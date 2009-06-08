  • Free Delivery Islandwide

    Obsessed with sound
      Experience audio and video like never before with the wall-mountable Philips micro theater. Playback from multiple sources. Full High-Definition Multimedia Interface (HDMI) produces sharper images.

        Obsessed with sound

        Sound that fits your home

        • Wireless subwoofer
        • wall-mountable
        Play DVD, DivX®, (S)VCD, MP3-CD, WMA-CD, CD(RW) & Picture CD

        Play DVD, DivX®, (S)VCD, MP3-CD, WMA-CD, CD(RW) & Picture CD

        The Philips player is compatible with most DVD and CD discs available in the market. DVD, DivX®, (S)VCD, MP3/WMA-CD, CD(RW) and Picture CD - all of them can play on the player. SVCD stands for "Super VideoCD". The quality of a SVCD is much better than a VCD, especially much more sharpen picture than a VCD because of the higher resolution. With DivX® support, you are able to enjoy DivX® encoded videos. The DivX media format is an MPEG4-based video compression technology that enables you to save large files like movies, trailers and music videos on media like CD-R/RW, and DVD recordable discs.

        Digital wireless subwoofer for powerful bass

        Digital wireless subwoofer for powerful bass

        The digital wireless subwoofer is optimized to reproduce bass frequencies. The result is a powerful reproduction of deep bass with the minimum of distortion.

        Digital Sound Control for optimized music style settings

        Digital Sound Control for optimized music style settings

        Digital Sound Control offers you a choice of pre-set Jazz, Rock, Pop and Classic controls you can use to optimise the frequency ranges for different musical styles. Each mode uses graphic equalizing technology to automatically adjust the sound balance and enhance the most important sound frequencies in your chosen music style. Ultimately, Digital Sound Control makes it easy for you get the most out of your music by precisely adjusting the sound balance to match the type of music you are playing.

        Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

        Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

        Dynamic Bass Boost maximizes your music enjoyment by emphasizing the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.

        100W RMS total output power

        100W RMS total output power

        This system has 100W RMS total output power. RMS refers to Root Mean Square which is a typical measurement of audio power, or rather, the electrical power transferred from an audio amplifier to a loudspeaker, which is measured in watts. The amount of electrical power delivered to the loudspeaker and its sensitivity determines the sound power that is generated. The higher the wattage, the better the sound power emitted by the speaker.

        Wall-mountable option for flexible placement

        Wall-mountable option for flexible placement

        The perfect combination of a slim and versatile design, your Philips audio system is cleverly designed to blend into your living space. The base of the audio system is a stand so the system can sit securely and nicely on any shelf or cabinet. When wall mounted you have all the same flexibility of the freestanding stand.

        HDMI 1080p upscales to high definition for sharper pictures

        HDMI 1080p upscales to high definition for sharper pictures

        HDMI 1080p upscaling delivers images that are crystal clear. Movies in standard definition can now be enjoyed in true high definition resolution - ensuring more details and more true-to-life pictures. Progressive Scan (represented by "p" in "1080p') eliminates the line structure prevalent on TV screens, again ensuring relentlessly sharp images. To top it off, HDMI makes a direct digital connection that can carry uncompressed digital HD video as well as digital multichannel audio, without conversions to analog - delivering perfect picture and sound quality, completely free from noise.

        USB Direct and SDHC card slots for music and video playback

        USB Direct and SDHC card slots for music and video playback

        Thanks to the complete file transferability, you can easily enjoy the convenience and fun of accessing more music, videos and photos via the built-in USB Direct and SDHC card slots.

        MP3 Link for portable music playback

        MP3 Link for portable music playback

        The MP3 link connectivity allows direct playback of MP3 content from portable media players. Besides the benefit of enjoying your favorite music in the superior sound quality delivered by the audio system, the MP3 link is also extremely convenient as all you have to do is to plug your portable MP3 player to the audio system.

        Loudness for bass and treble enhancement

        In the sound spectrum, high and low frequencies are relatively less audible to human ears - especially at low volumes. By activating the Loudness feature, the bass and treble will be amplified so you can savor a more balanced sound perception overall.

        Dolby Virtual Speaker for theater audio experience

        Dolby Virtual Speaker is a sophisticated audio virtualization technology that produces rich and immersive surround sound from a two-speaker system. Highly advanced spatial algorithms faithfully replicate the sonic characteristics that occur in an ideal 5.1-channel environment. DVD playback is enhanced by expanding the 2-channel environment. When combined with Dolby Pro Logic II processing, any high quality stereo source is transformed into true-to-life, multi-channel surround sound. No need to purchase extra speakers, wires or speaker stands to appreciate room-filling sound.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Sound enhancement
          • digital sound control 4 modes
          • Dynamic Bass Boost
          • loudness
          • class "D" digital amplifier
          • Dolby Digital
          • Dolby virtual speaker
          Output power
          • total 100 W RMS
          • 2 x 20 W RMS + 60 W

        • Loudspeakers

          No. of built-in speakers
          2
          Speaker drivers
          3" woofer
          Subwoofer types
          active
          Speaker types
          bass reflex speaker system

        • Video Playback

          DVD region code
          3
          Playback media
          • DivX
          • DVD-Video
          • video CD/SVCD
          • picture CD
          • DVD+R/+RW
          • DVD-R/-RW
          Disc playback modes
          • A-B Repeat
          • angle
          • PBC
          • Zoom
          • parental control
          • disc menu
          • fast backward
          • fast forward
          • OSD
          • slow motion
          • resume playback from stop
          Video enhancement
          progressive scan

        • Picture/Display

          Picture Enhancement
          • high def (720p, 1080i, 1080p)
          • video upsampling
          • video upscaling

        • Audio playback

          Playback media
          • CD
          • CD-R
          • CD-RW
          • MP3-CD
          • WMA-CD
          • SD/MMC card
          • USB flash drive
          Disc playback modes
          • fast forward/backward
          • next/previous track search
          • repeat/shuffle/program
          Others
          ID3-tag support
          USB Direct playback modes
          • fast backward/fast forward
          • play/pause
          • previous/next
          • program play
          • repeat
          • shuffle
          • stop

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Tuner bands
          FM stereo
          Station presets
          20
          Antenna
          FM antenna
          Tuner enhancement
          • auto digital tuning
          • auto scan

        • Connectivity

          Audio/Video output
          • component video out
          • composite video (CVBS) out
          • digital audio coaxial out
          • HDMI out
          • Headphone (3.5mm)
          • S-Video out
          Aux in
          2xRCA (Audio)
          MP3 Link
          3.5mm stereo line in
          USB
          USB host

        • Convenience

          Alarms
          • CD alarm
          • radio alarm
          • USB alarm
          Clock
          • on main display
          • sleep timer
          Loader type
          • motorised
          • slot
          Display enhancements
          DIM mode
          Display type
          VFD display
          On-Screen display languages
          • English
          • Portuguese
          • Spanish
          • Thai
          • Traditional Chinese
          Wall mountable / Ceiling Throw
          wall mountable

        • Accessories

          Cables/Connection
          • composite video cable (Y)
          • MP3 Link cable
          • power cord
          Remote control
          40-key with lithium battery
          Others
          • FM antenna
          • Quick start guide
          User Manual
          • English
          • Traditional Chinese
          Warranty
          World Wide Guarantee booklet

        • Dimensions

          Gross weight
          8  kg
          Packaging depth
          250  mm
          Main unit depth
          120  mm
          Packaging height
          350  mm
          Main unit height
          235  mm
          Packaging width
          565  mm
          Main unit width
          525  mm
          Subwoofer depth
          300  mm
          Subwoofer height
          195  mm
          Subwoofer width
          170  mm

        • Power

          Power supply
          50/60  Hz
          Power supply
          110 - 240  V

        • Digital photo playback

          Playback media
          • CD-R/RW
          • DVD+R/+RW
          • picture CD
          Picture Compression Format
          JPEG

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

