Other items in the box
- Car mount pouch
- Car kit
- Remote control
- Adaptor
- AV cable
- Power cable
Double your movie enjoyment
With the PET711, you can watch DVD movies, listen to MP3/-CD music or display digital photos all from the comfort of your car. And with its dual TFT LCD screens you get to share the fun and convenience of this portable DVD player. See all benefits
Portable DVD Player
Dual screens allow you to display same videos or images from the portable DVD players. Simply plug in and mount the screens on the headrests in your car. Now you can enjoy your favorite DVD movies and JPEG photos with family and friends at the backseats easily and comfortably.
The Philips player is compatible with most DVD discs available in the market. DVD, DVD+/-R, DVD+/-RW and (S)VCD discs - all of them can play on the player. DVD+/-R is a shorthand term for a DVD drive that can accept both of the common recordable DVD formats. Likewise, DVD+/-RW handles both common rewritable disc types. SVCD stands for "Super VideoCD". The quality of a SVCD is much better than a VCD, especially much more sharpen picture than a VCD because of the higher resolution.
Multi-format playability allows you to view images on the go and play most disc formats for maximum disc compatibility and viewing pleasure.
Besides the car adaptor included for in-vehicle usage, you can also use the portable player to enjoy your DVDs at home by simply connecting it to your TV. Sit back and relax to your favorite DVDs by using the remote control provided to control the playback function.
MP3 is a revolutionary compression technology by which large digital music files can be made up to 10 times smaller without radically degrading their audio quality. A singe CD can store up to 10 hours of music.
This simple-to-use portable player is designed for easy operation while you are on the move. Simply load your disc into the player to enjoy your favorite DVDs. With few one-touch buttons for easy control and full compatibility with most popular DVD/VCD/CD discs, you can look forward to great entertainment wherever you go.
