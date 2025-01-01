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Discontinued

MCL707 DVD Micro Theater

MCL707/61

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4.6 cm (1.8") color TFT LCD screen for immediate viewing

The LCD screen is integrated with the DVD Micro system, allowing you an immediate view of the DVD disc content - so there's no interruption to your TV program onscreen.

Play DVD, (S)VCD, MP3-CD, WMA-CD, CD(RW) & Picture CD

Play DVD, (S)VCD, MP3-CD, WMA-CD, CD(RW) & Picture CD

The Philips player is compatible with most DVD and CD discs available in the market. DVD, (S)VCD, MP3-CD, WMA-CD, CD(RW) and Picture CD - all of them can play on the player. SVCD stands for "Super VideoCD". The quality of a SVCD is much better than a VCD, especially much more sharpen picture than a VCD because of the higher resolution. CD(RW) is a shorthand term for a CD drive that can accept the common rewritable CD format.

12-bit/108MHz video processing for sharp and natural images

12-bit/108MHz video processing for sharp and natural images

12-bit Video DAC is a superior Digital-to-Analogue-Converter that preserves every detail of the authentic picture quality. It shows subtle shades and smoother graduation of colors, resulting in a more vibrant and natural picture. The limitation of the usual 10bit DAC become in particular apparent while using large screens and projectors.

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