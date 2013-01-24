  • 2-year warranty

    Portable DVD Player

      DVD Movies On The Go

      Sit back, relax and immerse in movies on the go with the 17.8 cm (7") TFT LCD display PET706. Enjoy your favorite DVD movies, savor your MP3-CD and CD music or playback your JPEG photos anytime, anyplace.

        Share JPEG image files with Picture CD

        Share JPEG image files with Picture CD

        Multi-format playability allows you to view images on the go and play most disc formats for maximum disc compatibility and viewing pleasure.

        17.8 cm (7") TFT color LCD display for high quality viewing

        17.8 cm (7") TFT color LCD display for high quality viewing

        The high resolution color LCD display brings images to life, showing off your treasured photos, favorite movies and music with the same 'real life' rich detail and vibrant colors as high quality prints.

        Watch movies in 16:9 widescreen format

        Watch movies in 16:9 widescreen format

        Display and share your movies and digital photos with your friends and family. The 16:9 widescreen aspect ratio is standard for universal to high-definition digital television. A native 16:9 aspect ratio means video display without bars at top and bottom of the picture and without the quality loss than comes from scaling, altering an image to fit on a different screen size.

        Built-in quality stereo speakers

        Built-in quality stereo speakers

        The stereo speaks provide quality sound and allow you to listen freely. Enjoy music anytime, anywhere, with built-in stereo speakers that allow the convenience and enjoyment of music playback simply by unplugging the headphone.

        Up to 2-hours playback with rechargeable battery*

        Up to 2-hours playback with rechargeable battery*

        This Philips player comes with a compact built-in rechargeable battery for long-lasting power. Up to 2 hours of continuous movie, photo and music playback enjoyment can be achieved on a single charge. Just plug in the power cable to recharge the player - it's that simple.

        Share entertainment fun with dual headphone jacks

        Share entertainment fun with dual headphone jacks

        Dual headphone jacks are included so that you can share the personal listening experience. Grab a couple of pairs of headphones, snuggle up with a friend or loved one and double the entertainment fun!

        Car adaptor and slim remote control

        This portable DVD player comes with an in-car power adaptor and a slim remote control unit. Plug the in-car adaptor into your car's cigarette lighter to power your player while on the road. There is no need to worry about running out of battery power while watching a movie or playing a game. The credit card-sized remote control is ideal for travel as it takes up very little space and stores away easily.

        Technical Specifications

        • Picture/Display

          Brightness
          200  cd/m²
          Contrast ratio (typical)
          250:1
          Diagonal screen size (inch)
          7  inch
          Effective viewing area
          154.1x86.6mm
          Pixel pitch
          0.107(w)x0.370(H)mm
          Resolution
          480(w)x234(H)x3(RGB)
          Response time (typical)
          30  ms
          Display screen type
          LCD TFT
          LCD panel type
          Anti-glare polarizer

        • Sound

          Output Power
          250mW RMS(built-in speakers)
          Output power (RMS)
          10mW RMS(earphone)
          Signal to noise ratio
          >80dB(earphone), >62dB(built-in speakers)

        • Video Playback

          Playback Media
          • DVD
          • Picture CD
          • SVCD
          • Video CD
          • DVD-R/-RW
          • MP3-CD
          • CD-R/CD-RW
          • DVD+R/+RW
          • CD
          Disc Playback Modes
          • A-B Repeat
          • Angle
          • Disc Menu
          • Fast Backward
          • Fast Forward
          • OSD
          • Repeat
          • Shuffle Play
          • Slow Backward
          • Slow Forward
          • Zoom
          Video disc playback system
          • NTSC
          • PAL

        • Audio Playback

          Compression format
          • Dolby Digital
          • MP3
          Playback Media
          • CD
          • CD-R
          • CD-RW
          • MP3-CD
          MP3 bit rates
          32 - 320 kbps
          File systems supported
          • ISO-9660
          • Jolliet

        • Connectivity

          Headphone jack
          3.5mm Stereo Headphone x 2
          Audio Output - Digital
          Coaxial (cinch)
          AV input
          Composite (CVBS) x1
          AV output
          Composite (CVBS) x1
          DC in
          9V

        • Convenience

          Battery charging indication
          Yes
          Shock proof
          Yes

        • Accessories

          AC/DC Adaptor
          AY4117/00 (110-240v, 50/60Hz)
          Battery pack
          AY4389, 7.4V, Li-ion rechargeable batteries
          Cables
          1 x AV Cables
          Car kit
          cigarette outlet adaptor, 12vDC
          Remote control
          RC810(credit card style, 38 keys)
          User Manual
          Printed in 16 languages

        • Dimensions

          Master carton depth
          410  mm
          Master carton height
          235  mm
          Master carton quantity
          3
          Master carton weight
          4.8  kg
          Master carton width
          260  mm
          Packaging Depth
          215  mm
          Packaging Height
          242  mm
          Packaging Width
          130  mm
          Product depth
          163  mm
          Product height
          39  mm
          Product weight
          0.82  kg
          Product width
          193  mm
          Packaging type
          D-box

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • Remote control
        • Battery pack
        • Adaptor
        • Car kit
        • AV cable

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

