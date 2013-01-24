Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 2-year warranty

    • 7-day returns

    • Free delivery on orders over $100

    Multigroom series 7000

    14-in-1, Face, Hair and Body

    MG7720/15
    Overall Rating / 5
    1 Awards
    • Ultimate styling & precision Ultimate styling & precision Ultimate styling & precision
      -{discount-value}

      Multigroom series 7000 14-in-1, Face, Hair and Body

      MG7720/15
      Overall Rating / 5
      1 Awards

      Ultimate styling & precision

      Perfect your personal style with our most precise and versatile trimmer. 14 premium tools empower you to craft your unique style, from head to toe. Enjoy maximum precision with DualCut blades and added control with a no-slip rubber grip. See all benefits

      Philips shop price
      Suggested retail price: $119.00

      Multigroom series 7000 14-in-1, Face, Hair and Body

      Ultimate styling & precision

      Perfect your personal style with our most precise and versatile trimmer. 14 premium tools empower you to craft your unique style, from head to toe. Enjoy maximum precision with DualCut blades and added control with a no-slip rubber grip. See all benefits

      Ultimate styling & precision

      Perfect your personal style with our most precise and versatile trimmer. 14 premium tools empower you to craft your unique style, from head to toe. Enjoy maximum precision with DualCut blades and added control with a no-slip rubber grip. See all benefits

      Philips shop price
      Suggested retail price: $119.00

      Multigroom series 7000 14-in-1, Face, Hair and Body

      Ultimate styling & precision

      Perfect your personal style with our most precise and versatile trimmer. 14 premium tools empower you to craft your unique style, from head to toe. Enjoy maximum precision with DualCut blades and added control with a no-slip rubber grip. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all multigroomers

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Multigroom series 7000

        Multigroom series 7000

        14-in-1, Face, Hair and Body

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Ultimate styling & precision

        14-in-1 premium trimmer for ultimate versatility

        • 14 tools
        • DualCut technology
        • Up to 120 min run time
        • Showerproof
        DualCut technology for maximum precision with 2x more blades

        DualCut technology for maximum precision with 2x more blades

        Enjoy maximum precision with DualCut technology, which includes 2x more blades. The steel blades lightly brush against one another – sharpening themselves as they work. This results in blades that are sharp as day 1 after 5 years of use.

        Trim and style your face, hair and body with 14 tools

        Trim and style your face, hair and body with 14 tools

        This all-in-one trimmer conveniently trims and styles your facial hair, clips your hair and grooms your body.

        Metal trimmer precisely trims beard, hair and body

        Metal trimmer precisely trims beard, hair and body

        Use the metal trimmer with DualCut technology without a comb to get clean, sharp lines around your beard, neck and hairline, or to trim your body hair to a minimum length.

        Bodyshaver comfortably shaves your body hair

        Bodyshaver comfortably shaves your body hair

        Shave comfortably below the neck with our bodyshaver. Our unique skin protector system guards even your most sensitive body areas, allowing you to comfortably shave hair as close as 0.5mm.

        Precision shaver perfects the edges of cheeks, chin and neck

        Precision shaver perfects the edges of cheeks, chin and neck

        Use the precision shaver after trimming, to perfect the edges of your cheeks, chin and neck.

        Detail metal trimmer defines edges of your beard or goatee

        Detail metal trimmer defines edges of your beard or goatee

        Create fine lines, contours and details with precision, to define or change your style.

        Nose trimmer gently removes unwanted nose and ear hair

        Nose trimmer gently removes unwanted nose and ear hair

        Remove unwanted nose and ear hair, easily and comfortably.

        8 combs for trimming your face, hair and body

        8 combs for trimming your face, hair and body

        2 stubble combs (1,2 mm) , 1 adjustable beard comb (3-7 mm), 3 hair combs (9,12,16 mm) and 2 body combs (3,5 mm).

        Run time: up to 120 minutes of cordless use per charge

        Run time: up to 120 minutes of cordless use per charge

        The high-performance Lithium-Ion battery delivers up to 120 minutes of run time per every 1-hour full charge. A 5-minute quick charge delivers one full trim.

        No-slip rubber grip for improved comfort and control

        No-slip rubber grip for improved comfort and control

        High-quality rubber handle for superior comfort and control while trimming.

        Showerproof for convenient use in the shower and cleaning

        Showerproof for convenient use in the shower and cleaning

        This trimmer is designed to be water-resistant, so that you can use it comfortably in the shower and easily clean it under the tap.

        Storage pouch for easy organization and travel

        Storage pouch for easy organization and travel

        Use the convenient pouch for storage or travel. It holds and protects your trimmer and all its tools when you're on the go.

        2-year warranty

        2-year warranty

        All of our grooming products are built to last. They come with a 2-year worldwide warranty and worldwide voltage compatibility.

        Technical Specifications

        • Create the look you want

          Number of tools
          14 tools
          Styling tools
          • Metal trimmer
          • Detail metal trimmer
          • Precision shaver
          • Nose & ear trimmer
          • Bodyshaver
          • Body skin protector attachment
          • 3-7mm beard adjustable comb
          • 2 stubble combs
          • 3 hair combs
          • 2 body combs
          Bodygroom/Hairclipping/Facial
          • Long beard
          • Short beard
          • Stubble look
          • Sharp lines
          • Detailed styling
          • Goatee

        • Cutting system

          DualCut technology
          Cut in two directions
          Self-sharpening blades
          Yes

        • Accessories

          Maintenance
          Cleaning brush
          Pouch
          Storage pouch

        • Power

          Battery type
          Lithium-ion
          Run time
          120 minutes
          Charging
          • 1 hour full charge
          • 5 min quick charge
          Automatic voltage
          100-240 V

        • Ease of use

          Wet & Dry
          Showerproof and easy cleaning
          Display
          • Charging indicator
          • Battery low indicator
          Maintenance free
          No oil needed

        • Design

          Handle
          No-slip rubber grip

        • Service

          2-year warranty
          Yes

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Awards

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Subscribe  to our newsletter

            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

            Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

            Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Keep track of your product warranty coverage

            Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

            Get easy access to product support

            Register now

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method
            PayPal - payment method
            American Express - payment method
            Maestro - payment method

            Quick links

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            About Philips
            Contact us