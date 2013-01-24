Home
    Nose trimmer series 3000

    Nose, ear & eyebrow trimmer

    NT3650/16
    Ultimate comfort, without pulling
      Nose trimmer series 3000 Nose, ear & eyebrow trimmer

      NT3650/16
      Ultimate comfort, without pulling

      The Philips nose trimmer series 3000 comfortably trims nose, ear and eyebrow hair. The new PrecisionTrim technology & the Protective Guard system have been designed to provide an easy and efficient trim without all the pulling and tugging.

        Ultimate comfort, without pulling

        Trim nose, ear & brows hair with maximum comfort

        • 100% comfort, without pulling
        • Protective Guard System
        • Fully washable, AA battery
        • 2 eyebrow combs, pouch
        Trim nose, ears & eyebrows with total comfort

        Trim nose, ears & eyebrows with total comfort

        Easily reach and remove unwanted nose and ear hair efficiently. Ensure your nostrils are clean before use and carefully insert the trimmer inside your nose no more than 0.5cm and slowly circulate it. When trimming ear hair, ensure ears are free of wax. For brow hair, slide one of the two combs (3 and 5 mm) into the grooves and trim with light pressure moving against the hair growth for an even eyebrow trim to the length you want.

        Our protective skin guard provides an easy and safe trim

        Our protective skin guard provides an easy and safe trim

        Our Protective Guard System provides a cover over the blades designed to ensure they will never be in touch with your skin while safely guiding your hair towards the cutting element. The Protecive Guard has been engineered to make trimming comfortable and safe, minimizing missed hair whilst protecting against hair pulling, tugging or nicks and cuts.

        Effortlessly trim hair with fast-moving dual-sided cutter

        Effortlessly trim hair with fast-moving dual-sided cutter

        Our innovative cutter is dual-sided to ensure all hair are cut quickly and effortlessly from any angle and in any direction. The blades are made of durable stainless steel and designed to last.

        Textured handle with on/off sliding switch

        Textured handle with on/off sliding switch

        Easily turn on/off your device with one hand. The textured handle gives you the best hold, even when wet, for better control when you operate your trimmer.

        Fully washable for easy cleaning

        Fully washable for easy cleaning

        This trimmer is water resistant, so it is easy to clean: just rinse it under the tap.

        AA battery included in the pack

        AA battery included in the pack

        This trimmer runs on one AA battery that is included in the box, so your trimmer is ready to use right away. To change the battery, open the device by gently turning the bottom part to the left. Pull the bottom towards yourself to reach the battery compartment.

        Built to last

        Built to last

        All of our grooming products are built to last and engineered to give a reliable performance, time after time. This trimmer comes with a 2-year worldwide guarantee.

        Technical Specifications

        • Cutting system

          High performance blades
          For a gentle trim
          Cutting element
          Stainless steel blades

        • Ease of use

          Cleaning
          Fully washable
          Wet & Dry
          Showerproof
          No oil needed
          Yes

        • Accessories

          Comb
          • Eyebrow comb
          • 5mm precision comb
          Pouch
          Travel pouch

        • Design

          Color
          Grey
          Handle
          Ergonomic grip & handling

        • Power

          Battery Type
          AA

        • Service

          2-year worldwide guarantee
          Yes

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

