    DVD micro music system

    MCD2010/98
    Relax to great music and movie
      Relax to great music and movie

      Bring on the best with this Philips DVD Micro system - from DVDs, DivX movies and MP3-CDs. USB Direct and MP3 Link lets you connect portable music players, while Bass Reflex speakers deliver incredible bass with great depth and sheer power.

      Relax to great music and movie

      Bring on the best with this Philips DVD Micro system - from DVDs, DivX movies and MP3-CDs. USB Direct and MP3 Link lets you connect portable music players, while Bass Reflex speakers deliver incredible bass with great depth and sheer power.

        Relax to great music and movie

        Obsessed with sound

        Bass Reflex Speaker System delivers a powerful, deeper bass

        Bass Reflex Speaker System delivers a powerful, deeper bass

        Bass Reflex Speaker System delivers a deep bass experience from a compact loudspeaker box system. It differs from a conventional loudspeaker box system in the addition of a bass pipe that is acoustically aligned to the woofer to optimize the low frequency roll-off of the system. The result is deeper controlled bass and lower distortion. The system works by resonating the air mass in the bass pipe to vibrate like a conventional woofer. Combined with the response of the woofer, the system extends the overall low frequency sounds to create a whole new dimension of deep bass.

        Digital Sound Control for optimized music style settings

        Digital Sound Control for optimized music style settings

        Digital Sound Control offers you a choice of pre-set Jazz, Rock, Pop and Classic controls you can use to optimise the frequency ranges for different musical styles. Each mode uses graphic equalizing technology to automatically adjust the sound balance and enhance the most important sound frequencies in your chosen music style. Ultimately, Digital Sound Control makes it easy for you get the most out of your music by precisely adjusting the sound balance to match the type of music you are playing.

        Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

        Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

        Dynamic Bass Boost maximizes your music enjoyment by emphasizing the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.

        USB Direct for music and photo playback

        USB Direct for music and photo playback

        Simply plug in your USB device on the system and share your stored digital music and photos with your family and friends.

        MP3 Link for portable music playback

        MP3 Link for portable music playback

        The MP3 link connectivity allows direct playback of MP3 content from portable media players. Besides the benefit of enjoying your favorite music in the superior sound quality delivered by the audio system, the MP3 link is also extremely convenient as all you have to do is to plug your portable MP3 player to the audio system.

        Digital tuning with preset stations for extra convenience

        Digital tuning with preset stations for extra convenience

        Simply tune into the station that you want to preset, press and hold the preset button to memorize the frequency. With preset radio stations that can be stored, you can quickly access your favorite radio station without having to manually tune the frequencies each time.

        20W RMS total output power

        20W RMS total output power

        This system has 20W RMS total output power. RMS refers to Root Mean Square which is a typical measurement of audio power, or rather, the electrical power transferred from an audio amplifier to a loudspeaker, which is measured in watts. The amount of electrical power delivered to the loudspeaker and its sensitivity determines the sound power that is generated. The higher the wattage, the better the sound power emitted by the speaker.

        Play DVD, DivX® Ultra, MP3/WMA-CD, CD and CD-RW

        Play DVD, DivX® Ultra, MP3/WMA-CD, CD and CD-RW

        The Philips player is compatible with most DVD and CD discs available in the market. DVD, DivX® Ultra, MP3/WMA-CD, CD and CD-RW - all of them can play on the player. DivX® Ultra combines DivX® playback with great features like integrated subtitles, multiple audio languages, multiple tracks and menus into one convenient file format. CD-RW is a shorthand term for a CD drive that can accept the common rewritable CD format.

        Dolby Digital for ultimate movie experience

        Dolby Digital lets you experience superb quality surround sound audio with realistic spatial cues. You will get the same great Dolby Digital audio quality no matter what you are watching - a DVD or Blu-ray disc, TV or downloaded content. Best of all, you can be confident that you will hear the audio exactly as it was intended, because Dolby Digital is also used to create the soundtracks for movies and games. Dolby Digital delivers premium surround sound experiences in the cinema and your home.

        Motorized CD loader for convenience access

        A motorized sliding front door adds even more panache to the already sleek design of this system. The stylish yet functional door housing the disc slides up and down vertically in a smooth motion at the touch of a button whenever you feel like changing your music selection. Just sit back and enjoy the dynamic sound performance while watching the disc play through the transparent window.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Output power
          2 x 10 W RMS
          Sound enhancement
          • digital sound control
          • Dynamic Bass Boost
          Sound System
          Dolby Digital

        • Loudspeakers

          Speaker drivers
          4" woofer
          Speaker types
          bass reflex speaker system

        • Audio playback

          Disc playback modes
          • fast forward/backward
          • next/previous track search
          • repeat/shuffle/program
          Playback media
          • CD
          • CD-R/RW
          • MP3-CD
          • USB flash drive
          • WMA-CD
          USB Direct playback modes
          • fast backward/fast forward
          • play/pause
          • previous/next
          • repeat
          • shuffle
          • stop
          Others
          ID3-tag support

        • Video Playback

          Disc Playback Modes
          • A-B Repeat
          • Angle
          • Slow Motion
          • Zoom
          • Parental control
          • Disc Menu
          • Fast Backward
          • Fast Forward
          • OSD
          • Resume Playback from Stop
          • Pause
          • Repeat
          • Search forward/reverse
          • Skip
          • Standard Play
          Playback Media
          • Video CD/SVCD
          • DVD
          • DVD-Video
          • DVD+R/+RW
          • DVD-R/-RW
          • DivX Ultra
          • USB flash drive
          DVD Region Code
          3

        • Digital Photo Playback

          Picture Compression Format
          JPEG
          Picture Enhancement
          • Rotate
          • Slideshow with MP3 playback
          • Zoom
          Playback Media
          • CD-R/RW
          • DVD+R/+RW
          • DVD-R/-RW
          • USB flash drive

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Tuner bands
          • FM mono
          • FM stereo
          Station presets
          20
          Antenna
          FM antenna (75 ohm)
          Tuner enhancement
          • auto digital tuning
          • auto scan
          • Easy set (plug & play)

        • Connectivity

          Headphone
          3.5 mm
          MP3 Link
          3.5mm stereo line in
          Rear Connections
          • Composite video (CVBS) output
          • Digital coaxial out
          • AUX in
          • Line out
          • FM Antenna
          • Left and right speakers
          • Component Video output
          USB
          USB host

        • Convenience

          Alarms
          • CD Alarm
          • Radio Alarm
          • USB alarm
          Clock
          • On main display
          • sleep timer
          Display type
          LCD display
          Loader type
          tray
          On-Screen Display languages
          • English
          • Traditional Chinese

        • Accessories

          Included accessories
          • Composite video cable (Y)
          • AC Power Cord
          • FM antenna
          • Quick Use Guide
          Remote control
          34-key remote
          User Manual
          English, Traditional Chinese

        • Dimensions

          Main unit width
          200  mm
          Main unit height
          118  mm
          Main unit depth
          210  mm
          Main speaker width
          160  mm
          Main speaker height
          224  mm
          Main speaker depth
          144  mm
          Packaging width
          576  mm
          Packaging height
          274  mm
          Packaging depth
          190  mm
          Gross weight
          3.8  kg
          Net weight
          3.24  kg

        • Power

          Power supply
          • 110-240V
          • 50/60 Hz

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • Composite video cable (Y)
        • AC Power Cord
        • FM antenna
        • Quick Use Guide

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

