    Portable DVD Player

    PD9000/12
    • Longer movies enjoyment on the go
      Portable DVD Player

      PD9000/12
      Overall Rating / 5

      Longer movies enjoyment on the go

      Enjoy your movies anytime, anyplace! The PD9000 portable DVD player features 9"/23cm TFT LCD screen for your great viewing experience. You can indulge in up to 5 hours of DVD/DivX®/MPEG movies, MP3-CD/CD music and JPEG photos on the go.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Portable DVD Player

      Longer movies enjoyment on the go

      Enjoy your movies anytime, anyplace! The PD9000 portable DVD player features 9”/23cm TFT LCD screen for your great viewing experience. You can indulge in up to 5 hours of DVD/DivX®/MPEG movies, MP3-CD/CD music and JPEG photos on the go. See all benefits

        Longer movies enjoyment on the go

        • 23cm/ 9" LCD
        • 5-hr playtime
        Up to 5-hour playback with a built-in battery*

        Up to 5-hour playback with a built-in battery*

        This Philips player comes with a compact built-in rechargeable battery for long-lasting power. Up to 5 hours of continuous movie, photo and music playback enjoyment can be achieved on a single charge. Just plug in the power cable to recharge the player - it's that simple.

        AC adaptor, car adaptor and AV cable included

        AC adaptor, car adaptor and AV cable included

        This Philips player comes with AC adaptor, car adaptor and AV cable for your convenience.

        Built-in stereo speakers

        Built-in stereo speakers

        The stereo speaks provide quality sound and allow you to listen freely. Enjoy music anytime, anywhere, with built-in stereo speakers that allow the convenience and enjoyment of music playback simply by unplugging the headphone.

        DVD, DVD+/-R, DVD+/-RW, (S)VCD, CD compatible

        DVD, DVD+/-R, DVD+/-RW, (S)VCD, CD compatible

        The Philips Portable DVD player is compatible with most DVD and CD discs available in the market. DVD, DVD+/-R, DVD+/-RW, (S)VCD, and CD – all of them can play on the DVD player. DVD+/-R is a shorthand term for a DVD drive that can accept both of the common recordable DVD formats. Likewise, DVD+/-RW handles both common rewritable disc types.

        MP3-CD, CD and CD-RW playback

        MP3-CD, CD and CD-RW playback

        MP3 is a revolutionary compression technology by which large digital music files can be made up to 10 times smaller without radically degrading their audio quality. A singe CD can store up to 10 hours of music.

        View JPEG images from picture disc

        View JPEG images from picture disc

        Play JPEG photos that are saved on your disc. Relive your favorite moments with family and friends anytime you want!

        22.9 cm (9") TFT color widescreen LCD display

        22.9 cm (9") TFT color widescreen LCD display

        The high resolution color LCD display brings images to life, showing off your treasured photos, favorite movies and music with the same 'real life' rich detail and vibrant colors as high quality prints.

        Car mount pouch included for easy in-car use

        Car mount pouch included for easy in-car use

        Mount your portable DVD player easily to your car headrest. You can enjoy DVD movies on the road.

        DivX Certified for standard DivX video playback

        With DivX® support, you are able to enjoy DivX encoded videos and movies from the Internet, including purchased Hollywood films. The DivX media format is an MPEG-4 based video compression technology that enables you to save large files like movies, trailers and music videos on media like CD-R/RW and DVD recordable discs, USB storage and other memory cards for playback on your DivX Certified® Philips device.

        Full Resume on Power Loss

        The DVD-Video player remembers where you stop watching last time when it is powered off directly or when the power supply discontinued. If you did not switch to play another disc, your player will resume play where you have stopped the movie last time just by reloading the disc. Making your life a lot easier!

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Output Power
          250mW RMS(built-in speakers)
          Output power (RMS)
          5mW RMS(earphone)
          Signal to noise ratio
          >80dB(earphone), >62dB(built-in speakers)

        • Connectivity

          AV output
          Composite (CVBS) x1
          DC in
          9V, 0.8A
          Headphone jack
          3.5mm Stereo Headphone x 1

        • Outer Carton

          Length
          28,2  cm
          Number of consumer packagings
          3
          Width
          23,3  cm
          Gross weight
          5,51  kg
          Height
          30  cm
          Nett weight
          4,365  kg
          Tare weight
          1,145  kg

        • Convenience

          Battery charging indication
          Yes
          Shock proof
          Yes

        • Power

          Battery lifetime
          Up to 5 hrs*
          Battery Type
          Built-in battery

        • Packaging dimensions

          Height
          28,5  cm
          Packaging type
          Dummy
          Type of shelf placement
          Dummy
          Width
          27,2  cm
          Depth
          7  cm
          Number of products included
          1
          EAN
          87 12581 52060 1
          Gross weight
          1,72  kg
          Nett weight
          1,455  kg
          Tare weight
          0,265  kg

        • Product dimensions

          Height
          24  cm
          Width
          17,8  cm
          Depth
          3,95  cm
          Weight
          0,952  kg

        • Accessories

          AC/DC Adaptor
          DC-IN 9V, 0.8A, 110-240v, 50/60Hz
          Cables
          1 x AV Cables
          Remote control
          AY5521 slim remote
          User Manual
          Multi-langauges
          Car kit
          cigarette outlet adaptor, 12vDC
          Pouch
          Car mounting pouch

        • Dimensions

          Master carton quantity
          3
          Packaging Depth
          70  mm
          Product depth
          178  mm
          Packaging Height
          285  mm
          Packaging type
          D-box
          Packaging Width
          272  mm
          Master carton depth
          280  mm
          Master carton weight
          5.25  kg
          Master carton height
          295  mm
          Product width
          239  mm
          Master carton width
          225  mm
          Product height
          39  mm
          Product weight
          1.1  kg

        • Audio Playback

          Compression format
          • Dolby Digital
          • MP3
          Playback Media
          • CD
          • CD-RW
          • MP3-CD
          • CD-R
          MP3 bit rates
          32 - 320 kbps
          File systems supported
          • ISO-9660
          • Jolliet

        • Picture/Display

          Diagonal screen size (inch)
          9  inch
          Diagonal screen size (metric)
          23  cm
          Display screen type
          LCD TFT
          Resolution
          640(w)x220(H)x3(RGB)

        • Video Playback

          Playback Media
          • DVD
          • Picture CD
          • SVCD
          • Video CD
          • DVD-R/-RW
          • MP3-CD
          • CD-R/CD-RW
          • DVD+R/+RW
          • CD
          Compression formats
          • Divx
          • MPEG4
          Disc Playback Modes
          • Disc Menu
          • Fast Backward
          • Fast Forward
          • OSD
          • Repeat
          • Zoom
          • Resume Playback from Stop
          Video disc playback system
          • NTSC
          • PAL

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • Car mount pouch
        • Adaptor
        • Car kit
        • Remote control
        • AV short cable (female)

            • DivX, DivX Certified, and associated logos are trademarks of DivXNetworks, Inc. and are used under license.
            • Rechargeable batteries have a limited number of charge cycles and may eventually need to be replaced. Battery life and number of charge cycles vary by use and settings.
            • Battery life varies by use and settings.
            • Battery life of playtime is approximate and may vary depending on application condition. To optimize battery life, user should turn LCD backlight to minimum, connect to headphones (not built-in speakers) and listen at medium volume level, and use the product at room temperature.

