    • Relax with great music and movie Relax with great music and movie Relax with great music and movie

      DVD micro music system

      MCD5110/12

      Relax with great music and movie

      Bring on the best with this Philips DVD micro system-from DVDs, Divx movies and MP3-CDs. Powerful speakers with basspipes and high definition HDMI 1080p upscaling pump up your home entertainment experience.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Relax with great music and movie

      Obsessed with sound

      • DVD, HDMI ARC
      • CD, MP3-CD, USB, FM
      • Karaoke
      • 100W max
      100W RMS total output power

      100W RMS total output power

      This system has 100W RMS total output power. RMS refers to Root Mean Square which is a typical measurement of audio power, or rather, the electrical power transferred from an audio amplifier to a loudspeaker, which is measured in watts. The amount of electrical power delivered to the loudspeaker and its sensitivity determines the sound power that is generated. The higher the wattage, the better the sound power emitted by the speaker.

      USB Direct for easy MP3 music playback

      USB Direct for easy MP3 music playback

      Thanks to the complete file transferability, you can easily enjoy the convenience and fun of accessing more digital music via the built-in USB Direct.

      FM digital tuning to preset up to 20 stations

      FM digital tuning to preset up to 20 stations

      Digital FM radio offers you additional music options to your music collection on your Philips audio system. Simply tune into the station that you want to preset, press and hold the preset button to memorize the frequency. With preset radio stations that can be stored, you can quickly access your favorite radio stations without having to manually tune the frequencies each time.

      Play DVD, (S)VCD, MP3-CD, CD(RW) and Picture CD

      Play DVD, (S)VCD, MP3-CD, CD(RW) and Picture CD

      The Philips player is compatible with most DVD and CD discs available in the market. DVD, (S)VCD, MP3-CD, CD(RW) and Picture CD - all of them can play on the player. SVCD stands for "Super VideoCD". The quality of a SVCD is much better than a VCD, especially much more sharpen picture than a VCD because of the higher resolution. CD(RW) is a shorthand term for a CD drive that can accept the common rewritable CD format.

      Karaoke for endless singing entertainment at home

      Karaoke for endless singing entertainment at home

      HDMI 1080p upscales to high definition for sharper pictures

      HDMI 1080p upscaling delivers images that are crystal clear. Movies in standard definition can now be enjoyed in true high definition resolution - ensuring more details and more true-to-life pictures. Progressive Scan (represented by "p" in "1080p') eliminates the line structure prevalent on TV screens, again ensuring relentlessly sharp images. To top it off, HDMI makes a direct digital connection that can carry uncompressed digital HD video as well as digital multichannel audio, without conversions to analog - delivering perfect picture and sound quality, completely free from noise.

      Bass Reflex Speakers deliver deep and powerful bass

      A chamber behind the speaker driver that channels air to acoustically tuned vents built into the speaker give the bass notes a more punchy, realistic sound.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Sound Enhancement
        Digital Sound Control
        Sound System
        Dolby Digital
        Maximum output power (RMS)
        100W

      • Loudspeakers

        Loudspeaker types
        Mylar tweeter
        Main Speaker
        2 way
        Speaker drivers
        4.5" woofer

      • Connectivity

        Audio Connections
        Analogue Audio In (L/R)
        HDMI 1
        HDMI (Audio Return Channel)
        Microphone
        Microphone socket
        Rear Connections
        AUX in
        USB
        USB host
        Video Output - Analog
        Composite CVBS (yellow cinch)
        Subwoofer out
        1

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Antenna
        FM antenna
        Auto digital tuning
        Yes
        Tuner Enhancements
        Auto Store
        Tuner Bands
        FM Stereo
        Station presets
        20
        RDS
        • Program Type
        • Station Name

      • Convenience

        Alarms
        • CD Alarm
        • Sleep timer
        • Radio Alarm
        • USB alarm
        Clock
        On main display
        Indications
        DIM mode

      • Power

        Power supply
        100-240VAC, 50/60Hz

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • Composite video cable (Y)
        • AC Power Cord
        Remote control
        Yes
        User Manual
        Multi-languages

      • Dimensions

        Net weight
        5.8  kg
        Main speaker depth
        206  mm
        Main speaker width
        160  mm
        Main unit depth
        243  mm
        Main unit height
        120  mm
        Main unit width
        200  mm
        Packaging height
        465  mm
        Packaging width
        396  mm
        Packaging depth
        265  mm
        Main speaker height
        243  mm

      • Audio Playback

        Disc Playback Modes
        • Repeat/one/all/program
        • Fast Forward/Backward
        • Next/Previous Track Search
        Playback Media
        • MP3-CD
        • CD
        • CD-R
        • CD-RW
        USB Direct Modes
        • Fast Backward/Fast Forward
        • Play/Pause
        • Previous/Next
        • Program Play
        • Repeat
        • Stop

      • Still Picture Playback

        Picture Compression Format
        JPEG
        Playback Media
        • Picture CD
        • CD-R/RW
        • DVD+R/+RW
        Picture Enhancement
        Slideshow with MP3 playback

      • Video Playback

        Playback Media
        • DivX
        • DVD-Video
        • Picture CD
        • Video CD/SVCD
        • DVD+R/+RW
        • DVD-R/-RW
        Disc Playback Modes
        • A-B Repeat
        • Angle
        • PBC
        • Slow Motion
        • Zoom
        • Parental control
        • Disc Menu
        • Fast Backward
        • Fast Forward
        • OSD
        • Resume Playback from Stop
        Video Enhancement
        Video Upscaling
        DVD Region
        2

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • Composite video cable (Y)
      • AC Power Cord
      Badge-D2C

      Get support for this product

      Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.

