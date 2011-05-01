  • Free Delivery Islandwide

  • 2-year warranty

  • 7-day returns

  • Sign up and save

Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Classic micro sound system

    MCM169/12
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Obsessed with sound Obsessed with sound Obsessed with sound
      -{discount-value}

      Classic micro sound system

      MCM169/12
      Overall Rating / 5

      Obsessed with sound

      For more music enjoyment, the Philips classic micro music system offers the ability to rip all your music - from CDs directly to a USB device. Plus, Dynamic Bass Boost ensures great sound. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: $149.00

      Classic micro sound system

      Obsessed with sound

      For more music enjoyment, the Philips classic micro music system offers the ability to rip all your music - from CDs directly to a USB device. Plus, Dynamic Bass Boost ensures great sound. See all benefits

      Obsessed with sound

      For more music enjoyment, the Philips classic micro music system offers the ability to rip all your music - from CDs directly to a USB device. Plus, Dynamic Bass Boost ensures great sound. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: $149.00

      Classic micro sound system

      Obsessed with sound

      For more music enjoyment, the Philips classic micro music system offers the ability to rip all your music - from CDs directly to a USB device. Plus, Dynamic Bass Boost ensures great sound. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all Audio Home Systems

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Classic micro sound system

        Classic micro sound system

        Total:

        Obsessed with sound

        Relax with great music

        • CD ripping
        Digital Sound Control for optimized music style settings

        Digital Sound Control for optimized music style settings

        Digital Sound Control offers you a choice of pre-set Jazz, Rock, Pop and Classic controls you can use to optimise the frequency ranges for different musical styles. Each mode uses graphic equalizing technology to automatically adjust the sound balance and enhance the most important sound frequencies in your chosen music style. Ultimately, Digital Sound Control makes it easy for you get the most out of your music by precisely adjusting the sound balance to match the type of music you are playing.

        Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

        Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

        Dynamic Bass Boost maximizes your music enjoyment by emphasizing the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.

        Play MP3/WMA-CD, CD and CD-RW

        Play MP3/WMA-CD, CD and CD-RW

        Audio compression technology allows large digital music files to be reduced up to 10 times in size without radically degrading their audio quality. MP3 or WMA are two of the compression formats that let you enjoy a world of digital music on your Philips player. Download MP3 or WMA songs from authorized music sites on the Internet or create your own MP3 or WMA music files by ripping your audio CDs and transferring them onto your player.

        Enjoy MP3/WMA music directly from your portable USB drives

        Enjoy MP3/WMA music directly from your portable USB drives

        Simply plug in your device to the USB port on your Philips Hi-Fi system. Your digital music will be played directly from the device. Now you can share your favorite moments with family and friends.

        Rip your favorite CDs to MP3

        Simply plug in your USB mass storage device to the USB port on Philips audio system and start recording your favorite music from CDs to your USB device or MP3 player - with one touch and no computer needed. So you can create your own MP3 files via direct MP3 digital recording.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Output power
          2 x 5 W RMS
          Sound enhancement
          • Dynamic Bass Boost
          • digital sound control 4 modes

        • Loudspeakers

          Speaker drivers
          3" woofer

        • Audio playback

          Playback media
          • CD
          • CD-R
          • CD-RW
          • MP3-CD
          • WMA-CD
          • USB flash drive
          Disc playback modes
          • next/previous track search
          • repeat/shuffle/program
          USB Direct playback modes
          • fast backward/fast forward
          • play/pause
          • previous/next
          • repeat
          • shuffle
          • stop

        • Audio recording

          Recording media
          USB device
          USB recording sources
          CD

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Tuner bands
          • FM stereo
          • MW
          Station presets
          20
          Tuner enhancement
          • auto digital tuning
          • auto scan

        • Connectivity

          Audio/Video output
          Headphone (3.5mm)
          MP3 Link
          3.5mm stereo line in

        • Convenience

          Alarms
          • CD alarm
          • radio alarm
          Clock
          • on main display
          • sleep timer
          Loader type
          top
          Display type
          LCD display
          Backlight color
          blue

        • Accessories

          Remote control
          Yes
          Others
          • FM/MW antenna
          • Quick start guide
          User Manual
          English
          Warranty
          World Wide Guarantee booklet

        • Dimensions

          Gross weight
          4.75  kg
          Main speaker width
          134  mm
          Main speaker height
          233  mm
          Main speaker depth
          153  mm
          Main unit depth
          216  mm
          Packaging width
          370  mm
          Main unit height
          231  mm
          Packaging height
          270  mm
          Main unit width
          147  mm
          Packaging depth
          326  mm

        • Power

          Power supply
          220 - 240  V

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            • Music with Digital Right Management not supported.

            Subscribe  to our newsletter

            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

            Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

            Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Keep track of your product warranty coverage

            Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

            Get easy access to product support

            Register now

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method
            PayPal - payment method
            American Express - payment method
            Maestro - payment method

            Quick links

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            Returns
            About Philips
            Contact us

            By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

            I understand

            Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.