2 year warranty
Discontinued
NT1150/10
No pulling guaranteed
The Philips NOSETRIMMER Series 1000 gently removes unwanted nose and ear hairs. The ProtecTube technology and the specially designed angle of the trimmer ensure a fast, easy and comfortable trim with no pulling guaranteed.
No pulling guaranteed
Guard system, ideal angle
Fully washable, AA battery
With the revolutionary ProtecTube technology, the cutter is protected by an ultra-thin foil guard with rounded tips to prevent skin irritations. In addition, the cutter is designed to prevent hair from getting caught between two separately moving cutting blades, for guaranteed no pulling.
The Philips nose trimmer has been engineered so that it is perfectly angled to easily reach hair inside the ear and nose. With the Philips nose trimmer, you can be sure that all unwanted hairs will be removed efficiently.
Both cutter and guard have ultra precise and sharp cutting slots to ensure all hairs are quickly and effectively cut.
3.9
of 5
314
Reviews
Jim09
18/03/2023
Singapore
The best so far
So far the best trimmer i ever used. the steel blades really does the trick.
This review was made for Nose trimmer series 1000 NT1150/10 Comfortable nose & ear trimmer
Date of Use 2022-03-18
This review was made for Nose trimmer series 1000 NT1150/10 Comfortable nose & ear trimmer
Date of Use 2022-03-18
Santorryu
13/06/2020
Singapore
Excellent product
Excellent product for facial hair grooming. As guaranteed by the product description, it is truly no pulling of hair at all. Very comfortable to use and the blades are washable under running tap water. Totally satisfied with the trimmer and recommend it.
This review was made for Nose trimmer series 3000 NT3160/10 Comfortable nose, ear & eyebrow trimmer
Date of Use 2019-12-13
This review was made for Nose trimmer series 3000 NT3160/10 Comfortable nose, ear & eyebrow trimmer
Date of Use 2019-12-13
boonchek
03/06/2019
Singapore
Every One Should Have One
The best thing to trim nose hair and eyebrows! Never thought this thing ever exist. Once tried, it does perfectly what it claims! No more time consuming with itchy feeling when using a trimming scissor.
This review was made for Nose trimmer series 3000 NT3160/10 Comfortable nose, ear & eyebrow trimmer
This review was made for Nose trimmer series 3000 NT3160/10 Comfortable nose, ear & eyebrow trimmer