    Portable DVD Player

    DVD and DivX® movies on the go
      DVD playback

      DVD and DivX® movies on the go

      Portable DVD Player

PET825/00

Immerse in movies on the ultra-chic PET825's 21.6 cm (8.5") widescreen color LCD display, with Philips Zero Bright Dot™ for optimal screen quality. Enjoy up to 6 hours of DVDs, DivX®, MPEG4 movies, and MP3/WMA-CD music. Travel bag included.

        DVD and DivX® movies on the go

        With Zero Bright Dot™ & 6 hours playback

        • 20.3 cm/8" widescreen LCD
        • DivX playback
        Play DVD, DVD+/-R and DVD+/-RW, (S)VCD, DivX® & MPEG4 movies

        Play MP3/WMA-CD, CD and CD-RW

        Share JPEG image files with Picture CD

        21.6 cm/8.5" TFT color LCD display for high quality viewing

        Watch movies in 16:9 widescreen format

        Built-in quality stereo speakers

        Enjoy up to 6 hours continuous non-stop playback*

        Share entertainment fun with dual headphone jacks

        Travel bag included

        Zero Bright Dot™ screen for optimal screen quality

        Enjoy highest-quality images that are free from annoying blank spots on the LCD screen. LCD displays commonly have imperfections, termed as 'bright dots' by the LCD industry. A limited number of bright dots were once considered an inevitable side effect of LCD mass production. With Philips' strict quality control procedures used in our Portable DVD Players, our LCD displays are produced with zero tolerance for bright dots. Select Portable DVD Players come with Philips Zero Bright Dot™ Policy to guarantee optimal screen quality.

        Car adaptor and slim remote control

        This portable DVD player comes with an in-car power adaptor and a slim remote control unit. Plug the in-car adaptor into your car's cigarette lighter to power your player while on the road. There is no need to worry about running out of battery power while watching a movie or playing a game. The credit card-sized remote control is ideal for travel as it takes up very little space and stores away easily.

        Technical Specifications

        • Picture/Display

          Display screen type
          LCD TFT
          LCD panel type
          Anti-glare polarizer
          Diagonal screen size (inch)
          8.5  inch
          Brightness
          200  cd/m²
          Contrast ratio (typical)
          300:1
          Response time (typical)
          30  ms
          Effective viewing area
          187.2x105.3
          Resolution
          480(w)x234(H)x3(RGB)
          Pixel pitch
          0.13(W) x 0.45(H)

        • Sound

          Output Power
          250mW RMS(built-in speakers)
          Output power (RMS)
          10mW RMS(earphone)
          Signal to noise ratio
          >80dB(earphone), >62dB(built-in speakers)

        • Video Playback

          Playback Media
          • DVD
          • Picture CD
          • SVCD
          • Video CD
          • DVD-R/-RW
          • MP3-CD
          • WMA
          • DVD+R/+RW
          • CD-R/CD-RW
          • CD
          Compression formats
          • MPEG4
          • Divx
          Disc Playback Modes
          • OSD
          • A-B Repeat
          • Angle
          • Disc Menu
          • Fast Backward
          • Fast Forward
          • Repeat
          • Shuffle Play
          • Slow Backward
          • Slow Forward
          • Zoom
          Video disc playback system
          • NTSC
          • PAL

        • Audio Playback

          Compression format
          • Dolby Digital
          • MP3
          • WMA
          Playback Media
          • MP3-CD
          • CD
          • CD-R
          • CD-RW
          • WMA-CD
          File systems supported
          • ISO-9660
          • Jolliet
          MP3 bit rates
          32 - 320 kbps
          WMA bit rates
          32 - 192 kbps

        • Connectivity

          AV output
          Composite (CVBS) x1
          AV input
          Composite (CVBS) x1
          Audio Output - Digital
          Coaxial (cinch)
          DC in
          9V
          Headphone jack
          3.5mm Stereo Headphone x 2

        • Convenience

          Shock proof
          Yes
          Battery charging indication
          Yes

        • Accessories

          Battery pack
          7.4V, Li-ion rechargeable batteries
          AC/DC Adaptor
          AY4112/00 (110-240v, 50/60Hz)
          Car kit
          cigarette outlet adaptor, 12vDC
          Remote control
          RC810(credit card style, 38 keys)
          Cables
          1 x AV Cables
          User Manual
          Printed 16 languages
          Included accessories
          Travel pouch

        • Dimensions

          Master carton quantity
          3
          Product depth
          178  mm
          Product height
          33  mm
          Product width
          223  mm
          Product weight
          1  kg
          Packaging type
          D-box
          Master carton height
          380  mm
          Master carton weight
          9  kg
          Master carton width
          260  mm
          Packaging Height
          118  mm
          Packaging Width
          260  mm
          Packaging Depth
          360  mm

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • Remote control
        • AV cable
        • Car kit
        • Battery pack
        • Adaptor
        • Travel bag

            • Rechargeable batteries have a limited number of charge cycles and may eventually need to be replaced. Battery life and number of charge cycles vary by use and settings.
            • Battery life varies by use and settings.
            • Windows Media and the Windows logo are trademarks, or registered trademarks of Microsoft Corporation in the United States and/or other countries.
            • DivX, DivX Certified, and associated logos are trademarks of DivXNetworks, Inc. and are used under license.

