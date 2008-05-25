  • Free Delivery Islandwide

  • 2-year warranty

  • 7-day returns

  • Sign up and save

Search terms

0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Portable DVD Player

    PET711/98
    Find support for this product
    • Double your movie enjoyment Double your movie enjoyment Double your movie enjoyment
      -{discount-value}

      Portable DVD Player

      PET711/98
      Overall Rating / 5

      Double your movie enjoyment

      With the PET711, you can watch DVD movies, listen to MP3/-CD music or display digital photos all from the comfort of your car. And with its dual TFT LCD screens you get to share the fun and convenience of this portable DVD player. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Portable DVD Player

      Double your movie enjoyment

      With the PET711, you can watch DVD movies, listen to MP3/-CD music or display digital photos all from the comfort of your car. And with its dual TFT LCD screens you get to share the fun and convenience of this portable DVD player. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all DVD player

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Portable DVD Player

        Portable DVD Player

        - {discount-value}

        Total:

        recurring payment

        Double your movie enjoyment

        with a second TFT LCD screen

        • 17.8 cm/7" dual-screen LCD
        Expand movie enjoyment with dual TFT LCD screens

        Expand movie enjoyment with dual TFT LCD screens

        Dual screens allow you to display same videos or images from the portable DVD players. Simply plug in and mount the screens on the headrests in your car. Now you can enjoy your favorite DVD movies and JPEG photos with family and friends at the backseats easily and comfortably.

        Play DVD, DVD+/-R, DVD+/-RW and (S)VCD

        Play DVD, DVD+/-R, DVD+/-RW and (S)VCD

        The Philips player is compatible with most DVD discs available in the market. DVD, DVD+/-R, DVD+/-RW and (S)VCD discs - all of them can play on the player. DVD+/-R is a shorthand term for a DVD drive that can accept both of the common recordable DVD formats. Likewise, DVD+/-RW handles both common rewritable disc types. SVCD stands for "Super VideoCD". The quality of a SVCD is much better than a VCD, especially much more sharpen picture than a VCD because of the higher resolution.

        Share JPEG image files with Picture CD

        Share JPEG image files with Picture CD

        Multi-format playability allows you to view images on the go and play most disc formats for maximum disc compatibility and viewing pleasure.

        Car adaptor and handy remote control included

        Car adaptor and handy remote control included

        Besides the car adaptor included for in-vehicle usage, you can also use the portable player to enjoy your DVDs at home by simply connecting it to your TV. Sit back and relax to your favorite DVDs by using the remote control provided to control the playback function.

        Car mount pouch included

        Car mount pouch included

        Plays MP3-CD, CD and CD-RW music

        MP3 is a revolutionary compression technology by which large digital music files can be made up to 10 times smaller without radically degrading their audio quality. A singe CD can store up to 10 hours of music.

        Few buttons for simple and easy control

        This simple-to-use portable player is designed for easy operation while you are on the move. Simply load your disc into the player to enjoy your favorite DVDs. With few one-touch buttons for easy control and full compatibility with most popular DVD/VCD/CD discs, you can look forward to great entertainment wherever you go.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Output Power
          250mW RMS(built-in speakers)
          Output power (RMS)
          10mW RMS(earphone)
          Signal to noise ratio
          >80dB(earphone), >62dB(built-in speakers)

        • Connectivity

          AV output
          Composite (CVBS) x1
          DC in
          12V
          Headphone jack
          3.5mm Stereo Headphone x 2

        • Convenience

          Shock proof
          Yes

        • Accessories

          AC/DC Adaptor
          DC-in 12V (110-240v, 50/60Hz)
          Cables
          1 x AV Cables, 1 x Power cable
          Included accessories
          Travel pouch
          Remote control
          AY5513 slim remote
          User Manual
          English
          Car kit
          AY4196 (cigarette outlet adaptor, 12vDC)
          Power cord
          1 pcs
          Second LCD screen
          7" TFT LCD x 2 pcs

        • Dimensions

          Master carton quantity
          3
          Packaging Depth
          120  mm
          Product depth
          151  mm
          Packaging Height
          240  mm
          Packaging type
          D-box
          Packaging Width
          362  mm
          Master carton depth
          385  mm
          Master carton weight
          8.99  kg
          Master carton height
          275  mm
          Product width
          157  mm
          Master carton width
          375  mm
          Product height
          32  mm
          Product weight
          1.21  kg

        • Audio Playback

          Compression format
          • Dolby Digital
          • MP3
          Playback Media
          • CD
          • CD-RW
          • MP3-CD
          • CD-R
          MP3 bit rates
          32 - 320 kbps
          File systems supported
          • ISO-9660
          • Jolliet

        • Picture/Display

          Diagonal screen size (inch)
          7  inch
          Effective viewing area
          154.1x86.6mm
          Contrast ratio (typical)
          250:1
          LCD panel type
          Anti-glare polarizer
          Display screen type
          LCD TFT
          Response time (typical)
          30  ms
          Brightness
          200  cd/m²
          Pixel pitch
          0.107(w)x0.370(H)mm
          Resolution
          480(w)x234(H)x3(RGB)

        • Video Playback

          Playback Media
          • DVD
          • Picture CD
          • SVCD
          • Video CD
          • DVD-R/-RW
          • MP3-CD
          • CD-R/CD-RW
          • DVD+R/+RW
          • CD
          Disc Playback Modes
          • A-B Repeat
          • Angle
          • Disc Menu
          • Fast Backward
          • Fast Forward
          • OSD
          • Repeat
          • Shuffle Play
          • Slow Backward
          • Slow Forward
          • Zoom
          Video disc playback system
          • NTSC
          • PAL

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • Car mount pouch
        • Car kit
        • Remote control
        • Adaptor
        • AV cable
        • Power cable

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Subscribe to our newsletter

            * This field is mandatory

            Exclusive promotions and coupons

            Product launches

            Sign up and receive $30 off on your first purchase*

            *

            I would like to receive promotional communications based on my preferences and behavior, about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time !

            What does this mean?

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Keep track of your product warranty coverage

            Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

            Get easy access to product support

            Register now

            By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

            I understand

            You are about to visit a Philips global content page

            Continue

            Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.