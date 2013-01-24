  • 2-year warranty

    Philips Fidelio

    wireless portable speaker

    P8BLK/10
    Fidelio
    Overall Rating / 5
    Fidelio
    • High fidelity sound made portable High fidelity sound made portable High fidelity sound made portable
      -{discount-value}
    • Play Pause
    • Play Pause

      Philips Fidelio wireless portable speaker

      P8BLK/10

      P8BLK/10
      Overall Rating / 5

      High fidelity sound made portable

      The Philips Fidelio wireless speaker is high performance and portable. It gives great, clear, dynamic sound and is perfect to use at home or on the go. With wireless music streaming via Bluetooth, it gives you fuss-free musical enjoyment.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Philips Fidelio wireless portable speaker

      High fidelity sound made portable

      The Philips Fidelio wireless speaker is high performance and portable. It gives great, clear, dynamic sound and is perfect to use at home or on the go. With wireless music streaming via Bluetooth, it gives you fuss-free musical enjoyment. See all benefits

      High fidelity sound made portable

      The Philips Fidelio wireless speaker is high performance and portable. It gives great, clear, dynamic sound and is perfect to use at home or on the go. With wireless music streaming via Bluetooth, it gives you fuss-free musical enjoyment. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Philips Fidelio wireless portable speaker

      High fidelity sound made portable

      The Philips Fidelio wireless speaker is high performance and portable. It gives great, clear, dynamic sound and is perfect to use at home or on the go. With wireless music streaming via Bluetooth, it gives you fuss-free musical enjoyment. See all benefits

        High fidelity sound made portable

        Obsessed with sound

        • Bluetooth®
        • USB port for charging
        • Rechargeable battery
        • 20W, Stereo with bass radiator
        Quality drivers deliver natural sound with deep bass

        Quality drivers deliver natural sound with deep bass

        Despite a very compact acoustic volume, the bass is solid and surprisingly deep, making it possible to enjoy all types of music. This is achieved by using a combination of a high-power full-range woofer and one large area passive radiator per channel, all within a very stiff enclosure that does not lose any bass energy. The large moving mass of the passive radiator makes it possible to tune the system to a very low frequency of 80Hz, while preventing air turbulence that would otherwise appear with a ported design. Feel the rhythm of the music, don’t miss any beat.

        Wireless music streaming via Bluetooth

        Wireless music streaming via Bluetooth

        Bluetooth is a short range wireless communication technology that is both robust and energy-efficient. The technology allows easy wireless connection to iPod/iPhone/iPad or other Bluetooth devices, such as smartphones, tablets or even laptops. So you can enjoy your favorite music, sound from video or game wireless on this speaker easily.

        USB port to charge any mobile device

        USB port to charge any mobile device

        This speaker features a USB port, if your smartphone is running out of battery either at home or on the go, this portable speaker allows you to transfer the battery stored in the speaker to your mobile device.

        Just touch the speaker lightly and it will display the battery level.

        Battery level shows automatically when speaker is touched

        Just touch the speaker lightly and it will display the battery level.

        20W RMS total output power

        20W RMS total output power

        This system has 20W RMS total output power. RMS refers to Root Mean Square which is a typical measurement of audio power, or rather, the electrical power transferred from an audio amplifier to a loudspeaker, which is measured in watts. The amount of electrical power delivered to the loudspeaker and its sensitivity determines the sound power that is generated. The higher the wattage, the better the sound power emitted by the speaker.

        Built-in rechargeable Li-ion battery for playback anywhere

        Built-in rechargeable Li-ion battery for playback anywhere

        Audio-in for easy connection to almost any electronic device

        Audio-in for easy connection to almost any electronic device

        High performance amplifier for great loudness and dynamics

        Loudness and dynamics are great, thanks to a high performance amplifier coupled with 4 high-efficiency transducers. The woofers have been tailored to this unique product and have a high force factor, resulting in sound that is dynamic and impressive at all listening levels. Music is lively, dynamic and simply enjoyable in any circumstance.

        Technical Specifications

        • Compatibility

          iPad
          • iPad 1
          • iPad 2
          • new iPad
          iPhone
          • iPhone 3
          • iPhone 3GS
          • iPhone 4
          • iPhone 4S
          iPod touch
          3rd generation or later
          Android tablets & smartphones
          Yes
          other Bluetooth-enabled device
          Yes

        • Loudspeakers

          Loudspeaker enhancement
          wOOx Bass Radiator
          Speaker drivers
          2 x 2.5" full-range woofer
          Output power (RMS)
          20W

        • Accessories

          Included accessories
          • AC-DC Adapter
          • Quick install guide
          • Warranty certificate
          • World Wide Warranty leaflet

        • Connectivity

          Bluetooth profiles
          A2DP
          Bluetooth range
          Line of sight, 10M or 30FT
          Audio in (3.5mm)
          Yes
          USB charging
          Yes

        • Dimensions

          Product dimensions (WxDxH)
          287 x 63 x 127  mm
          Packaging dimensions (WxDxH)
          326 x 101 x 224 mm

        • Power

          Power supply
          100-240VAC, 50/60Hz
          Battery type
          Li-ion (built-in)
          Operating time on battery
          8  hr

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • AC-DC Adapter
        • Quick install guide
        • Warranty certificate
        • World Wide Warranty leaflet

