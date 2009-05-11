  • Free Delivery Islandwide

    Portable DVD Player

    PET744/98
      Enjoy movies on the go with the Philips Portable DVD player PET744. The 17.8 cm (7") digital true color LCD display brings images to life. Display and share your digital photos easily. Lightweight and compact with up to 6hrs playback time.

      Superior picture quality

      Enjoy movies on the go with the Philips Portable DVD player PET744. The 17.8 cm (7") digital true color LCD display brings images to life. Display and share your digital photos easily. Lightweight and compact with up to 6hrs playback time. See all benefits

        Portable DVD Player

        Portable DVD Player

        Superior picture quality

        • 17.8 cm/7" widescreen LCD
        17.8 cm (7") high density (800x480 pixels) LCD display

        The high resolution (800 x 480 pixel) color LCD display brings images to life, showing off your treasured photos, favorite movies and music with the same 'real life' rich detail and vibrant colors as high quality prints.

        AC adaptor, car adaptor and AV cable included

        This Philips player comes with AC adaptor, car adaptor and AV cable for your convenience.

        Display photos and photo slideshows

        Simply insert your disc or memory card into the player and your digital photos will be played directly on the device.

        DivX Certified for standard playback of DivX videos

        With DivX support, you are able to enjoy DivX encoded videos in the comfort of your living room. The DivX media format is an MPEG4-based video compression technology that enables you to save large files like movies, trailers and music videos on media like CD-R/RW, and DVD recordable discs.

        DVD, DVD+/-R, DVD+/-RW, (S)VCD, CD compatible

        The Philips Portable DVD player is compatible with most DVD and CD discs available in the market. DVD, DVD+/-R, DVD+/-RW, (S)VCD, and CD – all of them can play on the DVD player. DVD+/-R is a shorthand term for a DVD drive that can accept both of the common recordable DVD formats. Likewise, DVD+/-RW handles both common rewritable disc types.

        SD/SDHC card slot for music, photo and video playback

        View and share your video clips, photos and music easily and instantly. For the ultimate in convenience, this Philips player features a built-in card slot for SD/SDHC memory cards. Simply insert the memory card into the slot located on the side of the player to access your multimedia files stored on the card and enjoy your favorite music, photos and movies anywhere.

        Enjoy up to 6 hours continuous non-stop playback*

        This Philips player comes with a compact built-in rechargeable battery for long-lasting power. Up to 6 hours of continuous movie, photo and music playback enjoyment can be achieved on a single charge. Just plug in the power cable to recharge the player - it's that simple.

        View JPEG images from picture disc

        Play JPEG photos that are saved on your disc. Relive your favorite moments with family and friends anytime you want!

        View photos directly from memory cards, DVDs and CDs

        Store your favorite photos on CD or DVD disc, memory card or USB storage device and play them in a slideshow format on your Philips player. Thanks to the complete file transferability, you can easily enjoy the convenience and fun of showing digital photos. Simply insert your disc, memory card or USB storage device into the player and your digital photos will be played directly on the device. Now you can relive your favorite moments with family and friends anytime you want!

        180-degree swivel screen for improved viewing flexibility

        The screen swivels 180? to give you the optimum viewing angle for watching movies and photos. Rotate the screen or adjust it up and down to cut down on glare and get the best viewing angle possible.

        Play MP3/WMA-CD, CD and CD-RW

        Audio compression technology allows large digital music files to be reduced up to 10 times in size without radically degrading their audio quality. MP3 or WMA are two of the compression formats that let you enjoy a world of digital music on your Philips player. Download MP3 or WMA songs from authorized music sites on the Internet or create your own MP3 or WMA music files by ripping your audio CDs and transferring them onto your player.

        Smart Car Mount for ease-of-use

        To enjoy entertainment on the go, why not bring your portable DVD player from home on the road with you? A unique Car Mount system ensures ease-of-use, with a quick-release arm that facilitates easy removal of the player when not in use. You can bring the portable DVD player with you, leaving just the Mount behind in the car.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Output Power
          600mW RMS(built-in speakers)
          Output power (RMS)
          5mW RMS(earphone)
          Signal to noise ratio
          >80dB(line out), >76dB(earphone), >62dB(built-in speakers)

        • Connectivity

          AV output
          Composite (CVBS) x1
          DC in
          9V, 1.5A
          Headphone jack
          3.5mm Stereo Headphone x 2

        • Convenience

          Battery charging indication
          Yes
          Shock proof
          Yes

        • Power

          Battery lifetime
          Up to 6 hours*
          Battery Type
          Built-in battery

        • Accessories

          AC/DC Adaptor
          DC 9V, 1.5A, 110-240v, 50/60Hz
          Cables
          1 x AV Cables
          Remote control
          AY5509 slim remote
          User Manual
          English
          Car kit
          cigarette outlet adaptor, 12vDC
          Smart car mount
          Yes

        • Dimensions

          Master carton quantity
          3
          Packaging Depth
          70  mm
          Product depth
          166  mm
          Packaging Height
          255  mm
          Packaging type
          D-box
          Packaging Width
          235  mm
          Master carton depth
          265  mm
          Master carton weight
          4.12  kg
          Master carton height
          243  mm
          Product width
          197  mm
          Master carton width
          225  mm
          Product height
          31  mm
          Product weight
          0.83  kg

        • Audio Playback

          Compression format
          • Dolby Digital
          • MP3
          • WMA
          Playback Media
          • CD
          • CD-RW
          • MP3-CD
          • CD-R
          • WMA-CD
          MP3 bit rates
          32 - 320 kbps
          File systems supported
          • ISO-9660
          • Jolliet
          WMA bit rates
          32 - 192 kbps

        • Picture/Display

          Diagonal screen size (inch)
          7  inch
          Effective viewing area
          154.1x86.6mm
          Contrast ratio (typical)
          250:1
          LCD panel type
          Anti-glare polarizer
          Display screen type
          LCD TFT
          Response time (typical)
          30  ms
          Brightness
          200  cd/m²
          Resolution
          800(w)x480(H)x3(RGB)

        • Video Playback

          Playback Media
          • DVD
          • Picture CD
          • SVCD
          • Video CD
          • DVD-R/-RW
          • MP3-CD
          • CD-R/CD-RW
          • DVD+R/+RW
          • CD
          • WMA
          Compression formats
          • Divx
          • MPEG4
          Disc Playback Modes
          • A-B Repeat
          • Angle
          • Disc Menu
          • Fast Backward
          • Fast Forward
          • OSD
          • Repeat
          • Shuffle Play
          • Zoom
          Video disc playback system
          • PAL
          • NTSC

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • Smart car mount
        • Car kit
        • Adaptor
        • AV short cable (female)
        • Remote control

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

            • DivX, DivX Certified, and associated logos are trademarks of DivXNetworks, Inc. and are used under license.
            • Windows Media and the Windows logo are trademarks, or registered trademarks of Microsoft Corporation in the United States and/or other countries.
            • Rechargeable batteries have a limited number of charge cycles and may eventually need to be replaced. Battery life and number of charge cycles vary by use and settings.
            • Battery life varies by use and settings.
            • Battery life of playtime is approximate and may vary depending on application condition. To optimize battery life, user should turn LCD backlight to minimum, connect to headphones (not built-in speakers) and listen at medium volume level, and use the product at room temperature.

