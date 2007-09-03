Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free
All your needs covered in one purchase
Bundle price
Skip this
Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:
Add accessories
Portable DVD Player
- {discount-value}
Total:
recurring payment
Entertainment that travels with you
Share JPEG image files with Picture CD
Multi-format playability allows you to view images on the go and play most disc formats for maximum disc compatibility and viewing pleasure.
Play DVD, DVD+/-R, DVD+/-RW and (S)VCD discs
7" TFT color LCD display for high quality viewing
Enjoy movies in 16:9 widescreen format
Built-in quality stereo speaker
Up to 2.5 hours of playback with a built-in battery
Car adaptor and handy remote control included
Share entertainment fun with dual headphone jacks
Plays MP3-CD, CD and CD-RW music
MP3 is a revolutionary compression technology by which large digital music files can be made up to 10 times smaller without radically degrading their audio quality. A singe CD can store up to 10 hours of music.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.