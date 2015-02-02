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    • Precise edges and contours Precise edges and contours Precise edges and contours

      Multigroom series 1000 Ultra precise beard styler

      MG1100/16

      Overall Rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews

      Precise edges and contours

      The Philips MULTIGROOM Series 1000 gives power & precision to trim, shape & shave facial hair. Trim & shape your beard evenly with the advanced DualCut trimmer & the combs. Define precise lines, edges & contours with the detail shaver.

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      Suggested retail price: $45.00

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      Multigroom series 1000
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      Multigroom series 1000

      Ultra precise beard styler

      Total

      recurring payment

      Precise edges and contours

      Trim, shape and shave for perfect facial style

      • DualCut precision trimmer
      • Detail shaver attachment
      • Fully washable, AA battery
      • 3 precision combs
      Detail trimmer for perfect facial details

      Detail trimmer for perfect facial details

      The 21mm precision trimmer helps you trim evenly & shape your facial style (stubble, goatee, sideburns, neckline or mustache) with high control and visibility.

      Sharper blades* for perfect edging with DualCut technology

      Sharper blades* for perfect edging with DualCut technology

      Advanced DualCut Technology combines a double-sharpened cutting element with low-friction engineering.

      Detail shaver for perfect lines and contours

      Detail shaver for perfect lines and contours

      The skin-frienly 21mm detail foil shaver is designed to fit into small spaces with more precision than a blade, for a clean shave even in hard to reach areas.

      3 precision combs for an even trim of facial hair

      3 precision combs for an even trim of facial hair

      Trim and maintain the uniform length of your stubble, beard, goatee, sideburns and mustache with the 1mm, 3mm, and 5mm click-on precision combs.

      Easy but thorough cleaning

      Easy but thorough cleaning

      The 100% waterproof beard trimmer, simply rinse it under the tap for a thorough, easy clean.

      Brush for easy cleaning of the precision trimmer

      Brush for easy cleaning of the precision trimmer

      The brush keeps the blade clean after use.

      Textured handle for optimum grip even when wet

      Textured handle for optimum grip even when wet

      The textured handle gives you better grip and control when using your nose trimmer for men, and the on/off switch is positioned for easy operation.

      Ready to use

      Ready to use

      Start using your ear and nose trimmer right away, with the AA battery included in the box.

      Warranty for purchase protection

      Warranty for purchase protection

      All of our grooming products are built to last. They come with a 2 year warranty and never need to be oiled.

      The blades never need to be oiled

      The blades never need to be oiled

      No need to oil ever, for easy maintenance.

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        Maintenance
        Cleaning brush

      • Power

        Power supply
        AA battery

      • Design

        Color
        Black and red
        Finishing
        Plastic and rubber
        Handle
        Soft rubber grip

      • Service

        2-year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

      • Cutting system

        Number of length settings
        4
        Precision beard trimmer
        21mm (13/16")
        Detail foil shaver
        21mm (13/16")
        3 precision beard combs
        1, 3, 5mm (1/32", 1/8", 3/16")

      • Ease of use

        Maintenance free
        No oil needed
        Cleaning
        Fully washable

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