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    • Ultimate comfort, without pulling Ultimate comfort, without pulling Ultimate comfort, without pulling
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      Nose trimmer series 3000 Nose, ear & eyebrow trimmer

      NT3650/16

      Overall Rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews

      Ultimate comfort, without pulling

      The Philips nose trimmer series 3000 comfortably trims nose, ear and eyebrow hair. The new PrecisionTrim technology & the Protective Guard system have been designed to provide an easy and efficient trim without all the pulling and tugging.

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      Nose trimmer series 3000

      Nose, ear & eyebrow trimmer

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      Ultimate comfort, without pulling

      Trim nose, ear & brows hair with maximum comfort

      • 100% comfort, without pulling
      • Protective Guard System
      • Fully washable, AA battery
      • 2 eyebrow combs, pouch
      Trim nose, ears & eyebrows with total comfort

      Trim nose, ears & eyebrows with total comfort

      Easily reach and remove unwanted nose and ear hair efficiently. Ensure your nostrils are clean before use and carefully insert the trimmer inside your nose no more than 0.5cm and slowly circulate it. When trimming ear hair, ensure ears are free of wax. For brow hair, slide one of the two combs (3 and 5 mm) into the grooves and trim with light pressure moving against the hair growth for an even eyebrow trim to the length you want.

      Easy, efficient trimming without nicks and cuts

      Easy, efficient trimming without nicks and cuts

      A nose, ear, and eyebrow trimmer engineered for safety and comfort, the Protective Guard System covers the blades to ensure they don't make direct skin contact. It's also made to minimise missed hairs, pulling or tugging.

      Effortless trimming from any angle

      Effortless trimming from any angle

      Our innovative, dual-sided precision trimmer cuts quickly and effortlessly from any angle and in any direction.

      Textured handle for optimum grip even when wet

      Textured handle for optimum grip even when wet

      The textured handle gives you better grip and control when using your nose trimmer for men, and the on/off switch is positioned for easy operation.

      Fully washable for easy cleaning

      Fully washable for easy cleaning

      The best nose and ear hair trimmer is one that works with your routine. Simply rinse your trimmer after using it to keep it in optimum condition.

      Ready to use

      Ready to use

      Start using your ear and nose trimmer right away, with the AA battery included in the box.

      Warranty for purchase protection

      Warranty for purchase protection

      All of our grooming products are built to last. They come with a 2 year warranty and never need to be oiled.

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        Comb
        • Eyebrow comb
        • 5mm precision comb
        Pouch
        Travel pouch

      • Power

        Battery type
        AA

      • Design

        Handle
        Ergonomic grip & handling
        Color
        Grey

      • Service

        2-year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

      • Cutting system

        Cutting element
        Stainless steel blades
        High performance blades
        For a gentle trim

      • Ease of use

        Wet & Dry
        Showerproof
        Cleaning
        Fully washable
        No oil needed
        Yes

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