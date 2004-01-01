  • Free Delivery Islandwide

    Original radio mini

    OR2200M/10
      This Philips Original radio mini turns up your radio experience. Bass Reflex Speaker System, DAB+, FM compatibility and a large backlit LCD display ensure you view easily in low light. A built-in kitchen timer adds a touch of convenience.

      Set the trend with the Original radio mini

      This Philips Original radio mini turns up your radio experience. Bass Reflex Speaker System, DAB+, FM compatibility and a large backlit LCD display ensure you view easily in low light. A built-in kitchen timer adds a touch of convenience.

        Auto time synchronization ensures accurate time without fuss

        Auto time synchronization ensures accurate time without fuss

        With the automatic time setting function in your clock radio, you do not ever have to set the time. The clock synchronizes with radio signals automatically, even when it is switched off. It updates itself within one minute when there is an immediate need for adjustment, and makes routine synchronizations with radio signals to ensure it keeps accurate time always. From the first time you take the clock radio out of the box, to the time a power outage occurs, you can depend on your Philips product to give you the right time, fuss-free and reliably.

        More channels enjoyed with 20 DAB and 20 FM preset stations

        More channels enjoyed with 20 DAB and 20 FM preset stations

        With 20 DAB and 20 FM preset stations, your favorite channels are always only the push of a few buttons away. To program a preset, simply tune into the desired station, then press and hold the preset button. This quick procedure allows the radio frequency to be automatically stored – for easy access whenever you like.

        Large backlit LCD display for easy viewing in low light

        Large backlit LCD display for easy viewing in low light

        Backlit LCD display ensures easy viewing and operation in low light conditions, and provides clear information at a glance.

        Built-in countdown timer for convenience in the kitchen

        Built-in countdown timer for convenience in the kitchen

        This clock radio provides the best in convenience for everyday life. A built-in countdown timer helps keep an eye on what is being cooked, ensuring safety and well-prepared dishes. Now you can walk away from the stove or oven, and relax with a bit of TV, or do other chores around the home. Once the time is up, a buzzer will sound, reminding you that your meal is ready to be served.

        Weekday/ weekend alarm setting to complement your lifestyle

        Weekday/ weekend alarm setting to complement your lifestyle

        Designed with modern day lifestyles in mind, this clock radio has a dual alarm feature, allowing you to set different alarm times for weekdays and weekends or even vary the alarm settings for couples. The alarm settings can be tailored for the same alarm times for the entire week from Monday to Sunday. Or you can set the alarm for an early start on weekdays from Monday to Friday, and lazy lie-ins for Saturday and Sundays. Whichever you choose, this convenient features saves you from the hassle of fiddling with different alarm times every single night.

        Dual alarm to wake you and your partner at different times

        Dual alarm to wake you and your partner at different times

        The Philips audio system comes with two alarm times. Set one alarm time to wake you up and the other time to wake up your partner.

        Gentle wake for a pleasant wake up experience

        Gentle wake for a pleasant wake up experience

        Start your day right by waking up gently to a gradually escalating alarm volume. Normal alarm sounds with a preset volume are either too low to wake you up or are so uncomfortably loud that you are rudely jolted awake. Choose to wake up to your favorite music, radio station or buzzer alarm. Gentle wake's alarm volume gradually increases from subtly low to reasonably high in order to gently rouse you.

        Sleep timer for easy falling asleep to your favorite music

        Sleep timer for easy falling asleep to your favorite music

        Sleep timer lets you decide how long you want to listen to music or a radio station of your choice before falling asleep. Simply set a time limit (up to 2 hours) and choose a CD or radio station to listen to while you drift off to sleep. The set will continue to play for the selected duration and then automatically switch off to a power-efficient, silent stand-by mode. Sleep Timer lets you fall asleep to your favorite CD or radio DJ without counting sheep or worrying about wasting power.

        Audio-in for easy portable music playback

        Audio-in for easy portable music playback

        Make one easy connection and enjoy all your music from portable devices and computers. Simply plug your device to the AUDIO-IN (3.5 mm) port on your Philips set. With computers, the connection is typically made from the headset output. Once linked, you can enjoy your entire music collection directly, on a set of superior speakers. Philips simply delivers better sound.

        Contemporary reinterpretation of the iconic Philetta design

        Inspired by 1955 Original Radio - This original radio mini carries forward the iconic elements of the legendary 1955 Philips radio, also known as Philetta "BF 102 U". At the time this compact radio wowed its audiences with simplicity design, big sound and crystal clear reception. Philips radio heritage dates back to 1927. Over the decades many models have become renowned radio icons and collectors' items.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Volume control
          rotary (digital)
          Sound system
          mono

        • Loudspeakers

          Built-in speakers
          1

        • Connectivity

          Audio in (3.5mm)
          Yes

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Antenna
          FM antenna
          Auto digital tuning
          Yes
          Tuner bands
          • DAB (Band III)
          • FM
          No. of preset stations
          20 (DAB), 20 (FM)
          DAB
          • smart scan
          • menu
          • info display
          FM frequency range
          87.5 - 108  MHz
          DAB frequency range
          174.9 - 239.2  MHz

        • Convenience

          Display Type
          LCD
          Display brightness
          High/ Mid/ Low

        • Power

          Power type
          AC Input
          AC power input
          100-240V, 50/60 Hz

        • Accessories

          Quick start guide
          Yes
          AC/DC adaptor
          with detachable plugs (VDE, UK, AU)
          Warranty
          Warranty leaflet

        • Dimensions

          Product dimensions (WxDxH)
          245 x 123 x 122  mm
          Packaging dimensions (WxDxH)
          336 x 158 x 183 mm
          Product weight
          1.1  kg

        • Alarm

          24 hours alarm reset
          Yes
          Alarm source
          • DAB radio
          • FM radio
          • Buzzer
          No. of alarms
          2
          Sleep timer
          15/ 30/ 60/ 90/ 120 mins
          Snooze (repeat alarm)
          Yes, 9mins

        • Clock

          Type
          Digital
          Time format
          • 12H
          • 24H

