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    • Obsessed with sound Obsessed with sound Obsessed with sound

      Classic micro sound system

      MCM166/12

      Obsessed with sound

      Delight yourself in fantastic sound from the truly compact and stylish Philips classic micro music system. Enjoy your favorite MP3-CD music and USB Direct playback richly enhanced by powerful Dynamic Bass Boost.

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      Obsessed with sound

      Relax with great music

      • 10W
      Play MP3/WMA-CD, CD and CD-RW

      Play MP3/WMA-CD, CD and CD-RW

      Audio compression technology allows large digital music files to be reduced up to 10 times in size without radically degrading their audio quality. MP3 or WMA are two of the compression formats that let you enjoy a world of digital music on your Philips player. Download MP3 or WMA songs from authorized music sites on the Internet or create your own MP3 or WMA music files by ripping your audio CDs and transferring them onto your player.

      USB Direct for MP3/WMA music playback

      USB Direct for MP3/WMA music playback

      With the USB Direct mode, simply plug in your USB device to the USB port on your Philips device and your digital music will be played directly from the Philips device.

      Digital tuning with preset stations for extra convenience

      Digital tuning with preset stations for extra convenience

      Simply tune into the station that you want to preset, press and hold the preset button to memorize the frequency. With preset radio stations that can be stored, you can quickly access your favorite radio station without having to manually tune the frequencies each time.

      Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

      Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

      Dynamic Bass Boost maximizes your music enjoyment by emphasizing the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.

      Digital Sound Control for optimized music style settings

      Digital Sound Control for optimized music style settings

      Digital Sound Control offers you a choice of pre-set Jazz, Rock, Pop and Classic controls you can use to optimise the frequency ranges for different musical styles. Each mode uses graphic equalizing technology to automatically adjust the sound balance and enhance the most important sound frequencies in your chosen music style. Ultimately, Digital Sound Control makes it easy for you get the most out of your music by precisely adjusting the sound balance to match the type of music you are playing.

      10W RMS total output power

      10W RMS total output power

      This Philips music system has 10W RMS total output power. RMS refers to Root Mean Square which is a typical measurement of audio power, or rather, the electrical power transferred from an audio amplifier to a loudspeaker, which is measured in watts. The amount of electrical power delivered to the loudspeaker and its sensitivity determines the sound power that is generated. The higher the wattage, the better the sound power emitted by the speaker.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Output power
        2 x 5 W RMS
        Sound enhancement
        • Dynamic Bass Boost
        • digital sound control 4 modes
        Volume control
        up/down

      • Loudspeakers

        Speaker drivers
        3" woofer

      • Connectivity

        MP3 Link
        3.5mm stereo line in
        Audio/Video output
        Headphone (3.5mm)

      • Audio playback

        Disc playback modes
        repeat/shuffle/program
        Playback media
        • CD
        • CD-R
        • CD-RW
        • MP3-CD
        • WMA-CD
        USB Direct playback modes
        • fast backward/fast forward
        • play/pause
        • previous/next
        • program play
        • repeat
        • shuffle
        • stop

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Antenna
        FM fixed pigtail antenna
        Tuner bands
        • FM stereo
        • MW
        Station presets
        20
        Tuner enhancement
        • auto digital tuning
        • auto scan

      • Convenience

        Alarms
        • CD alarm
        • radio alarm
        Backlight color
        blue
        Clock
        • on main display
        • sleep timer
        Loader type
        top
        Display type
        LCD display

      • Power

        Power supply
        100 - 240V AC, 50/60Hz
        Power supply
        220 - 240  V

      • Accessories

        Remote control
        Yes
        User Manual
        • English
        • multi-languages
        Others
        • FM/MW antenna
        • Quick start guide
        Warranty
        World Wide Guarantee booklet

      • Dimensions

        Gross weight
        4.75  kg
        Main speaker depth
        153  mm
        Main speaker width
        134  mm
        Main unit depth
        209  mm
        Main unit height
        231  mm
        Main unit width
        147  mm
        Packaging height
        270  mm
        Packaging width
        370  mm
        Packaging depth
        326  mm
        Main speaker height
        233  mm

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