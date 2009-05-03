  • Free Delivery Islandwide

  • 2-year warranty

  • 7-day returns

  • Sign up and save

Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    DVD Micro Theater

    MCD802/98
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Complete cinema experience Complete cinema experience Complete cinema experience
      -{discount-value}

      DVD Micro Theater

      MCD802/98
      Overall Rating / 5

      Complete cinema experience

      Featuring HDMI 1080p and 2x200W RMS total output power, the Philips DVD Micro theater MCD802 elevates the cinematic experience right in your living room. Its one-touch MP3 recording function is handy for your music listening pleasure.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      DVD Micro Theater

      Complete cinema experience

      Featuring HDMI 1080p and 2x200W RMS total output power, the Philips DVD Micro theater MCD802 elevates the cinematic experience right in your living room. Its one-touch MP3 recording function is handy for your music listening pleasure.

      Complete cinema experience

      Featuring HDMI 1080p and 2x200W RMS total output power, the Philips DVD Micro theater MCD802 elevates the cinematic experience right in your living room. Its one-touch MP3 recording function is handy for your music listening pleasure.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      DVD Micro Theater

      Complete cinema experience

      Featuring HDMI 1080p and 2x200W RMS total output power, the Philips DVD Micro theater MCD802 elevates the cinematic experience right in your living room. Its one-touch MP3 recording function is handy for your music listening pleasure.

      Similar products

      See all Audio Home Systems

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        DVD Micro Theater

        DVD Micro Theater

        Total:

        Complete cinema experience

        with HDMI 1080p upscaling

        Dolby Digital for ultimate movie experience

        Dolby Digital for ultimate movie experience

        Because Dolby Digital, the world's leading digital multi-channel audio standards, make use of the way the human ear naturally processes sound, you experience superb quality surround sound audio with realistic spatial cues.

        HDMI 1080p upscales to high definition for sharper pictures

        HDMI 1080p upscales to high definition for sharper pictures

        HDMI 1080p upscaling delivers images that are crystal clear. Movies in standard definition can now be enjoyed in true high definition resolution - ensuring more details and more true-to-life pictures. Progressive Scan (represented by "p" in "1080p') eliminates the line structure prevalent on TV screens, again ensuring relentlessly sharp images. To top it off, HDMI makes a direct digital connection that can carry uncompressed digital HD video as well as digital multichannel audio, without conversions to analog - delivering perfect picture and sound quality, completely free from noise.

        Progressive Scan component video for optimized image quality

        Progressive Scan component video for optimized image quality

        Progressive Scan doubles the vertical resolution of the image resulting in a noticeably sharper picture. Instead of sending a field comprising the odd lines to the screen first, followed by the field with the even lines, both fields are written at one time. A full image is created instantaneously, using the maximum resolution. At such a speed, your eye perceives a sharper picture with no line structure.

        Digital Sound Control for optimized music style settings

        Digital Sound Control for optimized music style settings

        Digital Sound Control offers you a choice of pre-set Jazz, Rock, Pop and Classic controls you can use to optimise the frequency ranges for different musical styles. Each mode uses graphic equalizing technology to automatically adjust the sound balance and enhance the most important sound frequencies in your chosen music style. Ultimately, Digital Sound Control makes it easy for you get the most out of your music by precisely adjusting the sound balance to match the type of music you are playing.

        Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

        Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

        Dynamic Bass Boost maximizes your music enjoyment by emphasizing the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.

        MAX Sound for instant power boost

        MAX Sound for instant power boost

        MAX Sound technology produces an instant boost in bass, maximizing volume performance and instantly creating the most impressive listening experience with just the touch of a button. Its sophisticated electronic circuitry calibrates existing sound and volume settings, instantly boosting bass and volume to maximum levels without distortion. The end result is a noticeable amplifying of both sound spectrum and volume and a potent audio boost that will add mileage to any music.

        MP3 Link for portable music playback

        MP3 Link for portable music playback

        The MP3 link connectivity allows direct playback of MP3 content from portable media players. Besides the benefit of enjoying your favorite music in the superior sound quality delivered by the audio system, the MP3 link is also extremely convenient as all you have to do is to plug your portable MP3 player to the audio system.

        Play DVD, DivX® Ultra, MP3/WMA-CD, CD and CD-RW

        Play DVD, DivX® Ultra, MP3/WMA-CD, CD and CD-RW

        The Philips player is compatible with most DVD and CD discs available in the market. DVD, DivX® Ultra, MP3/WMA-CD, CD and CD-RW - all of them can play on the player. DivX® Ultra combines DivX® playback with great features like integrated subtitles, multiple audio languages, multiple tracks and menus into one convenient file format. CD-RW is a shorthand term for a CD drive that can accept the common rewritable CD format.

        USB Direct for easy MP3 music playback

        USB Direct for easy MP3 music playback

        Thanks to the complete file transferability, you can easily enjoy the convenience and fun of accessing more digital music via the built-in USB Direct.

        Karaoke for endless singing entertainment at home

        Karaoke for endless singing entertainment at home

        One touch MP3 recording, no PC needed

        One touch MP3 recording, no PC needed

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Output Power
          2x200W RMS / 6500W PMPO
          Sound Enhancement
          • Digital Sound Control 4 modes
          • Dynamic Bass Boost
          • Loudness
          • MAX Sound
          Sound System
          • Dolby Digital
          • DTS
          • Stereo

        • Loudspeakers

          Main Speaker
          • Bass Reflex Speaker System
          • Speaker grilles detachable
          • 3 way
          • 5.25" woofer
          • Cone Dome Tweeter

        • Video Playback

          Playback Media
          • DivX
          • DVD+RW
          • DVD-Video
          • Picture CD
          • Video CD/SVCD
          • DivX Ultra
          Disc Playback Modes
          • A-B Repeat
          • Angle
          • PBC
          • Slow Motion
          • Zoom
          • Parental control
          • Dynamic Range Compression
          DVD Region.
          3
          Video Enhancement
          Progressive Scan
          USB Direct Playback
          JPEG

        • Audio Playback

          Playback Media
          • WMA-CD
          • MP3-CD
          • CD
          • CD-R
          • CD-RW
          • USB flash drive
          Disc Playback Modes
          • 20-Track Programmable
          • Repeat/one/all/program
          • Shuffle Play
          Loader Type
          • Motorised
          • Tray
          USB Direct Modes
          • Fast Backward/Fast Forward
          • Play/Pause
          • Previous/Next
          • Repeat
          • Shuffle
          • Stop

        • Audio Recording

          Audio file format
          MP3
          Bit rate
          64k - 320k
          Recording Media
          USB device
          Recording speed
          3X
          USB recording sources
          CD

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Tuner Bands
          FM Stereo
          Auto digital tuning
          Yes
          Station presets
          40

        • Connectivity

          Video Output - Analog
          • Component Y Pb Pr (cinch)
          • Composite CVBS (yellow cinch)
          • S-Video (on Hosiden)
          • SCART
          Aux in
          2x(L/R)/ RCA
          Other connections
          • FM Antenna
          • Line out
          • Digital audio out
          • HDMI out
          Headphone
          3.5 mm
          Microphone
          Microphone socket
          USB
          USB host

        • Convenience

          Alarms
          • CD Alarm
          • Sleep timer
          Clock
          On main display
          OSD Languages
          • English
          • Traditional Chinese
          Display Type
          VFD display
          Indications
          DIM mode
          Eco Power Standby
          1 watt

        • Accessories

          Included accessories
          • Composite video cable (Y)
          • Control cable
          • FM antenna
          • AC Power Cord
          Remote control
          49-key with 2xAAA batteries

        • Dimensions

          Set Depth
          323  mm
          Set Height
          190  mm
          Set Width
          270  mm
          Main speaker depth
          340  mm
          Main Speaker height
          406  mm
          Main speaker width
          189  mm
          Packaging Depth
          397  mm
          Packaging Height
          486  mm
          Packaging Width
          730  mm
          Weight incl. Packaging
          19.2  kg

        • Power

          Power supply
          100-240VAC, 50/60Hz

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • Composite video cable (Y)
        • Control cable
        • FM antenna
        • AC Power Cord

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            • Music with Digital Right Management not supported.

            Subscribe  to our newsletter

            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

            Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

            Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Keep track of your product warranty coverage

            Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

            Get easy access to product support

            Register now

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method
            PayPal - payment method
            American Express - payment method
            Maestro - payment method

            Quick links

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            Returns
            About Philips
            Contact us

            By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

            I understand

            Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.