    Nose trimmer series 3000

    waterproof nose trimmer

    NT9110/30
    Overall Rating / 5
    1 Awards
    Safe, fast & easy
      Nose trimmer series 3000 waterproof nose trimmer

      NT9110/30
      Overall Rating / 5
      1 Awards

      Safe, fast & easy

      The Philips Nose, ear and eyebrow trimmer uses a powerful precision micro-trimmer for a safe, fast and easy trimming experience

        Safe, fast & easy

        for nose, ear & eyebrow hair

        • Plus
        Safeguard trimmer to avoid pulling, nicks and cuts

        Safeguard trimmer to avoid pulling, nicks and cuts

        In the revolutionary Philips SafeGuard trimmer the cutter is protected by an ultra thin foil guard to ensure only hair can get in, not your skin. On top, your hair can not get caught between two separately moving cutting blades, so no pulling of hair is guaranteed.

        Soft grip for maximum control

        Soft grip for maximum control

        The soft-touch rubber grip elements ensure optimal hold, even when wet, for better control when operating your appliance.

        Ideal angle for easy reach and maximum comfort

        Ideal angle for easy reach and maximum comfort

        Technical Specifications

        • Create the look you want

          Styling tools
          2 eyebrow combs

        • Comfort

          Handling
          • Ideal angle for easy reach
          • Soft grip coating for maximum control

        • Power system

          Power supply
          AA battery

        • Maintenance

          Durability
          Protection cap
          Guarantee
          2-year worldwide guarantee

        • Ease of use

          Wet & Dry
          100 % waterproof for easy use and cleaning

