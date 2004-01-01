Other items in the box
Play your LPs again
The Original turntable is reminiscent of the legendary 1965 Philips AG4131 record player and features a high efficiency speaker, a dynamically balanced turntable as well as Bluetooth wireless streaming and USB ripping for MP3 recording.
The Audio in connectivity allows direct playback of Audio in content from portable media players. Besides the benefit of enjoying your favorite music in the superior sound quality delivered by the audio system, the Audio in is also extremely convenient as all you have to do is to plug your portable MP3 player to the audio system.
Digital FM radio offers you additional music options to your music collection on your Philips audio system. Simply tune into the station that you want to preset, press and hold the preset button to memorize the frequency. With preset radio stations that can be stored, you can quickly access your favorite radio station without having to manually tune the frequencies each time.
MP3 stands for "MPEG 1 Audio layer-7.6 cm (3") .MP3 is a revolutionary compression technology by which large digital music files can be made up to 10 times smaller without radically degrading their audio quality. MP3 has become the standard audio compression format used on the world wide web, allowing quick and easy audio file transfer.
Thanks to the complete file transferability, you can easily enjoy the convenience and fun of accessing more digital music via the built-in USB Direct.
Bluetooth is a short range wireless communication technology that is both robust and energy-efficient. The technology allows easy wireless connection to iPod/iPhone/iPad or other Bluetooth devices, such as smartphones, tablets or even laptops. So you can enjoy your favorite music, sound from video or game wireless on this speaker easily.
With this smart feature, you can easily listen to all your music content on your Hi-Fi system directly from your portable MP3 player. Simply listen to your desired music through Bluetooth®, or rip music from LP, CDs, FM radio programs and line-in music from your system directly to your USB device. Store your favorite LP and convert its content into MP3 format - without using a PC. You can also preset timer recording of your favorite radio show on your system and it will automatically record the show onto your USB device.
Sound
Loudspeakers
Connectivity
Tuner/Reception/Transmission
Convenience
Power
Accessories
Dimensions
Audio Playback
Bluetooth® wireless technology
Audio Recording
