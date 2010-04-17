  • Free Delivery Islandwide

  • 2-year warranty

  • 7-day returns

  • Sign up and save

Search terms

0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Portable DVD Player

    PET736/98
    Find support for this product
    • Movies that travel with you Movies that travel with you Movies that travel with you
      -{discount-value}

      Portable DVD Player

      PET736/98
      Overall Rating / 5

      Movies that travel with you

      Enjoy your movies anytime, anyplace! The portable PET736 DVD player featuring 7” TFT LCD display lets you indulge in the pleasure of enjoying DVD movies, MP3-CD/CD music and JPEG photos on the go.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Portable DVD Player

      Movies that travel with you

      Enjoy your movies anytime, anyplace! The portable PET736 DVD player featuring 7” TFT LCD display lets you indulge in the pleasure of enjoying DVD movies, MP3-CD/CD music and JPEG photos on the go.

      Similar products

      See all DVD player

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Portable DVD Player

        Portable DVD Player

        - {discount-value}

        Total:

        recurring payment

        Movies that travel with you

        with 3 hours playback and USB port

        17.8 cm/7" TFT color LCD display in 16:9 wide screen format

        17.8 cm/7" TFT color LCD display in 16:9 wide screen format

        The color LCD display brings images to life, showing off your treasured photos, favorite movies and music with the same 'real life' rich detail and vibrant colors as high quality prints. The 16:9 widescreen aspect ratio is standard for universal to high-definition digital television. A native 16:9 aspect ratio means video display without bars at top and bottom of the picture and without the quality loss than comes from scaling, altering an image to fit on a different screen size.

        Built-in stereo speakers

        Built-in stereo speakers

        The stereo speaks provide quality sound and allow you to listen freely. Enjoy music anytime, anywhere, with built-in stereo speakers that allow the convenience and enjoyment of music playback simply by unplugging the headphone.

        DVD, DVD+/-R, DVD+/-RW, (S)VCD, CD compatible

        DVD, DVD+/-R, DVD+/-RW, (S)VCD, CD compatible

        The Philips Portable DVD player is compatible with most DVD and CD discs available in the market. DVD, DVD+/-R, DVD+/-RW, (S)VCD, and CD – all of them can play on the DVD player. DVD+/-R is a shorthand term for a DVD drive that can accept both of the common recordable DVD formats. Likewise, DVD+/-RW handles both common rewritable disc types.

        MP3-CD, CD and CD-RW playback

        MP3-CD, CD and CD-RW playback

        MP3 is a revolutionary compression technology by which large digital music files can be made up to 10 times smaller without radically degrading their audio quality. A singe CD can store up to 10 hours of music.

        View JPEG images from picture disc

        View JPEG images from picture disc

        Play JPEG photos that are saved on your disc. Relive your favorite moments with family and friends anytime you want!

        AC adaptor, car adaptor and AV cable included

        AC adaptor, car adaptor and AV cable included

        This Philips player comes with AC adaptor, car adaptor and AV cable for your convenience.

        Enjoy up to 3 hours playback with a built-in battery*

        Enjoy up to 3 hours playback with a built-in battery*

        This Philips player comes with a compact built-in rechargeable battery for long-lasting power. Up to 3 hours of continuous movie, photo and music playback enjoyment can be achieved on a single charge. Just plug in the power cable to recharge the player - it's that simple.

        DivX Certified for standard playback of DivX videos

        DivX Certified for standard playback of DivX videos

        With DivX® support, you are able to enjoy DivX® encoded videos. The DivX media format is an MPEG4-based video compression technology that enables you to save large files like movies, trailers and music videos on media like CD-R/RW, and DVD recordable discs.

        Enjoy movies in 16:9 widescreen format

        Enjoy movies in 16:9 widescreen format

        Display and share your movies and digital photos with your friends and family. The 16:9 widescreen aspect ratio is standard for universal to high-definition digital television. A native 16:9 aspect ratio means video display without bars at top and bottom of the picture and without the quality loss than comes from scaling, altering an image to fit on a different screen size.

        USB connection for video, photo and music playback

        USB connection for video, photo and music playback

        Simply plug in your portable USB device to the USB connector on your Philips portable DVD player and playback your digital videos, music or photos directly. Now you can share your favorite moments with family and friends.

        Few buttons for simple and easy control

        This simple-to-use portable player is designed for easy operation while you are on the move. Simply load your disc into the player to enjoy your favorite DVDs. With few one-touch buttons for easy control and full compatibility with most popular DVD/VCD/CD discs, you can look forward to great entertainment wherever you go.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Output Power
          250mW RMS(built-in speakers)
          Output power (RMS)
          5mW RMS(earphone)
          Signal to noise ratio
          >80dB(line out), >76dB(earphone), >62dB(built-in speakers)

        • Connectivity

          AV output
          Composite (CVBS) x1
          DC in
          9V, 1A
          USB
          Yes
          Headphone jack
          3.5mm Stereo Headphone

        • Convenience

          Battery charging indication
          Yes
          Shock proof
          Yes

        • Power

          Battery lifetime
          Up to 3hrs*
          Battery Type
          Built-in battery

        • Accessories

          AC/DC Adaptor
          DC 9V, 1A, 110-240v, 50/60Hz
          Cables
          1 x AV Cables
          Remote control
          AY5521
          User Manual
          English
          Car kit
          cigarette outlet adaptor, 12vDC

        • Dimensions

          Master carton quantity
          3
          Packaging Depth
          70  mm
          Product depth
          153  mm
          Packaging Height
          251  mm
          Packaging type
          D-box
          Packaging Width
          233  mm
          Master carton depth
          245  mm
          Master carton weight
          3.9  kg
          Master carton height
          270  mm
          Product width
          195  mm
          Master carton width
          225  mm
          Product height
          39  mm
          Product weight
          0.71  kg

        • Audio Playback

          Compression format
          • Dolby Digital
          • MP3
          Playback Media
          • CD
          • CD-RW
          • MP3-CD
          • CD-R
          MP3 bit rates
          32 - 320 kbps
          File systems supported
          • ISO-9660
          • Jolliet

        • Picture/Display

          Diagonal screen size (inch)
          7  inch
          Effective viewing area
          154.1x86.6mm
          Contrast ratio (typical)
          200:1
          LCD panel type
          Anti-glare polarizer
          Display screen type
          LCD TFT
          Response time (typical)
          30  ms
          Brightness
          80  cd/m²
          Resolution
          480(w)x234(H)x3(RGB)

        • Video Playback

          Playback Media
          • DVD
          • Picture CD
          • SVCD
          • Video CD
          • DVD-R/-RW
          • MP3-CD
          • CD-R/CD-RW
          • DVD+R/+RW
          • CD
          Compression formats
          • Divx
          • MPEG4
          Disc Playback Modes
          • Disc Menu
          • Fast Backward
          • Fast Forward
          • OSD
          • Repeat
          • Zoom
          Video disc playback system
          • PAL
          • NTSC

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • Remote control
        • Adaptor
        • Car kit
        • AV short cable (female)

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            • DivX, DivX Certified, and associated logos are trademarks of DivXNetworks, Inc. and are used under license.
            • Rechargeable batteries have a limited number of charge cycles and may eventually need to be replaced. Battery life and number of charge cycles vary by use and settings.
            • Battery life varies by use and settings.
            • Battery life of playtime is approximate and may vary depending on application condition. To optimize battery life, user should turn LCD backlight to minimum, connect to headphones (not built-in speakers) and listen at medium volume level, and use the product at room temperature.

            Subscribe to our newsletter

            * This field is mandatory

            Exclusive promotions and coupons

            Product launches

            Sign up and receive $30 off on your first purchase*

            *

            I would like to receive promotional communications based on my preferences and behavior, about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time !

            What does this mean?

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Keep track of your product warranty coverage

            Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

            Get easy access to product support

            Register now

            By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

            I understand

            You are about to visit a Philips global content page

            Continue

            Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.