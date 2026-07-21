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2 year warranty
7-day return
Home audio
All series
Micro Hi-Fi System
Discontinued
Support
MCM108B/98
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User manual
Cannot set Sleep time on my Philips Hi-Fi system
Timer on my Philips system does not work
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