the way the human ear naturally processes sound, you experience superb quality surround sound audio with realistic spatial cues.

        Play DVD, DivX®, (S)VCD, MP3-CD, WMA-CD, CD(RW) & Picture CD

        Play DVD, DivX®, (S)VCD, MP3-CD, WMA-CD, CD(RW) & Picture CD

        The Philips player is compatible with most DVD and CD discs available in the market. DVD, DivX®, (S)VCD, MP3/WMA-CD, CD(RW) and Picture CD - all of them can play on the player. SVCD stands for "Super VideoCD". The quality of a SVCD is much better than a VCD, especially much more sharpen picture than a VCD because of the higher resolution. With DivX® support, you are able to enjoy DivX® encoded videos. The DivX media format is an MPEG4-based video compression technology that enables you to save large files like movies, trailers and music videos on media like CD-R/RW, and DVD recordable discs.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Output Power
          1800W PMPO
          Sound Enhancement
          • Digital Sound Control 4 modes
          • Dynamic Bass Boost
          Sound System
          Dolby Digital
          Output power (RMS)
          2x25W + 50W RMS

        • Loudspeakers

          Main Speaker
          3" woofer
          Subwoofer type
          Passive

        • Video Playback

          Playback Media
          • DVD+RW
          • DVD-Video
          • Picture CD
          • Video CD/SVCD
          • DivX
          • DVD
          Disc Playback Modes
          • Angle
          • PBC
          • Slow Motion
          • Zoom
          • OSD
          • Resume Playback from Stop
          • Parental control
          • A-B Repeat
          DVD Region.
          3
          Video Enhancement
          Progressive Scan

        • Audio Playback

          Playback Media
          • WMA-CD
          • MP3-CD
          • CD
          • CD-R
          • CD-RW
          Disc Playback Modes
          • 20-Track Programmable
          • Repeat/one/all/program
          • Shuffle Play
          Loader Type
          Top
          Number of Discs
          1

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Tuner Bands
          FM Stereo
          Auto digital tuning
          Yes
          Station presets
          40
          Tuner Enhancements
          Auto Store

        • Connectivity

          Video Output - Analog
          • Component Y Pb Pr (cinch)
          • Composite CVBS (yellow cinch)
          • S-Video (on Hosiden)
          Aux in
          1x(L/R)/ RCA
          Other connections
          • Digital audio coaxial out
          • FM Antenna
          • Line out
          • DIN connection
          Audio Connections
          • 3.5mm Line in
          • RCA Aux in

        • Convenience

          Alarms
          • CD Alarm
          • Sleep timer
          • Radio Alarm
          Clock
          On main display
          Display Type
          White FTD
          OSD Languages
          • Spanish
          • English

        • Accessories

          Included accessories
          • Composite video cable (Y)
          • FM antenna
          • AC Power Cord
          • IFU / User Manual
          • Quick Use Guide
          • World Wide Warranty leaflet
          Remote control
          38-key with Lithium battery
          Cables
          Din
          Quick start guide
          English

        • Dimensions

          Set Depth
          221.5  mm
          Set Height
          90  mm
          Set Width
          218  mm
          Main speaker depth
          232  mm
          Main Speaker height
          250  mm
          Main speaker width
          125  mm
          Packaging Depth
          330  mm
          Packaging Height
          314  mm
          Packaging Width
          550  mm
          Subwoofer Depth
          232  mm
          Subwoofer Height
          250  mm
          Subwoofer Width
          147  mm
          Weight incl. Packaging
          13  kg

        • Power

          Power supply
          100-240VAC, 50/60Hz

