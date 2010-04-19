  • Free Delivery Islandwide

  • 2-year warranty

  • 7-day returns

  • Sign up and save

Search terms

0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Portable DVD Player

    PD7000B/98
    Find support for this product
    • Movies that travel with you Movies that travel with you Movies that travel with you
      -{discount-value}

      Portable DVD Player

      PD7000B/98
      Overall Rating / 5

      Movies that travel with you

      Enjoy your movies anytime, anyplace! The portable PD7000B DVD player featuring 7”/18cm LCD display lets you indulge in the pleasure of enjoying DVD/DivX® movies, MP3-CD/CD music and JPEG photos on the go. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Portable DVD Player

      Movies that travel with you

      Enjoy your movies anytime, anyplace! The portable PD7000B DVD player featuring 7”/18cm LCD display lets you indulge in the pleasure of enjoying DVD/DivX® movies, MP3-CD/CD music and JPEG photos on the go. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all DVD player

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Portable DVD Player

        Portable DVD Player

        - {discount-value}

        Total:

        recurring payment

        Movies that travel with you

        • 18cm/ 7" LCD
        17.8 cm/7" TFT color LCD display in 16:9 wide screen format

        17.8 cm/7" TFT color LCD display in 16:9 wide screen format

        The color LCD display brings images to life, showing off your treasured photos, favorite movies and music with the same 'real life' rich detail and vibrant colors as high quality prints. The 16:9 widescreen aspect ratio is standard for universal to high-definition digital television. A native 16:9 aspect ratio means video display without bars at top and bottom of the picture and without the quality loss than comes from scaling, altering an image to fit on a different screen size.

        Built-in stereo speakers

        Built-in stereo speakers

        The stereo speaks provide quality sound and allow you to listen freely. Enjoy music anytime, anywhere, with built-in stereo speakers that allow the convenience and enjoyment of music playback simply by unplugging the headphone.

        MP3-CD, CD and CD-RW playback

        MP3-CD, CD and CD-RW playback

        MP3 is a revolutionary compression technology by which large digital music files can be made up to 10 times smaller without radically degrading their audio quality. A singe CD can store up to 10 hours of music.

        View JPEG images from picture disc

        View JPEG images from picture disc

        Play JPEG photos that are saved on your disc. Relive your favorite moments with family and friends anytime you want!

        DVD, DVD+/-R, DVD+/-RW, (S)VCD, CD compatible

        DVD, DVD+/-R, DVD+/-RW, (S)VCD, CD compatible

        The Philips Portable DVD player is compatible with most DVD and CD discs available in the market. DVD, DVD+/-R, DVD+/-RW, (S)VCD, and CD – all of them can play on the DVD player. DVD+/-R is a shorthand term for a DVD drive that can accept both of the common recordable DVD formats. Likewise, DVD+/-RW handles both common rewritable disc types.

        Car adaptor included

        Car adaptor included

        This player comes with convenient in-car accessory to enhance your movie enjoyment on the road. This car adaptor allows you to power your player using the cigarette charger. Setting up a portable player has never been easier.

        Few buttons for simple and easy control

        This simple-to-use portable player is designed for easy operation while you are on the move. Simply load your disc into the player to enjoy your favorite DVDs. With few one-touch buttons for easy control and full compatibility with most popular DVD/VCD/CD discs, you can look forward to great entertainment wherever you go.

        Up to 2.5 hours of playback with a rechargeable battery

        A built-in and compact rechargeable battery offers long-lasting power. Up to 2.5 hours of continuous video playback enjoyment can be achieved in a single charge.

        Full Resume on Power Loss

        The DVD-Video player remembers where you stop watching last time when it is powered off directly or when the power supply discontinued. If you did not switch to play another disc, your player will resume play where you have stopped the movie last time just by reloading the disc. Making your life a lot easier!

        DivX Certified for standard DivX video playback

        With DivX® support, you are able to enjoy DivX encoded videos and movies from the Internet, including purchased Hollywood films. The DivX media format is an MPEG-4 based video compression technology that enables you to save large files like movies, trailers and music videos on media like CD-R/RW and DVD recordable discs, USB storage and other memory cards for playback on your DivX Certified® Philips device.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Output Power
          250mW RMS(built-in speakers)
          Output power (RMS)
          5mW RMS(earphone)
          Signal to noise ratio
          >80dB(line out), >76dB(earphone), >62dB(built-in speakers)

        • Connectivity

          AV output
          Composite (CVBS) x1
          DC in
          9V, 0.8A
          Headphone jack
          3.5mm Stereo Headphone

        • Outer Carton

          Length
          24  cm
          Number of consumer packagings
          3
          Width
          22,5  cm
          Gross weight
          3,315  kg
          Height
          27  cm
          Nett weight
          2,379  kg
          Tare weight
          0,936  kg

        • Convenience

          Battery charging indication
          Yes
          Shock proof
          Yes

        • Power

          Battery lifetime
          Up to 2.5hrs*
          Battery Type
          Built-in battery

        • Packaging dimensions

          Height
          25,5  cm
          Packaging type
          Dummy
          Type of shelf placement
          Dummy
          Width
          23  cm
          Depth
          7  cm
          Number of products included
          1
          EAN
          87 12581 53280 2
          Gross weight
          1,029  kg
          Nett weight
          0,793  kg
          Tare weight
          0,236  kg

        • Product dimensions

          Height
          3,75  cm
          Width
          19,5  cm
          Depth
          15,4  cm
          Weight
          0,622  kg

        • Accessories

          AC/DC Adaptor
          DC 9V, 0.8A, 110-240v, 50/60Hz
          User Manual
          English
          Car kit
          cigarette outlet adaptor, 12vDC

        • Dimensions

          Master carton quantity
          3
          Packaging Depth
          70  mm
          Product depth
          153  mm
          Packaging Height
          255  mm
          Packaging type
          D-box
          Packaging Width
          230  mm
          Master carton depth
          240  mm
          Master carton weight
          3.95  kg
          Master carton height
          270  mm
          Product width
          195  mm
          Master carton width
          225  mm
          Product height
          38  mm
          Product weight
          0.71  kg

        • Audio Playback

          Compression format
          • Dolby Digital
          • MP3
          Playback Media
          • CD
          • CD-RW
          • MP3-CD
          • CD-R
          MP3 bit rates
          32 - 320 kbps
          File systems supported
          • ISO-9660
          • Jolliet

        • Picture/Display

          Diagonal screen size (inch)
          7  inch
          Diagonal screen size (metric)
          18  cm
          Display screen type
          LCD TFT
          Resolution
          480(w)x234(H)x3(RGB)

        • Video Playback

          Playback Media
          • DVD
          • Picture CD
          • SVCD
          • Video CD
          • DVD-R/-RW
          • MP3-CD
          • CD-R/CD-RW
          • DVD+R/+RW
          • CD
          Compression formats
          • Divx
          • MPEG4
          Disc Playback Modes
          • Disc Menu
          • Fast Backward
          • Fast Forward
          • OSD
          • Repeat
          • Shuffle Play
          • Zoom
          • Resume Playback from Stop
          Video disc playback system
          • PAL
          • NTSC

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • Adaptor
        • Car kit

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            • DivX, DivX Certified, and associated logos are trademarks of DivXNetworks, Inc. and are used under license.
            • Rechargeable batteries have a limited number of charge cycles and may eventually need to be replaced. Battery life and number of charge cycles vary by use and settings.
            • Battery life varies by use and settings.
            • Battery life of playtime is approximate and may vary depending on application condition. To optimize battery life, user should turn LCD backlight to minimum, connect to headphones (not built-in speakers) and listen at medium volume level, and use the product at room temperature.

            Subscribe to our newsletter

            * This field is mandatory

            Exclusive promotions and coupons

            Product launches

            Sign up and receive $30 off on your first purchase*

            *

            I would like to receive promotional communications based on my preferences and behavior, about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time !

            What does this mean?

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Keep track of your product warranty coverage

            Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

            Get easy access to product support

            Register now

            By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

            I understand

            You are about to visit a Philips global content page

            Continue

            Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.