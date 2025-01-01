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2 year warranty

7-day return

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  • Front product photograph
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Discontinued

DVD Micro Theater

MCD179/12

Turn any room into a theater

The MCD179 DVD Micro Theater is all you need for a cinematic experience right at home. With 2.1 speaker system and Dolby Digital for immersive sound, plus Progressive Scan for optimized images, you're for a real audio-visual treat!

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with 2.1 speakers

Turn any room into a theater

  • 2.1

  • DivX playback

  • component design

Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

Dynamic Bass Boost maximizes your music enjoyment by emphasizing the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.

USB Direct for music and photo playback

USB Direct for music and photo playback

Simply plug in your USB device on the system and share your stored digital music and photos with your family and friends.

Elegant wood-finished speakers

Technical Specifications

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